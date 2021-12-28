Hernia Repair Devices and Consumables Market Share, Size, Future Demand, Global Research, Top Leading player, Emerging | by Report ocean

A hernia is a type of disease in which the inner layers of abdominal muscle become weakened and the lining of the abdomen then bulges out into a small sac. Hernias can occur in several places, such as the navel (umbilical hernia), groin (inguinal hernia), and at the incision site of surgery (post-surgery hernia).

Hernia can be treated in two ways, i.e. watchful waiting and surgical procedures. The surgical procedures involves two approach, namely, open tension-free repair surgery and laparoscopy. These surgeries are performed using mesh, made-up of biological or synthetic material with the help fixation devices. Owing to afore mention factors the global hernia repair devices and consumables market was valued at $3.9 billion in 2021.

The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services report that US healthcare expenditures grew by 4.6% to US$ 3.8 trillion in 2019, or US$ 11,582 per person, and accounted for 17.7% of GDP. Also, the federal government accounted for 29.0% of the total health expenditures, followed by households (28.4%). State and local governments accounted for 16.1% of total health care expenditures, while other private revenues accounted for 7.5%.

This study aims to define market sizes and forecast the values for different segments and countries in the coming eight years. The study aims to include qualitative and quantitative perspectives about the industry within the regions and countries covered in the report. The report also outlines the significant factors, such as driving factors and challenges, that will determine the market’s future growth.

The market is segmented based on the product types- devices (fixation devices) and consumables (mesh, tacks and staples). Currently, the consumables constitute to the largest market share of about 87% of the global hernia repair devices and consumables market and would likely to grow at faster rate in the near future.

The market is also segmented based on the types of hernia, namely, incisional hernia, inguinal hernia, umbilical hernia, femoral hernia and other hernia (hiatal hernia and epigastric hernia). Inguinal hernia is the most common type of hernia accounting for ~75% of the total market. About 20 million inguinal surgeries are performed annually across the globe and the number would eventually increase in coming years.

Moreover, the number incisional hernia patients are likely to increase due to the increasing cases of post-surgical complication. Owing to afore mention factor, the incisional hernia is the fastest growing segment among the other types of hernia registering a CAGR of 8.6% during the forecast period.

Geographically, the hernia repair devices and consumable market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and LAMEA. North America holds the largest market share followed by Europe. Presence of large obese population, changing lifestyle, early adoption of technologically advanced products and increase incidences of hernia in these region are driving the growth of the hernia repair devices and consumable market.

The key player includes, Medtronic (Covidien), Ethicon (Johnson and Johnson), Davol (C R Bard), Cooper Surgicals, Cook Medicals, LifeCell Corporation, Insightra medical, B Braun Melsungen, W. L. Gore Inc., and Baxter Inc.

KEY BENEFITS

Competitive landscape of the global hernia repair devices and consumables market helps to understand strategies adopted by various companies for growth

Comprehensive analysis of factors that drive and restrict growth of the hernia repair devices and consumables market is provided. For example, rising number of hernia patients drives the global hernia repair devices and consumables market; however, unfavorable reimbursement policies are likely to be a restraint of the market

Market conditions of global hernia repair devices and consumables across all geographic regions are comprehensively analyzed. Development of technologically advanced products such as absorbable and non-absorbable meshes and devices, and synthetic and biological meshes are tracked

Porter’s Five Forces model gives an in-depth analysis of the bargaining power of buyers and suppliers, threats of new entrants and substitutes and competition amongst the key market players

MARKET SEGMENTATION

The hernia repair devices and consumables market is segmented based on product types and geography.

MARKET BY PRODUCT TYPE

Devices

Consumables

Mesh

Synthetic material

Absorbable

Non-absorbable

Biological Material

MARKET BY HERNIA TYPE

Incisional hernia

Inguinal hernia

Femoral hernia

Umbilical hernia

Others

MAREKT BY SURGERY TYPE

Open tension-free repair

Laparoscopic surgery

MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

