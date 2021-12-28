Korea Personal Care Encapsulation Materials Market CAGR of 10.9% Industry Price Trend, Size Estimation, Industry Outlook, Business Growth, Report Latest Research, Business Analysis | by Report Ocean

The Korean personal care encapsulating materials market is expected to reach $59,880 thousand by 2023, from $25,268 thousand in 2016, registering a CAGR of 10.9% during 2017-2023.

The topical and transdermal distribution of active cosmetic ingredients require a non-toxic, safe mode of reaching the target site without irritation. Safeguarding the active cosmetic ingredients is crucial during preparation, storage, and use of the final product. Biologically active substances are usually unstable and sensitive to pH, temperature, light, and oxidation. Hence, they require encapsulation to protect against degradation, and also for controlled release of the active substance. Encapsulation technology is used for protecting bio-active ingredients such as polysaccharides, proteins, lipids, synthetic polymers, and others. Encapsulation materials are used in shower gels, soaps, wrinkle creams, color cosmetics, aromatherapy products, and others.

The Korean personal care and cosmetics industry is 10th largest in the world. The market has witnessed 10% annual growth in the recent years. The major trends in the Korean cosmetics industry includes shift towards nature-oriented and eco-friendly products. This trend has significantly increased the demand for new natural, organic, and functional ingredients, and has presented new business opportunities.

In addition, high standards of living and growth in geriatric population have augmented the demand for personal care products in Korea. This in turn has boosted the demand for encapsulation of active ingredients used in these personal care and cosmetics products in Korea. The use of encapsulation technique allows controlled release of ingredients to optimize their effectiveness.

The Korea personal care encapsulating materials market is segmented on the basis of material type and application. Based on material type, the market is segmented into polysaccharides, proteins, lipids, synthetic polymers, and others. The polysaccharides segment is bifurcated into gums, starches, celluloses, cyclodextrins, and chitosan.

The proteins segment is classified into gelatin, casein, and soy proteins. The lipids segment is segmented into waxes, paraffins, and oils. The synthetic polymers segment is bifurcated into acrylic polymers, polyvinyl alcohol, and poly (vinylpyrrolidone). The application areas of the industry are shower & bath gels, color cosmetics, wrinkle creams, soaps, aromatherapy products, and others.

The prominent players in the Korean personal care encapsulating materials market have strategically focused on product launches as their key strategy to gain significant shares in the market.

The key players profiled in the report are as follows:

Sumitomo Corporation

Biogenoci Co. Ltd.

Korea Particle Technology Inc. (K.P.T)

Chongqing Pellets Techniques (Pellets)

Durae Corporation

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS:

This report provides an extensive analysis of the current trends and future projections of the Korean personal care encapsulating materials market.

In-depth analysis of the industry is conducted through market estimations of key segments for the period of 2016-2023.

Competitive intelligence of leading manufacturers and distributors of personal care encapsulating materials helps in understanding the competitive scenario in Korea.

Comprehensive analysis of factors that drive and restrain the growth of the Korean personal care encapsulating materials market is provided in the report.

Extensive analysis of the industry is conducted by following key product positioning and monitoring the top competitors within the market framework.

The key players are profiled along with their strategies to determine the competitive outlook of the market.

COVID-19 Impact

The COVID-19 pandemic in 2019 engulfed the world. It caused a worldwide halt. The entire global economy was affected. In addition, many people have also lost their lives. Around 252,297,094 cases and 5,091,465 deaths have been reported worldwide so far for COVID-19. The pandemic spread to almost every country in the world. In most industries, the pandemic resulted in some form of loss. As a result of the pandemic, the global Korea Personal Care Encapsulation Materials Market also experienced a slowdown. Statista estimates that the chemical industry’s total worldwide revenue stood at approximately US$ 3.94 trillion in 2019. In 2014, the chemical industry generated revenues of US$ 5.4 trillion at a record high.

The degree of competition among prominent global companies has been developed by analyzing several leading chemical market, including market competition, market share, the most recent advancements in the industry, innovative product launches, partnerships, mergers, and acquisitions by leading companies.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

By Material Type

Polysaccharides

Gums

Starches

Celluloses

Cyclodextrines

Chitosan

Proteins

Gelatin

Casein

Soy proteins

Lipids

Waxes

Paraffins

Oils

Synthetic polymers

Acrylic polymers

Polyvinyl alcohol

Poly(vinylpyrrolidone)

Others

By Application

Shower and bath gels

Color cosmetics

Wrinkle creams

Soaps

Aromatherapy products

Others

