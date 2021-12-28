Super Absorbent Polymer Market 2021: Global Industry Insights by Global Players, Regional Segmentation, Growth, Applications, Major Drivers, Value and Foreseen

Global Super Absorbent Polymer Market was valued at $6,174 million in 2015 and is expected to garner $8,551 million by 2022, registering a CAGR of 4.7% during the forecast period 2016 – 2022.

Super absorbent polymers (SAPs), also known as slush powder, are physically or chemically cross-linked polymer gels exhibiting hydrophilic property. These are used for absorption and retention of large volumes of organic and inorganic fluids. Acrylic acid, its sodium or potassium salts, and acrylamide are the key raw materials used in the industrial production of SAPs. The primary application of SAP are baby diapers, adult incontinence products, and sanitary napkins. These have applications in the healthcare and agricultural sector, such as wound dressing, medical waste solidification, and seed coating.

The Asia-Pacific region is projected to dominate the global market, with China being the forerunner in manufacturing and utilizing SAPs. At present, increase in demand for fluff-less or thin diapers, surge in geriatric population in developed countries, and rise in focus on agriculture at global level drive the market. However, volatility in the prices of raw materials used for the production of SAPs is expected to hamper the growth and development of the market. On-going research & innovation on bio-based SAPs and government support to improve hygiene in the developing countries are expected to offer considerable opportunities for the market growth.

The global super absorbent polymer market is analyzed based on type, application, production method, and geography. Based on type, the market is divided into sodium polyacrylate, polyacrylamide copolymer, ethylene maleic anhydride copolymer, and others. The others segment includes cross-linked carboxymethylcellulose, polyvinyl alcohol copolymers, cross-linked polyethylene oxide, starch grafted copolymer of polyacrylonitrile (PAN), and more.

The application areas of the market are broadly categorized into personal care, healthcare, agriculture & horticulture, and others. The others segment includes automotive, construction, packaging, entertainment, and industrial water application. Each of these are subsegmented into various application areas. The SAP market is also categorized in terms of production method, that is, suspension polymerization, solution polymerization, and gel polymerization.

The market is analyzed based on four regions, namely North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. In 2015, the Asia-Pacific region accounted for the largest share in the global market, owing to the emergence of China as the leading consumer of SAPs. This region is expected to maintain its dominance during the forecast period.

Major players profiled in this study are as follows:

BASF SE

Demi Co.,Ltd

Evonik Industries AG

Formosa Plastics Corporation

LG Chem Ltd.

Nippon Shokubai Co. Ltd.

San-Dia Polymers

Songwon Industrial Co. Ltd.

Sumitomo Seika Chemicals Co. Ltd.

Yixing Danson Technology

COVID-19 Impact

The COVID-19 pandemic in 2019 engulfed the world. It caused a worldwide halt. The entire global economy was affected. In addition, many people have also lost their lives. Around 252,297,094 cases and 5,091,465 deaths have been reported worldwide so far for COVID-19. The pandemic spread to almost every country in the world. In most industries, the pandemic resulted in some form of loss. As a result of the pandemic, the global Super Absorbent Polymer Market also experienced a slowdown. Statista estimates that the chemical industry’s total worldwide revenue stood at approximately US$ 3.94 trillion in 2019. In 2014, the chemical industry generated revenues of US$ 5.4 trillion at a record high.

The degree of competition among prominent global companies has been developed by analyzing several leading Super Absorbent Polymer Market, including market competition, market share, the most recent advancements in the industry, innovative product launches, partnerships, mergers, and acquisitions by leading companies.

Super Absorbent Polymer Market Key Segments:

By Type

Synthetic

Sodium Polyacrylate

Polyacrylamide Copolymer

Ethylene Maleic Anhydride Copolymer

Others

Natural

Polyvinyl Alcohol

Polysaccharides

Polyitaconic Acid

Polypeptide

Others

By Application

Personal Care

Adult Incontinence Products

Sanitary Napkins

Baby Diapers

Nappy Pads

Urinary Bag

Healthcare

Wound Dressing

Medical Waste Solidification

Super absorbent Mat

Agriculture & Horticulture

Seed Coating

Root Dipping

Soil Broadcasting

Flower beds

Ornamental gardens

Others (Automotive, Construction, Packaging, Entertainment, and Industrial Water)

By Production Method

Suspension Polymerization

Solution Polymerization

Gel Polymerization

By Geography

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of the Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

Korea

Australia

Rest of the Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

UAE

Brazil

South Africa

KSA

Rest of LAMEA

OTHER KEY PLAYERS

Archer Daniels Midland Company (ADM)

Acuro Organics Ltd.

A.B. Enterprises

Chemtex Specialty Ltd.

Emerging Technologies Inc

KAO Corporation

Quanzhou Banglida Technology Industry Co., Ltd.

Shandong Nuoer Bio-Tech Co., Ltd.

Shanghai Huayi Acrylic Acid Co., Ltd.

Sikko Industries

Tangshan Boya Resin Co., Ltd.

Y&X Beijing International Trade Co., Ltd.

Zhejiang Satellite Petro-Chemical Co. Ltd.

Zhejiang Weilong Polymer Material Co., Ltd.

Jinan Haoyue Absorbent Materials Co., Ltd.

