Pharmaceutical Excipients Market 2021 Industry Price Trend, Size Estimation, Industry Outlook, Business Growth, Report Latest Research, | by Report ocean

Pharmaceuticals excipient is a substance added with an active ingredient during manufacturing process of a drug. It helps in long term stabilization, reduction of viscosity, and enhancement of solubility of a drug.

The prevention of denaturation of active ingredient at the time of manufacturing process of drug is possible through excipients. It also enhances of taste & appearance of medicines. Pharmaceutical excipients help in transportation of drug to intended part of body and disintegration of drug into small particles to reach blood stream faster.

The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services report that US healthcare expenditures grew by 4.6% to US$ 3.8 trillion in 2019, or US$ 11,582 per person, and accounted for 17.7% of GDP. Also, the federal government accounted for 29.0% of the total health expenditures, followed by households (28.4%). State and local governments accounted for 16.1% of total health care expenditures, while other private revenues accounted for 7.5%.

This study aims to define market sizes and forecast the values for different segments and countries in the coming eight years. The study aims to include qualitative and quantitative perspectives about the industry within the regions and countries covered in the report. The report also outlines the significant factors, such as driving factors and challenges, that will determine the market’s future growth.

The growth of the global pharmaceuticals market and emergence of new excipients are factors that fuel the growth of the world pharmaceuticals excipients market. However, declining R&D investments and increased regulatory requirements leading to shortage of FDA-approved manufacturing sites. An advancement in nanotechnology and multi-functionality excipients are creating opportunities in the market.

The world pharmaceutical excipients market is segmented based on products, functionality, routes of administration, and geography. The products covered in the report include organic and inorganic chemicals. On the basis of functionality, the market is classified into fillers, binders, lubricants, and preservatives. Oral, topical, parenteral, and others are routes of administration discussed in the report. The market is divided geographically into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America, Middle East and Africa (LAMEA).

Some of the prominent players in this market are BASF SE, Ashland Inc., The Dow Chemical Company, Evonik Industries, Roquette, Colorcon Inc., FMC Corporation, Avantor Performance Materials Inc., and Lubrizol Corporation. Various strategies such as collaborations, expansions, joint ventures, acquisitions, and new product launches have helped these companies to strengthen their position in this competitive market.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS:

By Product

Organic Chemicals

Inorganic Chemicals

By Functionality

Fillers

Binders

Lubricants

Preservatives

By Routes of Administration

Oral

Topical

Parenteral

Others

By Geography

North America

Asia-Pacific

Europe

Latin America, Middle East and Africa (LAMEA)

KEY MARKET PLAYERS:

BASF SE

Ashland Inc.

The Dow Chemical Company

Evonik Industries

Roquette

Colorcon Inc.

FMC Corporation

Avantor Performance Materials Inc.

Lubrizol Corporation

