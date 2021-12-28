Intravenous (IV) Ibuprofen Market CAGR of 20% Industry Research, Share, Trend, Global Industry Size, Price, Future Analysis, Regional Outlook to Research Report| by Report Ocean

Intravenous (IV) ibuprofen is a non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drug (NSAID) used to reduce or treat pain, fever, and inflammation occurred due to a disease, operative procedures or trauma, and acute illness. The intravenous (IV) route for ibuprofen administration has a faster onset of action as compared to the other routes. IV ibuprofen is preferred for the management of post-operative and acute pain. The demand for ibuprofen has increased due to the side effects of opioid analgesics such as respiratory depression, allergic reactions, sedation, and gastrointestinal events.

The market for IV ibuprofen for pain management is in its nascent stage. The world IV ibuprofen market was valued at $3.6 million in 2021, and is projected to reach $14.2 million by 2027, registering a CAGR of 20% during the forecast period.

Get a Free Request Sample Report with Table of Contents:

https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=26903

The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services report that US healthcare expenditures grew by 4.6% to US$ 3.8 trillion in 2019, or US$ 11,582 per person, and accounted for 17.7% of GDP. Also, the federal government accounted for 29.0% of the total health expenditures, followed by households (28.4%). State and local governments accounted for 16.1% of total health care expenditures, while other private revenues accounted for 7.5%.

This study aims to define market sizes and forecast the values for different segments and countries in the coming eight years. The study aims to include qualitative and quantitative perspectives about the industry within the regions and countries covered in the report. The report also outlines the significant factors, such as driving factors and challenges, that will determine the market’s future growth.

Request To Download Sample of This Strategic Report:-

https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=26903

Advantages associated with IV ibuprofen such as rapid result and targeted drug delivery have resulted in the growth of this market. In 2015, FDA approved IV ibuprofen for pediatric use, due to which the market is expected to register a significant growth during the forecast period. Other factors that affect the market growth significantly include increasing incidence of cancer, cardiovascular ailments, pain, headache, toothache, back pain, arthritis, trauma, and shifting trend towards the use of non-opioids drugs. Factors that would hamper the market growth include side effects associated with IV ibuprofen and lengthy approval process.

The world IV Ibuprofen market is segmented on the basis of indication, age group, and country. By indication, further sub-segments considered in this report include pain/inflammation and fever. The age groups considered are pediatrics and adults. The market is segmented into four countries namely Australia, Canada, South Korea, and the U.S.

Currently, Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc., is the only IV ibuprofen manufacturer in the market. The company has collaborated with the local/regional drug manufacturers to target new countries by getting product approvals. The key companies profiled in this report are Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc., Alveda Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (acquired by Teligent, Inc.), CSL Limited, Sandor Medicaids Pvt Ltd., PT. Soho Industri Pharmasi, Germin MED, Grifols S.A., Harbin Gloria Pharmaceuticals Co., Ltd., Al Nabeel International Ltd., and Laboratorios Valmorca, C.A.

Access Complete Report Here:

https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=26903

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS:

This report provides an extensive analysis of the current and emerging trends and dynamics in the world IV Ibuprofen market.

The world IV Ibuprofen market is analyzed based on countries such as the U.S., Australia, Canada and South Korea.

The study evaluating competitive landscape has been taken into account to understand the competitive environment across the countries considered.

This report provides detailed quantitative analysis of the current market and estimations from 2015 to 2022, which assists to identify the prevailing opportunities.

Exhaustive analysis of the world IV Ibuprofen market by indication describes the types of indications that will gain prominence in future.

INTRAVENOUS (IV) IBUPROFEN MARKET KEY SEGMENTS:

By Indication

Pain/Inflammatory

Fever

By Age Group

Pediatrics

Adults

By Country

Australia

Canada

South Korea

U.S.

For More Information or Query or Customization Before Buying, Visit @

https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=26903

What are the aspects of this report that relate to regional analysis?

The report’s geographical regions include North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa.

The report provides a comprehensive analysis of market trends, including information on usage and consumption at the regional level.

Reports on the market include the growth rates of each region, which includes their countries, over the coming years.

How are the key players in the market assessed?

This report provides a comprehensive analysis of leading competitors in the market.

The report includes information about the key vendors in the market.

The report provides a complete overview of each company, including its profile, revenue generation, cost of goods, and products manufactured.

The report presents the facts and figures about market competitors, alongside the viewpoints of leading market players.

A market report includes details on recent market developments, mergers, and acquisitions involving the key players mentioned.

Following are the questions answered by the Market report:

What are the goals of the report?

This market report shows the projected market size for the pain management devices market at the end of the forecast period. The report also examines the historical and current market sizes.

On the basis of various indicators, the charts present the year-over-year growth (%) and compound annual growth rate (CAGR) for the given forecast period.

The report includes an overview of the market, its geographical scope, its segmentation, and the financial performance of key players.

The report examines the current state of the industry and the potential growth opportunities in North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East, and Africa.

The research report includes various factors contributing to the market’s growth.

The report analyzes the growth rate, market size, and market valuation for the forecast period.

Speak to our Analysts to Understand the Impact of COVID-19 on Your Business:

https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=26903

What factors are taken into consideration when assessing the key market players?

The report analyzes companies across the globe in detail.

The report provides an overview of major vendors in the market, including key players.

Reports include information about each manufacturer, such as profiles, revenue, product pricing, and other pertinent information about the manufactured products.

This report includes a comparison of market competitors and a discussion of the standpoints of the major players.

Market reports provide information regarding recent developments, mergers, and acquisitions involving key players.

What are the key findings of the report?

This report provides comprehensive information on factors expected to influence the market growth and market share in the future.

The report offers the current state of the market and future prospects for various geographical regions.

This report provides both qualitative and quantitative information about the competitive landscape of the market.

Combined with Porter’s Five Forces analysis, it serves as SWOT analysis and competitive landscape analysis.

It provides an in-depth analysis of the market, highlighting its growth rates and opportunities for growth.

Download Free Sample Report, SPECIAL OFFER (Avail an Up-to 20% discount on this report-

https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=26903

About Report Ocean:

We are the best market research reports provider in the industry. Report Ocean believes in providing quality reports to clients to meet the top line and bottom line goals which will boost your market share in today’s competitive environment. Report Ocean is a ‘one-stop solution’ for individuals, organizations, and industries that are looking for innovative market research reports.

Get in Touch with Us:

Report Ocean:

Email: sales@reportocean.com

Address: 500 N Michigan Ave, Suite 600, Chicago, Illinois 60611 – UNITED STATES

Tel: +1 888 212 3539 (US – TOLL FREE)

Website: https://www.reportocean.com/