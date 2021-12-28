Asia-Pacific Fitness Equipment Market Share, Size, Future Demand, Global Research, Top Leading player, Emerging Trends, Region by Forecast | by Report ocean

Fitness equipment comprise of all machines and monitoring devices required for numerous physical exercises. Fitness exercise’s help in overall weight management and in improving physical stamina along with developing muscular strength.

Moreover, physical exercises are also advised during certain medical treatments. The demand of fitness equipment is rising globally due to increasing health awareness. The commonly observed fitness equipment commercially are treadmills, stair climbers, weightlifting machines, stationary bicycles, etc.

The adoption of fitness equipment is majorly driven by the large number of obese people, especially in developed countries. The obese population segment, drives the usage of cardiovascular equipment for weight management. The increased awareness for health & fitness also drives the adoption of fitness equipment, especially favored by increasing gym memberships and in-home equipment sales.

The growth in urban population is a key driving factor for the adoption of fitness equipment. Initiatives such as corporate wellness programs also contribute to the growth of the fitness equipment market. A large scale resale of used fitness equipment, limits the growth opportunities in this market. However, the rising demands from developing countries would ensure the overall market growth.



The market is segmented into types of fitness equipment such as machines for cardiovascular training, strength training and other instruments for monitoring & tracking. The end user segment for the fitness equipment market comprise of home/individual, health clubs and other commercial organizations. A major commercial segment for this market includes equipment procured by hotels, corporate wellness centers at enterprises, hospitals, etc.

Geographically, the market is segmented across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Latin America, Middle East & Africa (LAMEA). North America is expected to continue leading the global market throughout the analysis period of 2021 – 2027. The Asia-Pacific region would grow at a rapid CAGR during forecast period 2021 – 2027.



In order to gain a competitive insight of the market, leading players are analyzed in the report along with their key business strategies. The report covers an analysis of key vendors such as Precor, Paramount, Cybex, Nautilus, ICON Health & Fitness Inc., Fitness EM, Johnson HealthTech, Impulse Health, Technogym, Brunswick Corp. and Torque Fitness LLC.

KEY BENEFITS



The detailed analysis provides market intelligence with respect to types, users and geographies to enable precise investment decisions for stakeholders

Value chain analysis provides key inputs on the role of all key intermediaries in the market which would help the stakeholders in devising appropriate strategies

Porter’s five force analysis highlights the influence of suppliers & buyers and describes the competitive scenario of the market, which would facilitate efficient business planning

The analysis of most significant drivers, restraints and opportunities help to understand the overall market dynamics



MARKET SEGMENTATION

The global fitness equipment market is segmented on the basis of type, user and geography.



MARKET BY TYPE



Cardiovascular training equipment

Strength training equipment

Other equipment

Activity monitors

Body analyzers

MARKET BY USER



Home/Individual User

Health Clubs/Gym

Other Commercial User

Corporate offices

Hospitals

Hotels



MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY



North America (NA)

Europe (EU)

Asia-Pacific (APAC)

Latin America, Middle-East and Africa (LAMEA)



KEY PLAYERS



Amer Sports Corporation

Cybex International Inc.

Nautilus Inc.

ICON Health & Fitness Inc.

Brunswick Corporation

Impulse Health Tech Ltd.

Technogym SpA

Johnson Health Tech Co. Ltd.

Paramount Fitness Corporation

Fitness EM LLC

Torque Fitness LLC

What are the aspects of this report that relate to regional analysis?

The report’s geographical regions include North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa.

The report provides a comprehensive analysis of market trends, including information on usage and consumption at the regional level.

Reports on the market include the growth rates of each region, which includes their countries, over the coming years.

How are the key players in the market assessed?

This report provides a comprehensive analysis of leading competitors in the market.

The report includes information about the key vendors in the market.

The report provides a complete overview of each company, including its profile, revenue generation, cost of goods, and products manufactured.

The report presents the facts and figures about market competitors, alongside the viewpoints of leading market players.

A market report includes details on recent market developments, mergers, and acquisitions involving the key players mentioned.

Following are the questions answered by the Market report:

What are the goals of the report?

This market report shows the projected market size for the pain management devices market at the end of the forecast period. The report also examines the historical and current market sizes.

On the basis of various indicators, the charts present the year-over-year growth (%) and compound annual growth rate (CAGR) for the given forecast period.

The report includes an overview of the market, its geographical scope, its segmentation, and the financial performance of key players.

The report examines the current state of the industry and the potential growth opportunities in North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East, and Africa.

The research report includes various factors contributing to the market’s growth.

The report analyzes the growth rate, market size, and market valuation for the forecast period.

What factors are taken into consideration when assessing the key market players?

The report analyzes companies across the globe in detail.

The report provides an overview of major vendors in the market, including key players.

Reports include information about each manufacturer, such as profiles, revenue, product pricing, and other pertinent information about the manufactured products.

This report includes a comparison of market competitors and a discussion of the standpoints of the major players.

Market reports provide information regarding recent developments, mergers, and acquisitions involving key players.

What are the key findings of the report?

This report provides comprehensive information on factors expected to influence the market growth and market share in the future.

The report offers the current state of the market and future prospects for various geographical regions.

This report provides both qualitative and quantitative information about the competitive landscape of the market.

Combined with Porter’s Five Forces analysis, it serves as SWOT analysis and competitive landscape analysis.

It provides an in-depth analysis of the market, highlighting its growth rates and opportunities for growth.

