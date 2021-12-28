Automotive OEM Coatings Market Industry Research, Share, Trend, Global Industry Size, Price, Future Analysis, Regional Outlook to Research Report| by Report Ocean

Automotive OEM coatings are the specialty paints and coatings used in automobiles for decoration and protection purposes. The layer formed by the application of both paints and coatings amounts to approximately 100 ?m. Initially, chromium, lead, and other heavy metals were employed in automotive coatings.

The use of toxic chemicals and compounds is prohibited due to introduction of several environmental regulations, leading to use of water-based paints and coatings. Around 85% of the lacquer paint evaporates into the air, which pollutes the atmosphere. To overcome the undesired effects of these toxic chemicals, enamel paint is being widely used globally.

The market has witnessed tremendous opportunities globally, owing to increase in the production and demand for automobiles, growth in demand for advanced technologies, and better quality products. Furthermore, rise in per capita disposable incomes and the overall economic growth is further anticipated to boost the market growth during the forecast period. Upsurge in number of vehicle collisions demanding servicing and reconditioning of the vehicle is in turn boosting the overall demand for automotive OEM coatings.

Moreover, rise in demand for recreational vehicles especially among youngsters, growth in demand for repair, maintenance and renovation of old vehicles as well as rising consumption of powder coatings, owing to its superior characteristic properties, such low emissions of volatile compounds and relatively thicker layer as compared to traditional automotive coatings are some factors anticipated to bring impetus in the global market. However, volatile prices of raw materials and difficulty in sourcing these raw materials are some key elements anticipated to hamper the market growth.

The global automotive OEM coatings market is categorized on the basis of type, layer, vehicle type, and geography. The type segment is categorized into solvent-borne, water-borne, powdered, and others. On the basis of layer, the market is broadly classified into primer, basecoat, electrocoat, and clearcoat. On the basis of vehicle type, the market is categorized into passenger cars, light commercial vehicles, heavy commercial vehicles, and others. Geographically, the market is analyzed across four regions, which include North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

The key players in the global automotive OEM coatings market have adopted various market penetration and growth strategies such as mergers & acquisitions with the local and established players. They have focused on developing new products, such as brighter and relatively thinner coatings to avoid extra weight and to reduce the overall costs. The key players profiled in the report include:

Axalta Coating Systems

BASF SE

PPG Industries

Nippon Paint

Kansai Paint

AkzoNobel

Sherwin-Williams Company

KCC Paint

Bayer AG

Arkema SA

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

The report provides an extensive qualitative and quantitative analysis of the current and future trends of the global automotive OEM coatings market from 2014 to 2022 to determine the prevailing.

Comprehensive analysis of factors that drive and restrict the growth of the market is provided in the report.

Market estimations and forecast of the industry are based on factors impacting the market growth for the period (2014-2022) in terms of value and volume.

Competitive intelligence of leading producers and suppliers of automotive OEM coatings helps to understand the competitive scenario across various geographies.

The report provides extensive qualitative insights on the significant segments or regions exhibiting favorable market growth.

COVID-19 Impact

The COVID-19 pandemic in 2019 engulfed the world. It caused a worldwide halt. The entire global economy was affected. In addition, many people have also lost their lives. Around 252,297,094 cases and 5,091,465 deaths have been reported worldwide so far for COVID-19. The pandemic spread to almost every country in the world. In most industries, the pandemic resulted in some form of loss. As a result of the pandemic, the global Automotive OEM Coatings Market also experienced a slowdown. Statista estimates that the chemical industry’s total worldwide revenue stood at approximately US$ 3.94 trillion in 2019. In 2014, the chemical industry generated revenues of US$ 5.4 trillion at a record high.

The degree of competition among prominent global companies has been developed by analyzing several leading Automotive OEM Coatings Market, including market competition, market share, the most recent advancements in the industry, innovative product launches, partnerships, mergers, and acquisitions by leading companies.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

By Type

Solvent-Borne

Waterborne

Powdered

Others

By Layer

Primer

Basecoat

Electrocoat

Clearcoat

By Vehicle Type

Passenger Cars

Light-Commercial Vehicles (LCV)

Heavy-Commercial Vehicles (HCV)

Others (Motorbikes)

By Geography

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

Russia

UK

France

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

India

China

Japan

Australia

Korea

Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Brazil

KSA

South Africa

Rest of LAMEA

Other players in the value chain (profiles not included in the report) include:

Beckers Group

Cabot Corporation

Berger Paints

Eastman Chemical Company

Valspar Corporation

Clariant AG

Deft, Inc.

Jotun A/S

Royal DSM

Lord Corporation

Solvay S.A.

What are the aspects of this report that relate to regional analysis?

The report’s geographical regions include North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa.

The report provides a comprehensive analysis of market trends, including information on usage and consumption at the regional level.

Reports on the market include the growth rates of each region, which includes their countries, over the coming years.

How are the key players in the market assessed?

This report provides a comprehensive analysis of leading competitors in the market.

The report includes information about the key vendors in the market.

The report provides a complete overview of each company, including its profile, revenue generation, cost of goods, and products manufactured.

The report presents the facts and figures about market competitors, alongside the viewpoints of leading market players.

A market report includes details on recent market developments, mergers, and acquisitions involving the key players mentioned.

Key questions answered in the global Automotive OEM Coatings Market report are:

How does a global company acquire markets?

What are its core strategies and policies?

What factors will influence the chemical market over the forecast period?

What are the factors driving and restraining the market for chemicals?

What are the leading competitors in the global market?

Which region is growing at a higher pace in the global market?

What factors are taken into consideration when assessing the key market players?

The report analyzes companies across the globe in detail.

The report provides an overview of major vendors in the market, including key players.

Reports include information about each manufacturer, such as profiles, revenue, product pricing, and other pertinent information about the manufactured products.

This report includes a comparison of market competitors and a discussion of the standpoints of the major players.

Market reports provide information regarding recent developments, mergers, and acquisitions involving key players.

What are the key findings of the report?

This report provides comprehensive information on factors expected to influence the market growth and market share in the future.

The report offers the current state of the market and future prospects for various geographical regions.

This report provides both qualitative and quantitative information about the competitive landscape of the market.

Combined with Porter’s Five Forces analysis, it serves as SWOT analysis and competitive landscape analysis.

It provides an in-depth analysis of the market, highlighting its growth rates and opportunities for growth.

