Aerospace Coatings Market 2021 – Industry Demand, Share, Size, Future Trends Plans, Growth Opportunities, Key Players, Application, Demand, Industry | by Report Ocean

Global aerospace coatings market revenue is expected to reach $2,433 million by 2023, from $1,587 million in 2016, with a CAGR of 6.3% from 2017 to 2023.

Aerospace coatings is a high-performance coating material, which provides protection against corrosion, ultraviolet rays & solar heat, climatic stress, and fog and offers wear resistance to aircraft surfaces, thus reducing the amount of time for maintenance and repair. The coatings applied reduce the weight of the aircrafts and improve the fuel economy, thereby reducing CO2 emissions.

Request Sample

https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=31522

Coatings are applied to the aircraft surface, engines, fuselage components, wings, propellers, landing gears, interiors, and other components. Epoxy and polyurethane resin-based coatings are generally used in aerospace coatings. Silicone, polyester, and acrylic resins are other types of aerospace coatings.

Polyurethane resin type has high resistance to abrasion, staining, and chemicals. Moreover, unlike epoxy, polyurethane resins have high degree of resistance to the damaging effects of ultraviolet rays from the sun, which makes it a preferred choice in the aerospace coatings market. Technology wise, solvent-based coatings is the leading segment in 2016. It produces immediate waterproofing protection after application, even before they have dried. Thus, rain after application does not damage the coating. High coverage on inside and hard to reach components & parts, smooth & uniform finish further propels the growth.

Chrome-based coating processes are no longer used in many markets because of issues related to health, safety, and environmental protection. Thus, development of chrome-free technology is expected to drive the market during the forecast period. Airlines merger & acquisition and changes in business models are projected to fuel the market, which increases the need to repaint their fleets. Moreover, superior performance of powder coatings technology and its ability to recycle leads to optimum utilization of powder coatings drives the growth of global aerospace coatings market.

Request Sample PDF of the Report –

https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=31522

Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest growing aerospace coatings market from 2017 to 2023. Increase in number of aircrafts due to aviation industry growth in emerging markets such as China and India is estimated to propel the demand for aerospace coatings.

The global aerospace coatings market is segmented based on resin type, technology, user type, end-use industry, and geography. Based on resin type, the market is divided into epoxy, polyurethane, and others. Based on technology, it is segmented into solvent-based coatings, water-based coatings, powder coatings, and others. User type segment is classified into original equipment manufacturer (OEM) and maintenance, repair & overhaul (MRO). The end-use industry is segmented as commercial aviation, military aviation, and general aviation. Application of aerospace coatings market includes exterior and interior surface of the aircraft. Geographically, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Major players profiled in this study include the following:

Akzonobel N.V.

BASF SE

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA

Hentzen Coatings, Inc.

IHI Ionbond AG

Mankiewicz Gebr. & Co.

Mapaero

PPG Industries, Inc.

The Sherwin-Williams Company

Zircotec Ltd.

Request To Download Sample of This Strategic Report:-

https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=31522

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

The report provides an in-depth analysis of the current trends, drivers, and dynamics of the global aerospace coatings market to elucidate the prevailing opportunities and the probable investment pockets.

It offers qualitative trends as well as quantitative analysis from 2016 to 2023 to assist the stakeholder understand the market scenario.

In-depth analysis of the key segments demonstrates the application of aerospace coatings across various user types and end-use industries.

Competitive intelligence highlights the business practices followed by key players across the geographies as well as the prevailing market opportunities.

Key players are profiled along with the strategies and developments, which portray the competitive market outlook.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

By Resin Type

Epoxy

Polyurethane

Others

By Technology

Solvent-Based Coatings

Water-Based Coatings

Powder Coatings

Others

By User Type

Original Equipment Manufacturer

Maintenance, Repair & Overhaul

By End-use Industry

Commercial Aviation

Military Aviation

General Aviation

Access Complete Report Here:

https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=31522

By Application

Exterior

Interior

By Geography

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Korea

Japan

Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Brazil

Argentina

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of LAMEA

KEY PLAYERS

AHC Oberflachentechnik GmbH

Argosy International

Asahi Kinzoku Kogyo Inc.

Brycoat Inc.

Cheaerospacel

Hohman Plating & Manufacturing LLC

International Aerospace Coatings Holdings LP

Merck Performance Materials

NVSC Specialty Coatings

Zodiac Aerospace

What are the aspects of this report that relate to regional analysis?

The report’s geographical regions include North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa.

The report provides a comprehensive analysis of market trends, including information on usage and consumption at the regional level.

Reports on the market include the growth rates of each region, which includes their countries, over the coming years.

How are the key players in the market assessed?

This report provides a comprehensive analysis of leading competitors in the market.

The report includes information about the key vendors in the market.

The report provides a complete overview of each company, including its profile, revenue generation, cost of goods, and products manufactured.

The report presents the facts and figures about market competitors, alongside the viewpoints of leading market players.

A market report includes details on recent market developments, mergers, and acquisitions involving the key players mentioned.

Key questions answered in the global Smart Polymers Market report are:

How does a global company acquire markets?

What are its core strategies and policies?

What factors will influence the chemical market over the forecast period?

What are the factors driving and restraining the market for chemicals?

What are the leading competitors in the global market?

Which region is growing at a higher pace in the global market?

Download Free Sample Report, SPECIAL OFFER (Avail an Up-to 20% discount on this report-

https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=31522

What factors are taken into consideration when assessing the key market players?

The report analyzes companies across the globe in detail.

The report provides an overview of major vendors in the market, including key players.

Reports include information about each manufacturer, such as profiles, revenue, product pricing, and other pertinent information about the manufactured products.

This report includes a comparison of market competitors and a discussion of the standpoints of the major players.

Market reports provide information regarding recent developments, mergers, and acquisitions involving key players.

What are the key findings of the report?

This report provides comprehensive information on factors expected to influence the market growth and market share in the future.

The report offers the current state of the market and future prospects for various geographical regions.

This report provides both qualitative and quantitative information about the competitive landscape of the market.

Combined with Porter’s Five Forces analysis, it serves as SWOT analysis and competitive landscape analysis.

It provides an in-depth analysis of the market, highlighting its growth rates and opportunities for growth.

Access full Report Description, TOC, Table of Figure, Chart, etc. @

https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=31522

About Report Ocean:

We are the best market research reports provider in the industry. Report Ocean believes in providing quality reports to clients to meet the top line and bottom line goals which will boost your market share in today’s competitive environment. Report Ocean is a ‘one-stop solution’ for individuals, organizations, and industries that are looking for innovative market research reports.

Get in Touch with Us:

Report Ocean:

Email: sales@reportocean.com

Address: 500 N Michigan Ave, Suite 600, Chicago, Illinois 60611 – UNITED STATES

Tel: +1 888 212 3539 (US – TOLL FREE)

Website: https://www.reportocean.com/