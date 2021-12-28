Advanced Phase Change Materials Market CAGR of 19.8% 2021: Global Industry Insights by Global Players, Regional Segmentation, Growth, Applications, Major Drivers, Value and Foreseen

The global advanced phase change materials (PCM) market accounted $691 million in 2015, and is expected to reach $2,434 million by 2022, registering a CAGR of 19.8% from 2016 to 2022.

Phase change materials change from one phase to another at a given temperature and are proficient in storing thermal energy in the form of latent heat by releasing the energy when needed. These materials store or release large quantities of thermal energy at a constant temperature and retain the desired ambient conditions, by changing from solid to liquid phase or vice-versa. The market is expected to register a double-digit growth rate during the forecast period, attributed to the increased demand from the construction, transportation, and energy storage industries.

Advanced phase change materials are applicable in in construction & building sector, which is one of the key factors that drives the market growth. Furthermore, increase in emphasis on energy conservation, expansion of applications of advanced phase change materials in the textile sector, rapid urbanization in developing countries, and continued technological developments in the field of advanced PCM are expected to fuel the market growth in the near future. However, the high cost of advanced PCM and the lack of awareness among the consumers about usage of phase change materials are expected to hinder market growth.

The global advanced phase change materials market has gained traction, owing to the increased use of microencapsulation and microencapsulation technologies, particularly in the construction and textile sectors. A number of manufacturers consider the use of microencapsulated PCM as it provides improved heat transfer between the PCM and the surrounding, owing to the increased surface area. Another major trend observed is the gradual shift of manufacturers toward biodegradable, bio-based PCM as an alternative to the traditional petroleum-based PCM.

The report segments the global advanced phase change materials market on the basis of type, application, and geography. Based on type, it is classified into organic PCM, inorganic PCM, and bio-based PCM. Based on application, it is segregated into building & construction, energy storage, HVAC, shipping & transportation, electronics, textiles, and others. Geographically, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. Asia-Pacific is expected to witness highest growth rate during the forecast period.

Key Market Players

BASF SE

Entropy Solutions

Sonoco Products Company

Outlast Technologies LLC.

Advansa B.V.

E. I. Du Pont De Nemours And Company

Phase Change Energy Solutions

Cryopak Inc.

Microtek Laboratories, Inc.

Pluss Advanced Technologies Pvt. Ltd.

The global advanced phase change materials market is highly competitive, owing to the presence of several well-established manufacturers and vendors. These companies are extensively undergoing R&D of new products for specific applications and conditions.

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

This report provides an extensive analysis of the current trends and emerging estimations and dynamics in the global advanced phase change materials market through 2014-2022, which assists in identifying the prevailing market opportunities.

Exhaustive analysis facilitates in understanding the types of advanced phase change materials and the materials used currently along with the variants to gain prominence in the future.

Extensive analysis of end-user industry forecasts the various types of advanced phase change materials that can be used in different end-user applications.

A detailed analysis is conducted by following key product positioning and monitoring the top competitors within the market framework.

Key market players are profiled and their strategies are analyzed thoroughly, which helps understand the competitive outlook of the market.

COVID-19 Impact

The COVID-19 pandemic in 2019 engulfed the world. It caused a worldwide halt. The entire global economy was affected. In addition, many people have also lost their lives. Around 252,297,094 cases and 5,091,465 deaths have been reported worldwide so far for COVID-19. The pandemic spread to almost every country in the world. In most industries, the pandemic resulted in some form of loss. As a result of the pandemic, the global Advanced Phase Change Materials Market also experienced a slowdown. Statista estimates that the chemical industry’s total worldwide revenue stood at approximately US$ 3.94 trillion in 2019. In 2014, the chemical industry generated revenues of US$ 5.4 trillion at a record high.

The degree of competition among prominent global companies has been developed by analyzing several leading Advanced Phase Change Materials Market , including market competition, market share, the most recent advancements in the industry, innovative product launches, partnerships, mergers, and acquisitions by leading companies.

Advanced Phase Change Materials Market Key Segments:

By Type

Organic PCM

Inorganic PCM

Bio-based PCM

By Application

Building & Construction

Energy Storage

HVAC

Shipping & Transportation

Electronics

Textiles

Others (Healthcare, Telecommunication, etc.)

By Geography

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Brazil

Argentina

South Africa

Rest of LAMEA

Other prominent market players are:

Phase Change Materials Products Ltd.

Rubitherm Technologies GmbH

Ciat Group

Datum Phase Change Ltd.

Emco Klimatechnik Gmbh & Co. KG

Rgees LLC.

Climator Sweden AB

Ewald D?rken AG

Laird PLC.

What are the aspects of this report that relate to regional analysis?

The report’s geographical regions include North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa.

The report provides a comprehensive analysis of market trends, including information on usage and consumption at the regional level.

Reports on the market include the growth rates of each region, which includes their countries, over the coming years.

How are the key players in the market assessed?

This report provides a comprehensive analysis of leading competitors in the market.

The report includes information about the key vendors in the market.

The report provides a complete overview of each company, including its profile, revenue generation, cost of goods, and products manufactured.

The report presents the facts and figures about market competitors, alongside the viewpoints of leading market players.

A market report includes details on recent market developments, mergers, and acquisitions involving the key players mentioned.

Key questions answered in the global Advanced Phase Change Materials Market report are:

How does a global company acquire markets?

What are its core strategies and policies?

What factors will influence the chemical market over the forecast period?

What are the factors driving and restraining the market for chemicals?

What are the leading competitors in the global market?

Which region is growing at a higher pace in the global market?

What factors are taken into consideration when assessing the key market players?

The report analyzes companies across the globe in detail.

The report provides an overview of major vendors in the market, including key players.

Reports include information about each manufacturer, such as profiles, revenue, product pricing, and other pertinent information about the manufactured products.

This report includes a comparison of market competitors and a discussion of the standpoints of the major players.

Market reports provide information regarding recent developments, mergers, and acquisitions involving key players.

What are the key findings of the report?

This report provides comprehensive information on factors expected to influence the market growth and market share in the future.

The report offers the current state of the market and future prospects for various geographical regions.

This report provides both qualitative and quantitative information about the competitive landscape of the market.

Combined with Porter’s Five Forces analysis, it serves as SWOT analysis and competitive landscape analysis.

It provides an in-depth analysis of the market, highlighting its growth rates and opportunities for growth.

