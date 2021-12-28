Oncology/Cancer Drugs Market 2021 Industry Growth, Size, Share, Global Forecasts Analysis, Company Profiles, Competitive Landscape | by Report ocean

Biological drugs based on monoclonal antibodies (mAbs) have emerged as a preferred option for treating various cancer types, especially for blood cancer (leukemia). Rising incidence of various cancer conditions, growing popularity of advance therapies (biological and targeted drug therapies), patents expiration of leading drugs along with commercialization of biosimilars are the few factors driving the growth of global oncology drugs market.

However, high cost involved in new drug development coupled with threat of failure and adverse effects associated with cancer drugs therapies would restrain the growth of the market. Commercialization of advanced therapeutics such as targeted and immunotherapies would reduce the negative influence of restraints and fuel the market growth.

The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services report that US healthcare expenditures grew by 4.6% to US$ 3.8 trillion in 2019, or US$ 11,582 per person, and accounted for 17.7% of GDP. Also, the federal government accounted for 29.0% of the total health expenditures, followed by households (28.4%). State and local governments accounted for 16.1% of total health care expenditures, while other private revenues accounted for 7.5%.

This study aims to define market sizes and forecast the values for different segments and countries in the coming eight years. The study aims to include qualitative and quantitative perspectives about the industry within the regions and countries covered in the report. The report also outlines the significant factors, such as driving factors and challenges, that will determine the market’s future growth.

The global oncology drugs market is expected to reach at $111.9 billion by 2020. Patent expiration of key cancer drugs such as Herceptin, Erbitux, Rituxan and Avastin, is expected to boost the growth of cancer biosimilars market by 2020.

Going further, the biological therapies are expected to dominate the market by 2020, due to their high efficacy, target specific action and less toxicity. Blood cancer drugs market was the largest revenue generating segment in 2013 owing to the high cost of drugs (immunotherapies) used for the treatment of blood cancer.

Geographically, North America, dominates the market followed by Europe. North America accounted for about ~38% share in the overall oncology drugs market in 2013 owing to the heavy investments by multinational companies in research and development of cancer drugs, particularly immune therapeutics, favorable reimbursement policies, and high adoption rate of immunotherapies. On the other hand, Asia-Pacific market would grow at the promising CAGR of 8.7% during the forecast period. Such high growth rate is majorly due to increasing awareness towards advanced therapies namely immunotherapies and increase in per capita healthcare spending.

Key companies profiled in the report are Roche diagnostics, Novartis AG, Celgene Corporation, AstraZeneca, Johnson & Johnson, Merck & Co., Eli Lilly & Co. and GlaxoSmithKline. Companies operating in the cancer drugs market focus on several strategies such as collaboration, approval and acquisition.

KEY BENEFITS

The report provides the quantitative analysis of the current market and estimations through 2013-2020 that assists in identifying the prevailing market opportunities to capitalize on

The report helps in understanding the strategies adopted by various companies for gaining market share in the cancer drugs market

The report provides comprehensive analysis of factors that drive and restrict the growth of the cancer drugs market

Market conditions of cancer drugs market across all geographic regions are comprehensively analyzed

Competitive intelligence (of leading manufacturers) helps in understanding the competitive scenario across the geographies

SWOT analysis of the key market players is provided to illustrate the business strategies adopted by the companies

MARKET SEGMENTATION

The cancer drugs market is segmented by the therapeutic modalities, cancer types and geography.

MARKET BY THERAPEUTIC MODALITIES

Chemotherapy

Targeted Therapy

Immunotherapy (Biologic Therapy)

Hormonal Therapy

Others

MARKET BY CANCER TYPES

Blood Cancer

Breast Cancer

Gastrointestinal Cancer

Prostate Cancer

Respiratory/Lung Cancer

Skin Cancer

Other Cancers

MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Others

Asia-Pacific

India

China

Japan

Australia

Others

LAMEA

GCC (Gulf Corporation Council)

Others

What are the aspects of this report that relate to regional analysis?

The report’s geographical regions include North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa.

The report provides a comprehensive analysis of market trends, including information on usage and consumption at the regional level.

Reports on the market include the growth rates of each region, which includes their countries, over the coming years.

How are the key players in the market assessed?

This report provides a comprehensive analysis of leading competitors in the market.

The report includes information about the key vendors in the market.

The report provides a complete overview of each company, including its profile, revenue generation, cost of goods, and products manufactured.

The report presents the facts and figures about market competitors, alongside the viewpoints of leading market players.

A market report includes details on recent market developments, mergers, and acquisitions involving the key players mentioned.

Following are the questions answered by the Market report:

What are the goals of the report?

This market report shows the projected market size for the pain management devices market at the end of the forecast period. The report also examines the historical and current market sizes.

On the basis of various indicators, the charts present the year-over-year growth (%) and compound annual growth rate (CAGR) for the given forecast period.

The report includes an overview of the market, its geographical scope, its segmentation, and the financial performance of key players.

The report examines the current state of the industry and the potential growth opportunities in North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East, and Africa.

The research report includes various factors contributing to the market’s growth.

The report analyzes the growth rate, market size, and market valuation for the forecast period.

What factors are taken into consideration when assessing the key market players?

The report analyzes companies across the globe in detail.

The report provides an overview of major vendors in the market, including key players.

Reports include information about each manufacturer, such as profiles, revenue, product pricing, and other pertinent information about the manufactured products.

This report includes a comparison of market competitors and a discussion of the standpoints of the major players.

Market reports provide information regarding recent developments, mergers, and acquisitions involving key players.

What are the key findings of the report?

This report provides comprehensive information on factors expected to influence the market growth and market share in the future.

The report offers the current state of the market and future prospects for various geographical regions.

This report provides both qualitative and quantitative information about the competitive landscape of the market.

Combined with Porter’s Five Forces analysis, it serves as SWOT analysis and competitive landscape analysis.

It provides an in-depth analysis of the market, highlighting its growth rates and opportunities for growth.

