Aerospace Foam Market 2021 Industry Growth, Size, Share, Global Forecasts Analysis, Company Profiles, Competitive Landscape and Key Regions Analysis Research Report

The global aerospace foam industry was at valued $4,584 million in 2016, and is expected to reach $7,482 million by 2023, growing at a CAGR of 7.2% from 2017 to 2023.

Aerospace foams are materials used for cushioning and insulation in aircraft. These materials have excellent properties, such as durability, tensile strength, and rigidness that make them a versatile material of choice for aerospace applications. Aerospace foams, such as polyurethane, polyethylene, ceramic foam, and metal foam provides superior insulation in varied temperature ranges and reduce air leakage.

Rise in demand for low-cost carrier airlines has increased the demand for aerospace foam in commercial aircraft, owing to its excellent lightweight and insulating properties and rapid urbanization has enhanced the demand for aerospace foam in the aircraft industry.

The increase in governmental investment in military aircrafts is expected to boost the growth of aerospace foam by creating lucrative market growth potential. In addition, the demand for polyurethane foam products for aircraft flight decks and interior cabins has increased, owing to their excellent absorption and cushioning formulations. This trend is expected to increase the scope of polyurethane foams in military & defense grade applications. However, availability of raw materials, low shelf life period, and government regulations are expected to hinder the market growth. Furthermore, increase in investments and growth in renewable material for manufacturing green polyurethane-based foam are expected to generate significant growth opportunities.

North America is the major market for aerospace foams, owing to the presence of leading aviation & aircraft manufacturers followed by Asia-Pacific. Rapid industrial expansion and availability of raw materials are expected to boost the demand for aerospace foam in emerging economies of Asia-Pacific, such as China and India.

The report on the global aerospace foam is segmented into type of foam, application, and geography. Based on type, it is classified into polyurethane, polyethylene, ceramic, metal, and others. Based on application, it is categorized into general aviation, commercial aircraft, and military aircraft. Geographically, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Top market players in the global aerospace market include

BASF SE

Huntsman Corporation

ARMACELL

Boyd Corporation

Evonik Industries

Rogers Corporation

SABIC Innovative Plastics

General Plastics Manufacturing Company

Zetofoams Plc

ERG Materials

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

This report entails the detailed quantitative analysis of current market trends and estimations from 2015 to 2023 that assist in identifying the prevailing market opportunities in the global aerospace foam market.

In-depth coverage of the market includes drivers, restraints, and opportunities helps professionals to better understand the market behavior.

Detailed study of the strategies of key leaders, such as partnerships and acquisitions, in the market is provided.

Porter’s Five Forces analysis examines the competitive structure of the market and assists strategists in better decision-making.

Pinpoint analysis of geographical segments helps to identify opportunities for growth within the market.

COVID-19 Impact

The COVID-19 pandemic in 2019 engulfed the world. It caused a worldwide halt. The entire global economy was affected. In addition, many people have also lost their lives. Around 252,297,094 cases and 5,091,465 deaths have been reported worldwide so far for COVID-19. The pandemic spread to almost every country in the world. In most industries, the pandemic resulted in some form of loss. As a result of the pandemic, the global Aerospace Foam Market also experienced a slowdown. Statista estimates that the chemical industry’s total worldwide revenue stood at approximately US$ 3.94 trillion in 2019. In 2014, the chemical industry generated revenues of US$ 5.4 trillion at a record high.

The degree of competition among prominent global companies has been developed by analyzing several leading Aerospace Foam Market, including market competition, market share, the most recent advancements in the industry, innovative product launches, partnerships, mergers, and acquisitions by leading companies.

Key Market Segmentation

By Type of Foam

Polyurethane

Polyethylene

Ceramic

Metal foams

Others

By Application

General Aviation

Commercial Aircraft

Military Aircraft

By Geography

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Latin America

Middle East

Africa

Other market players include

ERG Aerospace Corp

Aerofoam Industries

Technifab Inc

Mueller

Everchem Specialty Chemicals

UFP Technologies

Aerospace Corporation

Solvay

