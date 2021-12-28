Europe Fitness Equipment Market Industry Price Trend, Size Estimation, Industry Outlook, Business Growth, Report Latest Research, Business Analysis | by Report Ocean

Fitness equipment comprise machines and monitoring devices, which are required for performing physical exercises. Fitness exercises facilitate weight management, develop physical stamina, and improve muscular strength. Moreover, physical exercises are advised for certain medical treatments. The demand for fitness equipment has increased in the European countries, such as the U.K., Germany, and France, owing to the increase in health awareness among the obese population. The commonly observed commercial fitness equipment include treadmills, stair climbers, weightlifting machines, and stationary bicycles.

The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services report that US healthcare expenditures grew by 4.6% to US$ 3.8 trillion in 2019, or US$ 11,582 per person, and accounted for 17.7% of GDP. Also, the federal government accounted for 29.0% of the total health expenditures, followed by households (28.4%). State and local governments accounted for 16.1% of total health care expenditures, while other private revenues accounted for 7.5%.

This study aims to define market sizes and forecast the values for different segments and countries in the coming eight years. The study aims to include qualitative and quantitative perspectives about the industry within the regions and countries covered in the report. The report also outlines the significant factors, such as driving factors and challenges, that will determine the market’s future growth.

Increasing adoption of fitness exercises significantly contributes to the growth of the fitness equipment industry across the European region. The obese population are the major users of cardiovascular equipment for weight management. In addition, increased awareness about fitness and its related health benefits drives the adoption of fitness equipment, especially through gym memberships and in-home equipment sales.

Initiatives, such as corporate wellness programs, contribute to the growth of the fitness equipment market. Further, the number of fitness centers at super specialty hospitals have increased due to the supportive government measures to promote health awareness, thereby further supplementing the demand of fitness equipment. The trend of fitness equipment resales is quite evident, which is a major factor restricting the growth of the fitness equipment market. However, increasing demand from health clubs would ensure the overall growth of the market.

Europe fitness equipment market is segmented on the basis of type, user, and country. Based on type of fitness equipment, the market is segmented into machines for cardiovascular training, strength training, and other instruments for monitoring and tracking. The end user segment for the fitness equipment market comprise home/individuals, health clubs, and commercial organizations. The major commercial segment for this market includes equipment procured by hotels, corporate wellness centers at enterprises, and hospitals. The market is analyzed on the basis of regions, which include the U.K., Germany, France, Italy, and Rest of Europe. The U.K. would dominate the European market throughout 2021 – 2027.

This report provides a comprehensive analysis of the leading players including competitive insight of the market and understanding their key growth strategies. The prominent players analyzed in this report include Amer Sports Corporation, Nautilus, Inc., Brunswick Corp., Johnson Health Tech Ltd., Cybex International, Inc., ICON Health & Fitness, Inc., Technogym SpA, Tuntari New Fitness B.V., Exigo, Kettler (GB) Limited, and Torque Fitness LLC. Access Complete Report Here:

KEY BENEFITS

This report provides an in-depth analysis of the European fitness equipment market to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

The current trends and future scenarios are outlined to determine the overall market potential and to single out profitable trends to gain a stronger foothold in the market.

This report provides information regarding the key drivers, restraints, and opportunities with their detailed impact analysis.

Quantitative analysis of the current market trends and future estimations for 2015 -2022 is provided to indicate the financial competency.

Porters Five Forces model and a SWOT analysis of the industry illustrate the potency of the buyers and suppliers.

Value chain analysis provides a clear understanding on the roles of stakeholders.

EUROPE FITNESS EQUIPMENT MARKET KEY SEGMENTS: By Type

Cardiovascular Training Equipment

Strength Training Equipment

Other Equipment

Activity Monitors

Body Analyzers

By User

Home Consumers

Health Clubs

Other Commercial Users

Corporate Offices

Hotels

Hospitals

By Country

U.K.

France

Germany

Italy

Rest of Europe

Key Players

Amer Sports Corporation

Nautilus, Inc.

Brunswick Corp.

Johnson Health Tech Ltd.

Cybex International, Inc.

ICON Health & Fitness, Inc.

Technogym SpA

Tuntari New Fitness B.V.

Exigo

Kettler (GB) Limited

Torque Fitness LLC

What are the aspects of this report that relate to regional analysis?

The report’s geographical regions include North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa.

The report provides a comprehensive analysis of market trends, including information on usage and consumption at the regional level.

Reports on the market include the growth rates of each region, which includes their countries, over the coming years.

How are the key players in the market assessed?

This report provides a comprehensive analysis of leading competitors in the market.

The report includes information about the key vendors in the market.

The report provides a complete overview of each company, including its profile, revenue generation, cost of goods, and products manufactured.

The report presents the facts and figures about market competitors, alongside the viewpoints of leading market players.

A market report includes details on recent market developments, mergers, and acquisitions involving the key players mentioned.

Following are the questions answered by the Market report:

What are the goals of the report?

This market report shows the projected market size for the pain management devices market at the end of the forecast period. The report also examines the historical and current market sizes.

On the basis of various indicators, the charts present the year-over-year growth (%) and compound annual growth rate (CAGR) for the given forecast period.

The report includes an overview of the market, its geographical scope, its segmentation, and the financial performance of key players.

The report examines the current state of the industry and the potential growth opportunities in North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East, and Africa.

The research report includes various factors contributing to the market’s growth.

The report analyzes the growth rate, market size, and market valuation for the forecast period.

What factors are taken into consideration when assessing the key market players?

The report analyzes companies across the globe in detail.

The report provides an overview of major vendors in the market, including key players.

Reports include information about each manufacturer, such as profiles, revenue, product pricing, and other pertinent information about the manufactured products.

This report includes a comparison of market competitors and a discussion of the standpoints of the major players.

Market reports provide information regarding recent developments, mergers, and acquisitions involving key players.

What are the key findings of the report?

This report provides comprehensive information on factors expected to influence the market growth and market share in the future.

The report offers the current state of the market and future prospects for various geographical regions.

This report provides both qualitative and quantitative information about the competitive landscape of the market.

Combined with Porter’s Five Forces analysis, it serves as SWOT analysis and competitive landscape analysis.

It provides an in-depth analysis of the market, highlighting its growth rates and opportunities for growth.

