Silicone Elastomer Market 2021 Analysis through Global Manufacturing Trends, Size, Share, Gross Margin, Future Demand, Analysis and Forecast via Top Leading Players Update until Report ocean

The silicone elastomer market was valued at $6,378 million in 2016, and is projected to reach $9,217 million by 2023, growing at a CAGR of 5.4% from 2017 to 2023. Silicone elastomer is an elastic material that consists of silicon, carbon, hydrogen, and oxygen along with fillers. It is available in various forms including open cell foams, solids, closed cell sponges, coupled with thermally & electrically conductive elastomers. It is popularly used in cooking, baking & food storage products, undergarments, sportswear, and footwear due to their versatility and ease in shaping as well as manufacturing.

Owing to its high dielectric strength, heat stability, and good mechanical strength, it is used in electronics, medical devices, and hardware to develop spark plug boots, ignition cables, door seals, and hoses. In addition, it is used in mold making, electrocasting, pad printing, industrial bonding, and sealing. Silicone elastomers are more efficient and superior than natural rubbers; thus, they can be utilized as a substitute for the latter. Increase in adoption in medical, automotive, and healthcare industries boosts the demand for silicon rubber in the global market. Developments and rise in demand in the automotive industry are expected to provide potential opportunities for expansion.

Change in lifestyle and increased disposable income of consumers in Asia-Pacific and LAMEA have led to growth of consumer electrical & electronics, healthcare, and medical device industries, leading to high market potential for silicone elastomers. Growth in population and rise in urbanization in emerging economies, such as India and China, have accelerated the construction activities and automobile production, thus driving the market growth. However, fluctuation in raw material prices may serve as a significant limitation to this growth. R&D on antimicrobial silicone elastomers and projected growth in automobile industry represent numerus opportunities for the market.

The report segments the global silicone elastomer market based on type, application, and geography. The product segment includes liquid silicone rubber, high consistency rubber, fluorosilicone rubber, and others, which consists of different types of room temperature vulcanized silicone elastomers (RTVs). By application, the market is categorized into automotive, healthcare, electronics, apparel, medical devices, home repair & hardware, construction, and other industries (baby care, cosmetics, optics, food, and more).

Geographically, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. In 2015, Asia-Pacific accounted for the largest volume share of the market, owing to emergence of China as the key contributor in the manufacture & consumption of silicone elastomers, and it is expected to maintain its dominance during the forecast period as well.

A recent finding by Carnegie Mellon University team in February 2017 explains the significance of adding a liquid metal to silicone elastomer, which can create a rubbery heatsink, nicknamed as “thubber.” The high thermal conductivity and elasticity of thubber is meant for rapid heat dissipation in wearable computing and soft robotics applications requiring mechanical compliance and stretchable functionality.

Major players profiled in this study are as follows:

ICM Products Group

Elkem AS

KCC Corporation

The Dow Chemical Company

Mesgo S.p.A.

Momentive Performance Materials Inc.

Reiss Manufacturing, Inc.

Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd.

Specialty Silicone Products Inc.

COVID-19 Impact

The COVID-19 pandemic in 2019 engulfed the world. It caused a worldwide halt. The entire global economy was affected. In addition, many people have also lost their lives. Around 252,297,094 cases and 5,091,465 deaths have been reported worldwide so far for COVID-19. The pandemic spread to almost every country in the world. In most industries, the pandemic resulted in some form of loss. As a result of the pandemic, the global Silicone Elastomer Market also experienced a slowdown. Statista estimates that the chemical industry’s total worldwide revenue stood at approximately US$ 3.94 trillion in 2019. In 2014, the chemical industry generated revenues of US$ 5.4 trillion at a record high.

The degree of competition among prominent global companies has been developed by analyzing several leading Silicone Elastomer Market, including market competition, market share, the most recent advancements in the industry, innovative product launches, partnerships, mergers, and acquisitions by leading companies.

Silicone Elastomer Market Key Segments:

By Type

Liquid Silicone Rubber

High Consistency Rubber

Fluorosilicone Rubber

Others

By Application

Automotive

Healthcare

Electronics

Apparel

Medical Devices

Home Repair & Hardware

Construction

Others

By Geography

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

Rest of the Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

Australia

South Korea

Rest of the Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Brazil

South Africa

Saudi Arabia

Turkey

Rest of LAMEA

OTHER KEY PLAYERS

Stockwell Elastomerics, Inc.

Innovative Silicones

Universal Rubber Mfg nv

Cauchos Pedro Romero S.L.

Zhongshan Tinhou Plastic Industrial Co., Ltd.

SF Composites

Huzhou Longtong Chemical Co., Ltd.

Hsuan Hau Enterprise Co., Ltd.

Shenzhen Inno Silica Co., Ltd.

HuBERS

ShenZhen LiYaTe Technology Co., Ltd. (LiYaTe)

Intek Adhesives Ltd.

2D Chemical Ltd.

