Protective & Marine Coatings Market Share, Scope, Stake, Trends, Industry Size, Sales & Revenue, Growth, Opportunities and Demand with Competitive Landscape | by Report ocean

The global protective & marine coatings market was valued at $18,437 million in 2016, and is expected to reach $31,047 million by 2023, registering a CAGR of 7.7% from 2017 to 2023.

Protective & marine coatings are applied on buildings and homes. Architectural coatings include a wide range of paints & coatings, such as varnishes, lacquers, power coatings, primers, inks, and several others. They are applied to protect the surfaces from abrasion, moisture, and other harmful substances that can cause damage, that vanishes of the surface. In addition, they are known as heavy-duty or high-performance coatings, protective and marine coatings are applied on steel structures, steel bridges, off-shore oil rigs and equipment, chemical & petroleum plants, piping and other structures that require protection against corrosion and/or high resistance to wear & tear.

The global protective & marine coatings market is driven by the increase in infrastructure & construction projects in emerging countries, rise in demand for high performance, and environmentally friendly nature of protective coatings. However, strict environmental regulations on production and usage of protective coatings are expected to restrict the market growth in the future.

The report segments global protective & marine coatings market based on resin type, end-use industry, and geography. The resin type, is classified into epoxy, polyurethane, acrylic, alkyd, polyester, and others. Based on end-use industry, it is divided into marine, oil & gas, industrial, construction, energy & power, transportation, and others. Based on geography, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

In 2015, Asia-Pacific occupied the highest market share, followed by North America, owing to the major growth in marine industry and infrastructural projects. Asia-Pacific is expected to dominate the global market by 2022, and is witnessing substantial growth in widely populated countries such as, China, Japan, and South Korea.

The significant players in the global protective & marine coatings market have strategically focused on product launch as their key strategy to gain significant market share.

The key players profiled in the report are as follows:

3M Co.

AkzoNobel N.V.

BASF SE

Hempel A/S

Kansai Paints Co., Ltd

Nippon Paints Co. Ltd.

PPG Industries, Inc.

The Sherwin-Williams Company

The Dow Chemical Company

Wacker Chemie AG.

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

This report provides an extensive analysis of the current trends, emerging estimations, and dynamics in the protective & marine coatings market.

In-depth analysis of the market is conducted and estimations for key segments between 2015 and 2023 are provided.

Global industry analysis for factors that drive and restrain the growth of the market are provided.

Protective & marine coatings market share for all segments with respect to geography is detailed in the report.

Key market players are profiled and their strategies are analyzed thoroughly, which provide a competitive outlook of the industry trends.

COVID-19 Impact

The COVID-19 pandemic in 2019 engulfed the world. It caused a worldwide halt. The entire global economy was affected. In addition, many people have also lost their lives. Around 252,297,094 cases and 5,091,465 deaths have been reported worldwide so far for COVID-19. The pandemic spread to almost every country in the world. In most industries, the pandemic resulted in some form of loss. As a result of the pandemic, the global protective & marine coatings market also experienced a slowdown. Statista estimates that the chemical industry’s total worldwide revenue stood at approximately US$ 3.94 trillion in 2019. In 2014, the chemical industry generated revenues of US$ 5.4 trillion at a record high.

The degree of competition among prominent global companies has been developed by analyzing several leading protective & marine coatings market , including market competition, market share, the most recent advancements in the industry, innovative product launches, partnerships, mergers, and acquisitions by leading companies.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

By Resin

Epoxy

Polyurethane

Acrylic

Alkyd

Polyester

Others

By End-use Industry

Marine

Oil & Gas

Industrial

Construction

Energy & Power

Transportation

Others

By Geography

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Australia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Brazil

Argentina

UAE

Rest of LAMEA

Other players in the value chain include

Axalta Coating System Ltd.

Ashland Inc.

Clariant International Ltd.

Diamond Vogel Paints

Jotun A/S

RPM International, Inc.

Royal DSM N.V.

Solvay S.A.

Sono-Tek Corporation

