Regenerative Medicines Market 2021 Industry Growth, Size, Share, Global Forecasts Analysis, Company Profiles, Competitive Landscape | by Report Ocean

Regenerative medicines have the unique ability to repair, replace and regenerate tissues and organs, affected due to some injury, disease or due to natural aging process. These medicines are capable of restoring the functionality of cells and tissues. These medicines find applicability in wide range of degenerative disorders including dermatology, neurodegenerative diseases, cardiovascular and orthopedic applications. Researchers are engaged in developing technologies based on biologics, genes, somatic as well as stem cells.

The factors driving growth of this market include advancements in stem cell therapy, significance of nanotechnology and increasing incidences of degenerative diseases. Stem cells have unique ability of proliferation and differentiation. These cells can differentiate into any cell lineage. This distinctive characteristic of stem cells has made them of significant importance in this field.

The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services report that US healthcare expenditures grew by 4.6% to US$ 3.8 trillion in 2019, or US$ 11,582 per person, and accounted for 17.7% of GDP. Also, the federal government accounted for 29.0% of the total health expenditures, followed by households (28.4%). State and local governments accounted for 16.1% of total health care expenditures, while other private revenues accounted for 7.5%.

This study aims to define market sizes and forecast the values for different segments and countries in the coming eight years. The study aims to include qualitative and quantitative perspectives about the industry within the regions and countries covered in the report. The report also outlines the significant factors, such as driving factors and challenges, that will determine the market’s future growth.

Additionally, the utilization of nano-materials in wound care, drug delivery and immunomodulation is opening growth avenues for the regenerative medicine market. However, the stringent regulations and the high cost of treatment act as hindrance for the progress of this market. The increasing focus on stem cells, their applications and the emerging economies would all contribute to the growth of this market. The developing nations are adopting technological advancements at a rapid pace, which would aid in the expansion of this market throughout the globe.

Reasons for Doing Study

Presently, majority of treatments available for degenerative or life-threatening diseases do not provide a cure or are palliative. Several others just postpone the progress of the disease. In contrary, regenerative medicines have the capability to replace or regenerate the tissues and organs suffering from injury or disease. These medicines find application in wide range of degenerative disorders and has proven to be efficient in many of the applications. Therefore, in-depth study of this market would provide an overall understanding of the market along with the growth opportunities in this field. The insights on applicable technologies and geographies would help the stakeholders in formulating strategic decisions.

Regenerative Medicine Market Analysis by Technology

On the basis of technology used, this market is segmented into small molecules & biologics, gene therapy and cell therapy. The small molecules and biologics segment have the largest contribution among all other technologies used for creating regenerative products. This is due to their efficiency in penetrating to internal membranes of the internal organs. However, gene therapies are expected to be the fastest emerging technology, growing at a CAGR of 28.6% during 2014-2020. The key reason for the growth of this technology can be attributed to the tremendous potential of gene therapy in minimizing immune rejections, which commonly occur after transplantations.

Regenerative Medicine Market Analysis by Applications

Based on its applications, this market can be classified into dermatology, cardiovascular, orthopaedic, central nervous system (CNS), dental and others. The cardiovascular applications have commercialized products as well as ongoing trials. Therefore, this is the largest revenue regenerating application market. However, due to immense focus on clinical studies in CNS disorders, this market is expected to gain momentum by 2020. The market for CNS is the fastest growing application segment at a CAGR of 30.8% during 2014-2020. This is due to recent approvals for a regenerative product intended to treat multiple sclerosis and increasing number of clinical trials for neurodegenerative disorders.

Regenerative Medicine Market Analysis by Geography

On the basis of geography, this market can be classified into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and LAMEA. Currently, North America dominates the global market due to heavy investment in development of regenerative products as well as more number of commercialized products. However, the growing focus on research and development in Japan and South Korea makes Asia-Pacific the fastest growing region at a CAGR of 30.9% during 2014-2020.

Competitive Analysis

The key companies included in the report are Shire Pharmaceuticals, Advanced Cell Technology, Genzyme, Athersys Inc., Kinetic Concepts, Inc., NuVasive, Stem Cells, Inc., Cytori Therapeutics, Inc., Cytomedix Inc. and Mesoblast Ltd. The primary strategy adopted by these companies is approval. These approvals are required prior to the initiation of clinical trials, during trials and for commercialization of these therapies. Secondly, some of the companies mentioned in the report acquired other company to enter into the field of regenerative medicines. These companies also entered in collaboration with research institutes or universities for conducting research and studies. The companies fostered these strategies to develop effective medications and therapies, thereby leading to product commercialization.

High Level Analysis

The report provides an analysis of the overall industrial scenario of regenerative medicines using Porter’s five forces model. The analysis advocates moderate bargaining power of suppliers and low bargaining power of buyers. The presence of limited number of suppliers increases their authority, whereas the prevailing stringent regulations lower their bargaining power. Therefore, the overall bargaining power of suppliers is moderate. On the other hand, the high cost of switching reduces the bargaining power of buyers. Furthermore, the inefficiency of the substitutes available for regenerative medicines lowers the threat from substitute in this market. The value chain analysis helps in assessment of primary and support activities for regenerative medicines.

Regenerative Medicines

KEY BENEFITS

The report provides an evaluation of drivers and restraints in this market, which would affect its growth. An assessment of opportunities is given to understand the growth avenues

The technology segment helps in understanding the present technologies used in this market

The application segment describes the availability of product based on type of diseases and discusses the ongoing studies for other disorders

The segmentation based on geography helps in analyzing advancements in regenerative medicine market throughout the globe

The projections in the report are made by analyzing the current market trends and future market potential for the period of 2013-2020

The key strategies adopted by the market players are discussed to provide an insight on the winning approaches followed by the companies

Porter’s five forces analysis is used to assess the present industrial scenario to help stakeholders in making decisive moves

KEY DELIVERABLES

The global regenerative medicine market is segmented based on technology, application and geography.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

MARKET BY TECHNOLOGY

Small molecules and Biologics

Gene therapy

Cell therapy

MARKET BY APPLICATION

Dermatology

Cardiovascular

CNS

Orthopedic

Dental

Others

Autoimmune disorders

Muscle regeneration

Ocular diseases

MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

