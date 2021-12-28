Aerospace Foam Market 2021 Industry Growth, Size, Share, Global Forecasts Analysis, Company Profiles, Competitive Landscape and Key Regions Analysis Research Report

The global aerospace foam industry was at valued $4,584 million in 2016, and is expected to reach $7,482 million by 2023, growing at a CAGR of 7.2% from 2017 to 2023.
Aerospace foams are materials used for cushioning and insulation in aircraft. These materials have excellent properties, such as durability, tensile strength, and rigidness that make them a versatile material of choice for aerospace applications. Aerospace foams, such as polyurethane, polyethylene, ceramic foam, and metal foam provides superior insulation in varied temperature ranges and reduce air leakage.
Rise in demand for low-cost carrier airlines has increased the demand for aerospace foam in commercial aircraft, owing to its excellent lightweight and insulating properties and rapid urbanization has enhanced the demand for aerospace foam in the aircraft industry.
The increase in governmental investment in military aircrafts is expected to boost the growth of aerospace foam by creating lucrative market growth potential. In addition, the demand for polyurethane foam products for aircraft flight decks and interior cabins has increased, owing to their excellent absorption and cushioning formulations. This trend is expected to increase the scope of polyurethane foams in military & defense grade applications. However, availability of raw materials, low shelf life period, and government regulations are expected to hinder the market growth. Furthermore, increase in investments and growth in renewable material for manufacturing green polyurethane-based foam are expected to generate significant growth opportunities.
North America is the major market for aerospace foams, owing to the presence of leading aviation & aircraft manufacturers followed by Asia-Pacific. Rapid industrial expansion and availability of raw materials are expected to boost the demand for aerospace foam in emerging economies of Asia-Pacific, such as China and India.
The report on the global aerospace foam is segmented into type of foam, application, and geography. Based on type, it is classified into polyurethane, polyethylene, ceramic, metal, and others. Based on application, it is categorized into general aviation, commercial aircraft, and military aircraft. Geographically, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.
Top market players in the global aerospace market include
BASF SE
Huntsman Corporation
ARMACELL
Boyd Corporation
Evonik Industries
Rogers Corporation
SABIC Innovative Plastics
General Plastics Manufacturing Company
Zetofoams Plc
ERG Materials
KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS
This report entails the detailed quantitative analysis of current market trends and estimations from 2015 to 2023 that assist in identifying the prevailing market opportunities in the global aerospace foam market.
In-depth coverage of the market includes drivers, restraints, and opportunities helps professionals to better understand the market behavior.
Detailed study of the strategies of key leaders, such as partnerships and acquisitions, in the market is provided.
Porter’s Five Forces analysis examines the competitive structure of the market and assists strategists in better decision-making.
Pinpoint analysis of geographical segments helps to identify opportunities for growth within the market.
COVID-19 Impact
The COVID-19 pandemic in 2019 engulfed the world. It caused a worldwide halt. The entire global economy was affected. In addition, many people have also lost their lives. Around 252,297,094 cases and 5,091,465 deaths have been reported worldwide so far for COVID-19. The pandemic spread to almost every country in the world. In most industries, the pandemic resulted in some form of loss. As a result of the pandemic, the global Aerospace Foam Market also experienced a slowdown. Statista estimates that the chemical industry’s total worldwide revenue stood at approximately US$ 3.94 trillion in 2019. In 2014, the chemical industry generated revenues of US$ 5.4 trillion at a record high.
The degree of competition among prominent global companies has been developed by analyzing several leading Aerospace Foam Market, including market competition, market share, the most recent advancements in the industry, innovative product launches, partnerships, mergers, and acquisitions by leading companies.
Key Market Segmentation
By Type of Foam
Polyurethane
Polyethylene
Ceramic
Metal foams
Others
By Application
General Aviation
Commercial Aircraft
Military Aircraft
By Geography
North America
U.S.
Canada
Mexico
Europe
UK
Germany
France
Italy
Spain
Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific
China
India
Japan
Australia
South Korea
Rest of Asia-Pacific
LAMEA
Latin America
Middle East
Africa
Other market players include
ERG Aerospace Corp
Aerofoam Industries
Technifab Inc
Mueller
Everchem Specialty Chemicals
UFP Technologies
Aerospace Corporation
Solvay
What are the aspects of this report that relate to regional analysis?
The report’s geographical regions include North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa.
The report provides a comprehensive analysis of market trends, including information on usage and consumption at the regional level.
Reports on the market include the growth rates of each region, which includes their countries, over the coming years.
How are the key players in the market assessed?
This report provides a comprehensive analysis of leading competitors in the market.
The report includes information about the key vendors in the market.
The report provides a complete overview of each company, including its profile, revenue generation, cost of goods, and products manufactured.
The report presents the facts and figures about market competitors, alongside the viewpoints of leading market players.
A market report includes details on recent market developments, mergers, and acquisitions involving the key players mentioned.
Key questions answered in the global Aerospace Foam Market report are:
How does a global company acquire markets?
What are its core strategies and policies?
What factors will influence the chemical market over the forecast period?
What are the factors driving and restraining the market for chemicals?
What are the leading competitors in the global market?
Which region is growing at a higher pace in the global market?
What factors are taken into consideration when assessing the key market players?
The report analyzes companies across the globe in detail.
The report provides an overview of major vendors in the market, including key players.
Reports include information about each manufacturer, such as profiles, revenue, product pricing, and other pertinent information about the manufactured products.
This report includes a comparison of market competitors and a discussion of the standpoints of the major players.
Market reports provide information regarding recent developments, mergers, and acquisitions involving key players.
What are the key findings of the report?
This report provides comprehensive information on factors expected to influence the market growth and market share in the future.
The report offers the current state of the market and future prospects for various geographical regions.
This report provides both qualitative and quantitative information about the competitive landscape of the market.
Combined with Porter’s Five Forces analysis, it serves as SWOT analysis and competitive landscape analysis.
It provides an in-depth analysis of the market, highlighting its growth rates and opportunities for growth.
