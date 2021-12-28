Optical Coating Market 2021 Industry Growth, Size, Share, Global Forecasts Analysis, Company Profiles, Competitive Landscape and Key Regions Analysis Research Report

The global optical coatings market is expected to reach $12,351 million by 2022 from $7,794 million in 2015, growing at a CAGR of 6.6% from 2016 to 2022.

Various thin film layers are amalgamated to form an optical coating that produces interference effects to strengthen transmission or reflection properties within an optical system. They are produced with a variety of materials such as metals, oxides, and rare earth materials, and are deposited on the optical surface.

Coatings enhance the optical function and prevent the optic from extreme environmental conditions. The number of coating layers, the thickness of the individual layers, and the refractive index difference at the layer interface depict the performance of an optical coating. Besides reflective property, an optical coating provides optically transparent chemical resistance, abrasion resistance, UV resistance, anti-static, anti-glare, and anti-fog properties onto glasses, lenses, solar panels, digital signage, TFT & LED screens, and other engineering components.

Consumer electronics is the largest revenue generator for optical coatings market. Rapid economic growth and increase in disposable income result in rise in demand for consumer electronics, such as TFT & LED screens, in emerging economies such as India, China, and Brazil. Increase in construction activities, infrastructural development, and automobile production is expected to drive the optical coating market during the forecast period.

Moreover, use of infrared and antireflective coatings in military applications for target setting, night vision cameras, thermal imaging, and head missile seekers supplements the market growth. However, the time-consuming as well as labor- and capital-intensive manufacturing process for optical coatings and the fluctuating prices of raw materials may hamper this growth.

Government policies, including incentives and subsidies to promote development of alternate energy sources, are anticipated to increase consumption of optical coatings in solar applications. As per the Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED) standards by U.S. Green Building Council (USGBC), optical coatings play an important role in reducing energy consumption through thermal insulation. This is expected to create new opportunities for the market.

The global optical coating market is segmented based on type, technology, end-use industry, and geography. Based on type, the market is divided into antireflection, high reflection, beam-splitter, transparent conductive, filter, electrochromic, partial reflection coatings. By technology, it is categorized into e-beam evaporation, ion-assisted deposition (IAD), sputtering processes, vacuum deposition, and other technologies. Based on end-use industry, it is classified into electronics & semiconductor, construction, medical, military & defense, automotive, and others. Geographically, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Major players profiled in this study are

Dupont

PPG Industries

Zeiss Group

Nippon Sheet Glass Co., Ltd.

Abrisa Technologies

Newport Corporation

Inrad Optical, Inc.

Reynad Corporation

Artemis Optical Ltd.

II-VI Optical Systems

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

The report provides an in-depth analysis of the current trends, drivers, and dynamics of the global optical coating market to elucidate the growth opportunities and the probable investment pockets.

It offers qualitative trends as well as quantitative analysis from 2014 to 2022 to assist the stakeholders to understand the market scenario.

In-depth analysis of the key segments demonstrates the consumption of optical coating across various end-use industries.

Competitive intelligence highlights the business practices followed by key business players across the geographies as well as the prevailing market opportunities.

Key players are profiled along with the strategies and developments, which portrays the competitive market outlook.

COVID-19 Impact

The COVID-19 pandemic in 2019 engulfed the world. It caused a worldwide halt. The entire global economy was affected. In addition, many people have also lost their lives. Around 252,297,094 cases and 5,091,465 deaths have been reported worldwide so far for COVID-19. The pandemic spread to almost every country in the world. In most industries, the pandemic resulted in some form of loss. As a result of the pandemic, the global Optical Coating Market also experienced a slowdown. Statista estimates that the chemical industry’s total worldwide revenue stood at approximately US$ 3.94 trillion in 2019. In 2014, the chemical industry generated revenues of US$ 5.4 trillion at a record high.

The degree of competition among prominent global companies has been developed by analyzing several leading Optical Coating Market, including market competition, market share, the most recent advancements in the industry, innovative product launches, partnerships, mergers, and acquisitions by leading companies.

OPTICAL COATING MARKET KEY SEGMENTS:

By Type

Antireflection Coatings

High Reflection Coatings

Beamsplitter Coatings

Transparent Conductive Coatings

Electrochromic Coatings

Filter Coatings

Partial Reflection Coatings

By Technology

E-Beam Evaporation Technology

Ion-Assisted Deposition (IAD) Technology

Sputtering Processes

Vacuum Deposition Technology

Others

By End-Use Industry

Electronics & Semiconductor

Construction

Medical

Military & Defense

Automotive

Others

By Geography

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

UK

Germany

Franc

Turkey

Russia

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Korea

Japan

Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Brazil

Argentina

Qatar

UAE

Rest of LAMEA

KEY PLAYERS

Optics Balzers

Zygo Corporation

Optical Coating Technologies

