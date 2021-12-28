Specialty Enzymes Market 2021 Industry Growth, Size, Share, Global Forecasts Analysis, Company Profiles, Competitive Landscape and Key Player | by Report ocean

Specialty enzymes have gained popularity in the recent years owing to their potential applications in various industries such as pharmaceutical, biotechnology research and diagnostics. Specialty enzymes are proteins that act as biocatalysts to accelerate reactions and produce the desired results in pharmaceuticals and diagnostics reactions.

In the pharmaceuticals industry, specialty enzymes play a major role in drug formulation and drug delivery. Enzyme based pharmaceutical drug formulations are used for the treatment of chronic conditions such as cancer and AIDS. Specialty enzymes have been widely used in the biotechnology industry for research, particularly in the molecular biology.

They are also used in genetic engineering techniques to cut, replicate and attach DNA as per requirement. Specialty enzymes play a major role in the diagnosis of diseases such as cancer, cardiovascular diseases and lysosomal disorders. The specialty enzymes required for diagnostics has to be of the highest purity and in small quantity, which results in the high cost and less adoption of diagnostic enzymes.

The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services report that US healthcare expenditures grew by 4.6% to US$ 3.8 trillion in 2019, or US$ 11,582 per person, and accounted for 17.7% of GDP. Also, the federal government accounted for 29.0% of the total health expenditures, followed by households (28.4%). State and local governments accounted for 16.1% of total health care expenditures, while other private revenues accounted for 7.5%.

This study aims to define market sizes and forecast the values for different segments and countries in the coming eight years.

The increasing applications of enzymes in therapies for chronic diseases, rising demand for effective therapeutics and growing incidences of digestive enzyme disorders are some of the key factors that drive the growth of the global specialty enzymes market for pharmaceuticals, biotechnology research and diagnostics.

Factors restraining the market growth are restriction concerning the chemical properties and safety issues arising due to the contamination of enzymes. The global specialty enzymes market for pharmaceuticals, biotechnology research and diagnostics accounted for $561.9 million in 2020 and is forecast to generate $947.5 million by 2027, registering a CAGR of 9.4% during 2021 – 2027.

The global specialty enzymes for pharmaceuticals, biotechnology R&D and diagnostics market is segmented based on the application, source, type and geography. Based on the applications, the market is segmented into pharmaceuticals, biotechnology R&D and diagnostics. Based on the source, the market is segmented into three types, namely microorganisms, plants and animals.

The microorganisms segment held a dominant share in the market in 2014 owing to its easy availability, feasibility for large scale production and cost-effectiveness. Microorganisms are easier to cultivate and the quantity of enzyme production can be controlled and estimated. Based on the product type, the market is segmented into acylases, hydratases, humulin, oxidase, lyases, restriction enzymes, ligases, polymerases, lipases, amylases, proteases, dehydrogenases, glucuronidase and others. Acylases enzyme held a dominant share of the market in 2014 owing to its wide and diversified application in the pharmaceutical drug formulations.

Geographically, the specialty enzyme market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and LAMEA regions. North America region had the largest market for the specialty enzymes in 2014 due to the presence of large number of biopharmaceutical companies in the U.S. and favorable government regulations. High prevalence rates of digestive disorders would also fuel the demand for the digestive aids and supplements in the North America specialty enzymes market.

The key companies profiled in this report include, Novozymes, DuPont, F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, BASF, Life technologies, Advance enzyme Technologies Ltd, Affymetrix, Inc., and Codexis, Inc.

KEY MARKET BENEFITS:

The report provides a quantitative analysis of the current market estimations during the period of 2014??”2020, which would enable the stakeholders to capitalize on prevailing market opportunities

Extensive analysis of the global specialty enzymes market by type helps in understanding the types of enzymes that are currently used along with the variants that would gain prominence in future

Competitive intelligence highlights the business practices followed by leading market players across various geographies

Comprehensive analysis of factors that drive and restrict the growth of the global specialty enzymes market has been provided

SWOT analysis highlights the internal environment of leading companies for effective strategy formulation

The specialty enzymes market scenario has been comprehensively analyzed in accordance to the key regions

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS:

The specialty enzymes market is segmented as below:

Global Specialty Enzymes Market – By Application

Pharmaceutical

Biotechnology R&D

Diagnostic

Global Specialty Enzymes Market – By Source

Microorganisms

Plants

Animals

Global Specialty Enzymes Market – By Type

Acylases

Hydratases

Humulin

Oxidase

Lyases

Restriction enzymes

Ligases

Polymerases

Lipases

Amylases

Proteases

Dehydrogenases

Glucouronidse

Others

Global Specialty Enzymes Market – By Geography

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Speak to our Analysts to Understand the Impact of COVID-19 on Your Business:

