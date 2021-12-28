Anti-corrosion Coating Market 2021 Worldwide Overview by Industry Size, Market Share, Future Trends, Growth Factors and Leading Players Research Report Analysis by Report Ocean

The global anti-corrosion coating market was valued at $14,276 million in 2015, and is expected to reach $26,627 million by 2022, growing at a CAGR of 9.7% from 2016 to 2022.

Corrosion leads to spontaneous reaction between a material and its environment, resulting in deterioration of mechanical properties of the material. Anti-corrosion coatings prevent this deterioration of materials, such as composites, alloys, metals, polymers, and ceramics, which occurs due to oxidation, moisture, salt spray, industrial chemicals, or exposure to various environmental conditions.

These coatings possess properties such as abrasion resistance, gloss retention, and are lightweight, thus improving the lifespan and performance of the materials. Use of these coatings results in increased efficiency of industrial operations, cost reduction, conservation of scarce material resources, and reduction in pollutant emissions. An anti-corrosion coating functions by forming a barrier between the substrate material and environment, inhibiting the corrosion processes.

Steel is among the major raw materials employed in the construction & automotive industry. Increase in investment in construction activities across emerging economies, such as India, China, and Brazil, and development of automotive market drive the market growth. Rapid urbanization has transformed these regions into manufacturing hubs of chemical plants, oil refineries, paper mills, and others, which are major consumers of these coatings.

Usage of solvent-borne anti-corrosion coatings containing other toxic heavy metals has declined progressively in the last decade due to stringent environmental regulations from agencies such as Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) of the U.S. and Registration Evaluation Authorization and Restriction of Chemicals (REACH) of Europe.

High energy demand is expected to create new opportunities for anti-corrosion coating manufacturers in the energy sector, including oil & gas, power plants, wind turbines, solar, and others. These coatings protect oil & gas containers, pipes, rotor blades, towers, solar panels, and other equipment from extreme environmental conditions.

The global anti-corrosion coating market is segmented based on type, technology, end-user industry, and geography. By type, the market is classified into epoxy, polyurethane, acrylic, alkyd, zinc, chlorinated rubber, and others (silicates, fluorocarbons, co-polymers, graphene, ceramic, and glass flakes). On the basis of technology, it is categorized into solvent-borne, waterborne, powder, and other anti-corrosion coatings. According to end-user industry, it is divided into marine, oil & gas, industrial, construction, energy, automotive, and others. The energy end-user industry is subsegmented into power plants, solar energy, and wind turbines. Geographically, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Major players profiled in this study are as follows:

3M Co.

Akzo Nobel N.V.

BASF SE

Hempel A/S

Kansai Paints Co. Ltd.

Nippon Paints Co. Ltd.

PPG Industries, Inc.

The Sherwin-Williams Company

The Dow Chemical Company

Wacker Chemie AG

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

The report provides an in-depth analysis of the current trends, drivers, and dynamics of the global anti-corrosion coating market to elucidate the growth opportunities and the probable investment pockets.

It offers qualitative trends as well as quantitative analysis from 2014 to 2022 to assist the stakeholders to understand the market scenario.

In-depth analysis of the key segments demonstrates the consumption of anti-corrosion coatings across various end-user industries.

Competitive intelligence highlights the business practices followed by key business players across the geographies and the prevailing market opportunities.

Key players are profiled along with their strategies and developments to portray the competitive market outlook.

COVID-19 Impact

The COVID-19 pandemic in 2019 engulfed the world. It caused a worldwide halt. The entire global economy was affected. In addition, many people have also lost their lives. Around 252,297,094 cases and 5,091,465 deaths have been reported worldwide so far for COVID-19. The pandemic spread to almost every country in the world. In most industries, the pandemic resulted in some form of loss. As a result of the pandemic, the Anti-corrosion Coating Market also experienced a slowdown. Statista estimates that the chemical industry’s total worldwide revenue stood at approximately US$ 3.94 trillion in 2019. In 2014, the chemical industry generated revenues of US$ 5.4 trillion at a record high.

The degree of competition among prominent global companies has been developed by analyzing several leading Anti-corrosion Coating Market , including market competition, market share, the most recent advancements in the industry, innovative product launches, partnerships, mergers, and acquisitions by leading companies.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

By Type

Epoxy

Polyurethane

Acrylic

Alkyd

Zinc

Chlorinated Rubber

Others (Silicates, Fluorocarbons, Copolymers, Graphene, Ceramic, and Glass Flakes)

By Technology

Solvent-Borne

Waterborne

Powder

Others (High-Energy Cure Coatings and Nanocoatings)

By End-User Industry

Marine

Oil & Gas

Industrial

Construction

Energy

Power Plants

Solar Energy

Wind Turbines

Automotive

Others (Pipes & Tanks and Wastewater Treatment Plants)

By Geography

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Turkey

Russia

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Korea

Japan

Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Brazil

Argentina

Qatar

UAE

Rest of LAMEA

KEY PLAYERS

Axalta Coating System Ltd.

Ashland Inc.

Clariant International Ltd.

Diamond Vogel Paints

Jotun A/S

RPM International, Inc.

Royal DSM N.V.

Solvay S.A.

Sono-Tek Corporation

