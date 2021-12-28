LAMEA Oncology/Anti-cancer drugs Market 2021 Global Industry Insights by Global Share, Emerging Trends, Regional Analysis, Segments, Prime Players, Drivers, Growth Factor and Foreseen

Oncology/Anti-cancer drugs are used for treating various cancer types for improving and prolonging a patients survival time. Biological drugs, based on monoclonal antibodies (mAbs) would emerge as a preferred option for treating various cancer types, especially blood cancer (leukaemia). The rising incidence and prevalence of various cancer types, new cancer treatments and growing importance of biological and targeted drug therapies, are driving the market growth of LAMEA oncology/anti-cancer drugs. In addition, increasing demand of anti-cancer drugs for the treatment of ageing population, rising government funds and improved treatment results, are major factors boosting the market growth. However, the high cost involved in new drug development, coupled with threat of failure and adverse effects associated with anti-cancer drugs therapies, would restrain the growth of the LAMEA market.

Moreover, accessibility of anti-cancer drugs incurred by high cost, is a major challenge that is expected to further impede the performance of anti-cancer drugs in LAMEA region. Nevertheless, commercialization of advanced therapeutics, such as targeted therapies and immunotherapies (biologic therapies) would reduce the negative influence of restraints and fuel the market growth.

The LAMEA oncology drugs market is segmented into therapeutic modalities, cancer types and countries. Therapeutic modalities segment is further categorized into chemotherapy, targeted therapy, immunotherapy (biologic therapy), hormonal therapy and others. The LAMEA oncology drugs market is expected to reach $17,072.2 million by 2021.Patent expiration of key anti-cancer drugs such as Herceptin (Patent Expiration: EU-2014; US-2019), Erbitux (Patent Expiration: EU-2014; US-2016), Rituxan (Patent Expiration: EU-2013; US-2018) and Avastin (Patent Expiration: EU-2018; US-2019), is expected to boost the growth of cancer biosimilars market by 2021. Further, the biological therapy is the fastest growing segment at a CAGR of 12.2%, throughout the analysis period, on account of high efficacy and target specific action. Moreover, blood cancer drugs market was the largest revenue generating application segment in 2015, owing to the high cost of drugs (immunotherapies), used for the treatment of blood cancer.

Based on countries the LAMEA region is segmented into nine countries named Brazil, Argentina, Nigeria, South Africa, Iraq, Iran, Algeria, Saudi Arabia and Egypt. Brazil dominates the LAMEA market closely followed by Argentina, owing to rising incidence of cancer, high expenditure and gross national income (GNI) of Brazil specifically. In addition, LAMEA market is poised to grow at a promising CAGR of 8.6% during the forecast period. This high growth rate is majorly attributed to the increasing awareness towards advanced therapies, namely immunotherapies and increase in per capita healthcare spending.

The key companies profiled in the report include Amgen Inc., AstraZeneca Plc., Roche Diagnostics, GlaxoSmithKline PLC, Merck & Co., Novartis AG, AbbVie Inc. Sanofi, EIMC United Pharmaceuticals (EUP) and Actavis plc.

LAMEA ONCOLOGY/ANTI-CANCER DRUGS MARKET KEY SEGMENTS:

LAMEA oncology/anti-cancer drugs market is segmented into therapeutic modalities, cancer types and countries.

By Therapeutic modalities

Chemotherapy

Targeted Therapy

Immunotherapy (Biologic Therapy)

Hormonal Therapy

Others

By Cancer Types

Blood Cancer

Breast Cancer

Gastrointestinal Cancer

Respiratory/Lung Cancer

Skin Cancer

Other Cancers

By Countries

Brazil

Argentina

Nigeria

South Africa

Iraq

Iran

Algeria

Saudi Arabia

Egypt

Other LAMEA countries

