Asia-Pacific Medical Nonwoven Disposables Market CAGR of 12.1% Share, Size, Future Demand, Global Research, Top Leading player, Emerging Trends, Region by Forecast | by Report ocean

The market for Medical nonwoven disposables in the Asia Pacific region is set to witness a remarkable growth during the forecast period, mainly due to the increasing demand for advanced healthcare facilities, increasing count of aging population, growing awareness for the prevention of hospital-acquired infections and its advantages over woven products.

The Asia-Pacific Medical nonwoven disposables market is estimated to reach $ 3,374.9 million by 2027, registering a CAGR of 12.1% from 2021 to 2027.

The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services report that US healthcare expenditures grew by 4.6% to US$ 3.8 trillion in 2019, or US$ 11,582 per person, and accounted for 17.7% of GDP. Also, the federal government accounted for 29.0% of the total health expenditures, followed by households (28.4%). State and local governments accounted for 16.1% of total health care expenditures, while other private revenues accounted for 7.5%.

This study aims to define market sizes and forecast the values for different segments and countries in the coming eight years. The study aims to include qualitative and quantitative perspectives about the industry within the regions and countries covered in the report. The report also outlines the significant factors, such as driving factors and challenges, that will determine the market’s future growth.

Medical nonwoven disposables are mainly used in the management of incontinence conditions among patients and for the prevention of Hospital acquired infections (HAIs) and other sources of contamination. These products are increasingly gaining preference over woven products as they provide better comfort and offer increased resistance to contamination at a cheaper cost.

The increasing demand for advanced healthcare facilities, growing awareness to prevent HAIs and the increasing count of aging population, significantly drive the growth of the market. Further, a rise in disposable income, improving health care infrastructure, favourable government regulations regarding health and hygiene would boost the growth of the Industry.

However, the challenges involved in disposing nonwoven medical waste and the increasing practices of minimally-invasive surgeries would impede the growth of this market. Achieving economies of scale, improving the design of nonwoven products, increasing domestic production and procuring raw material from local sources are factors that would drive the industry in future.

The industryis segmented on the basis of product type and country. Based on product type, the market is segmented into Incontinence nonwoven products and Surgical nonwoven products. Incontinence products are further segmented into disposable underwears, cotton pads, panty shields and disposable diapers. Disposable diapers constituted the largest share in the incontinence product segment, in 2014. The surgical nonwoven product segment consists of disposable surgical gowns, surgical masks, sterile nonwoven swabs, surgical caps, surgical drapes, shoe covers and others. The segment of surgical nonwoven products contributed for more than 50% of the overall market revenue in 2014 owing to its large scale application in hospitals.

Geographically, themarket is segmented across, China, Japan, India, Australia, Thailand, Singapore and the rest of Asia-Pacific countries. China and Japan dominate themarket due to the increasing count of aging population and the rising demand for sophisticated medical facilities. However, India, Singapore and Thailand are predicted to exhibit the highest growth rates due to growing demands for advanced medical facilities, favorable governmental policies and increasing medical tourism in these regions.

This report provides a comprehensive analysis of the leading companies operating in the Asia Pacific market. Key companies profiled in the report are, Kimberly-Clark Corporation, Polymer Group Inc., Medtronic Inc., Molnlycke Health Care AB, First Quality Enterprises, Inc., Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget, Ahlstrom, Inc., Domtar Corporation UniCharm Corporation, and Freudenberg Nonwovens.

KEY MARKET BENEFITS

The report provides an in-depth analysis of the medical nonwoven disposables with a cross sectional analysis of the overall market

The report helps in understanding the strategies adopted by various companies in order to gain a higher market share in themarket

Country-wise Asia Pacific medical nonwoven disposables market is comprehensively analyzed in the report

The projections in the report are made by analyzing the current market trends and highlighting the market potential for the period of 2014 – 2020

Extensive analysis of the market is conducted by closely following key product positioning and monitoring the top contenders within the market framework

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

The Asia-Pacific medical nonwoven disposables market is segmented on the basis product type and country wise analysis.

BY PRODUCT TYPE

Incontinence Nonwoven products

Cotton pads

Disposable Underwear

Disposable Panty Shield

Disposable Diapers

Ultra-Absorbent Disposable Diapers

Super-Absorbent Disposable Diapers

Biodegradable Disposable Diapers

Surgical Nonwoven Products

Disposable Surgical Mask

Disposable Surgical Drapes

Disposable Shoe Covers

Disposable Surgical Caps

Disposable Surgical Gowns

Disposable Sterile Nonwoven Swabs

BY GEOGRAPHY

China

Japan

India

Australia

Thailand

Singapore

Rest of APAC

