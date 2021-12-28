Medical Robotics and Computer Assisted Surgery Market CAGR of 12.1% 2021 Industry Growth, Size, Share, Global Forecasts Analysis, Company Profiles, Competitive Landscape and Key Regions Analysis Research Report

The medical robotics and computer-assisted surgery is a combination of equipment, accessories, software, and services that aid in performing different functions, such as robotic minimally invasive and non-invasive radiosurgeries, rehabilitation therapies, and hospital & pharmacy automation.

Surgical robotics includes several minimally invasive surgeries such as gynecological, cardiac, neurological, orthopedic, and other general surgeries. These robotic systems allow surgeons to automate the surgical procedure, thereby improving the efficacy and precision of the procedure and minimizing post-surgical complications.

The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services report that US healthcare expenditures grew by 4.6% to US$ 3.8 trillion in 2019, or US$ 11,582 per person, and accounted for 17.7% of GDP. Also, the federal government accounted for 29.0% of the total health expenditures, followed by households (28.4%). State and local governments accounted for 16.1% of total health care expenditures, while other private revenues accounted for 7.5%.

This study aims to define market sizes and forecast the values for different segments and countries in the coming eight years. The study aims to include qualitative and quantitative perspectives about the industry within the regions and countries covered in the report. The report also outlines the significant factors, such as driving factors and challenges, that will determine the market’s future growth.

These advanced robotic solutions are accepted worldwide as an effective alternative to the traditional/conventional technical and surgical procedures. Likewise, the robotic radiosurgery system allows surgeon to treat cancerous and non-cancerous tumors located throughout the body. In addition, rehabilitation robots are used as an effective therapeutic tool for the treatment of physically disabled and amputee. In case of hospital & pharmacy automation, IV robots and robotic-dispensing machines are the most advanced and widely used systems, which help to avoid human errors during medication dispensing. Furthermore, it reduces the annual hospital cost and medication-associated infections.

The medical robotics and computer-assisted market was evaluated at $8.9 billion in 2020, and is estimated to reach $20.5 billion by 2027, with a CAGR of 12.1% from 2021 to 2027.

The increasing need for automation in the healthcare sector and growing demand for minimally invasive or non-invasive surgeries are the major factors that drive the market. In addition, a rise in incidence of cancer and paralysis, and rise in amputee population are likely to boost the adoption of medical robotics and computer-assisted surgical systems.

Currently, many large-scale hospitals in developed and developing economies favor advanced robotic surgical and medication-dispensing systems, owing to the reduction of labor cost and less post-surgical complications, which ultimately drive the market growth. On the other hand, high cost associated with surgical and rehabilitation robots, and accidental death/injuries because of broken instruments and system errors are likely to hinder the growth.

The report segments the market across four distinct categories: surgical robotics, rehabilitation robotics, non-invasive radiosurgery robots, and hospital & pharmacy robots. The surgical robotics market is segmented on the basis of component, indication, and geography.

The component market is further divided into systems, accessories, and services, whereas the indication market is further segmented into gynecology surgery, urology surgery, orthopedic surgery, neurology surgery, general surgery, and other surgeries. The rehabilitation robotics market is further categorized into component, type, and geography. The component market is bifurcated into products and services, whereas the type market into prosthetics, orthotics, and exoskeleton.

Furthermore, the non-invasive radiosurgery market is segmented based on component and geography. The component market is segmented into products and services. The hospital and pharmacy robotics market is categorized into IV robots and medication-dispensing robots. Geographically, the market is divided into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. The country-wise analysis for each region has been incorporated separately.

A comprehensive competitive analysis and profiles of major market players are elaborated in this report, such as Intuitive Surgical Inc., Blue Belt Technologies Ltd., Think Surgical Inc., Hansen Medical, Inc., MAKO Surgical Corp., Renishaw plc., Stanmore Implants Worldwide, Ltd., and Mazor Robotics Ltd., ReWalk Robotics, Smith & Nephew, Ekso Bionics, Hocoma AG, Titan Medical Inc., and Hitachi Medical Systems.



Key benefits



This report provides an extensive analysis of the current trends and future estimations from 2016 to 2022 in the world medical robotics and computer-assisted surgery market, which assists in identifying the prevailing market opportunities.

Geographically, this market is analyzed based on various regions such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

This study evaluating the competitive landscape and value chain is taken into account to understand the competitive environment existing across various geographic areas.

Exhaustive analysis of this market by type helps in understanding the types of surgeries along with the variants of medical robots that are likely to gain prominence in the future.



MEDICAL ROBOTICS AND COMPUTER-ASSISTED SURGERY – MARKET KEY SEGMENTS:



BY TYPE

Surgical Robotics

By Component

Products

Services

By Indications

Gynecology surgery

Urology surgery

Neurosurgery

Orthopedic surgery

General surgery

Other surgeries

Rehabilitation Robotics

By Component

Products

Services

By Type

Prosthetics

Orthotics

Exoskeleton

Non-Invasive Radiosurgery Robotics

By Component

Products

Services

Hospital & Pharmacy Robotics

By Type

IV robots

Dispensing robots



BY GEOGRAPHY



North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Others

Asia-Pacific

India

China

Japan

Australia

Others

LAMEA

Latin America

Middle East

Africa

