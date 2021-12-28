Asia-Pacific IVF Devices and Consumables Market 2021 – Industry Demand, Share, Size, Future Trends Plans, Growth Opportunities, Key Players, Application, Demand, Industry | by Report Ocean

The Asia-Pacific IVF devices market is growing significantly mainly due to rising incidences of infertility, advancement in IVF techniques and growing healthcare per capita spending. Recent innovations in the IVF technology, such as embryoscope and capsule IVF, are expected to further drive the IVF devices market. However, strenuous maintenance issues and high cost associated with the devices hinders the growth of the market.

The shift in adoption of conventional infertility treatments such as infertility-medication (clomid), by the advanced IVF technologies would open opportunities for the IVF devices market. However, the major challenge in Asia-Pacific IVF devices market is affordability of these devices by the small sized IVF clinics. Asia-Pacific IVF devices and consumables marketis expected to grow at a double digit CAGR from 2021 to 2027.

The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services report that US healthcare expenditures grew by 4.6% to US$ 3.8 trillion in 2019, or US$ 11,582 per person, and accounted for 17.7% of GDP. Also, the federal government accounted for 29.0% of the total health expenditures, followed by households (28.4%). State and local governments accounted for 16.1% of total health care expenditures, while other private revenues accounted for 7.5%.

This study aims to define market sizes and forecast the values for different segments and countries in the coming eight years. The study aims to include qualitative and quantitative perspectives about the industry within the regions and countries covered in the report. The report also outlines the significant factors, such as driving factors and challenges, that will determine the market’s future growth.

The Asia-Pacific IVF devices market is segmented into IVF instruments, reagents and media, technology, end users and geography. The instruments considered in this report include sperm separation system, cryosystem, incubator, imaging system, disposables and consumables ovum aspiration pump, IVF cabinet, micromanipulator, IVF-accessories and disposables and others. The capital equipment used during IVF procedures is the fastest growing devices owing to high usage. However, disposables and consumables used during IVF procedures are the highest revenue generating segment.

Based on reagents and media the market is categorized into, cryopreservation media, semen processing media, ovum processing media and embryo culture media. Cryopreservation media is the high revenue generating media owing to its large application during frozen IVF cycles. IVF devices and consumables market by techniques is categorized into, fresh embryo IVF, frozen egg IVF and donor egg IVF. Fresh embryo IVF cycles are the largest revenue generating segment, as couple seeking for IVF treatment would firstly opt for fresh IVF cycle.

The Asia-Pacific IVF devices market by end-users is segmented into clinics, hospitals, surgical centres and clinical research institutes. Clinics is the highest revenue generating end-user for IVF devices owing to its growing popularity across fertility destinations. The Asia-Pacific IVF devices market is analysed on the basis of geographical regions into China, India, Japan, and Australia among others. China and Japan are the leading revenue generating segmented, collectively accounted for about 54.8% of the market share in 2014. However, India would be the fastest growing region, owing to high demand for economic IVF services and availability of skilled labour workforce.

Product launch strategies are adopted mainly for the launch of micromanipulators systems, ovum aspiration pumps and IVF accessories among others. These technologies are used in both clinical and research fields. Companies profiled in this report include Vitrolife AB, Merck Serono, Inc., Irvine Scientific, Cooper Surgical, Inc., Cook Medical, Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., Genea Biomedx, Kitazato and OvaScience, Inc.

KEY MARKET BENEFITS

An in-depth analysis of current research and clinical developments within Asia-Pacific IVF devices market is provided with key market dynamic factors that helps in understanding the behavior of market

The projections in the report are made by analyzing the current market trends and future market potential in terms of value for the period of 20142020

Country-wise healthcare IVF devices market conditions have been comprehensively analyzed in the report

Competitive intelligence (of leading manufacturers and distributors of IVF devices) highlights the business practices followed by leading market players across the geographies

SWOT analysis enables to study the internal environment of prominent companies for strategy formulation

Extensive analysis of the market is conducted by closely following key product positioning and monitoring the top contenders within the market framework

ASIA-PACIFIC IVF DEVICES MARKET KEY SEGMENTS:

The Asia-Pacific IVF devices market is segmented on the basis of instruments, reagents and media, techniques, end users and geography.

By Instruments

Sperm separation system

Cryosystem

Incubators

Imaging system

Ovum aspiration pump

Cabinet

Micromanipulator

Accessories and disposables

Others

By Reagents and Media

Cryopreservation media

Semen processing media

Ovum processing media

Embryo culture media

By Technology

Fresh Embryo IVF

Frozen Egg IVF

Donor Egg IVF

By End Users

Clinics

Hospitals

Surgical centres

Clinical research institutes

By Geography

China

India

Japan

Australia

Other APAC

