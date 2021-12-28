Cold Insulation Market 2021 Growth Opportunities, Driving Factors by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast Analysis to 2030

The global cold insulation market was valued at $4,321 million in 2016, and is projected to reach $7,243 million by 2023, growing at a CAGR of 7.4% from 2017 to 2023.

Cold insulation is a process that provides a material or a blend of two or more materials used to avoid heat loss or heat gain to conserve the valuable energy. These materials have the ability to protect the environment from greenhouse gasses. Cold insulation is used on cold surface for the purpose of cold conservation or to avoid condensation. It is used to maintain the low temperature for process control, avoid surface condensation, and conservation of refrigeration. These are used in applications, such as chemicals, oil & gas, and refrigeration.

In 2016, Asia-Pacific and Europe are the leading regions in terms of both value and volume in global cold insulation market, owing to industrial expansion, growth in construction industry, and favorable government regulations to promote thermal & cold insulation. Cold insulation acts as a barrier to heat flow and reduces the problem of moisture condensation in cold systems. The market is driven by its high demand in oil & gas industries and favorable government regulations regarding environment protection.

The global cold insulation market is segmented based on type, application, and geography. On the basis of type, it is divided into fiber glass, polyurethane foam, polystyrene foam, phenolic foam, and others. Based on application, it is categorized into HVAC, chemicals, oil & gas, refrigeration, and others. On the basis of geography, it is classified into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

On January 20. 2015, BASE SE have launched new extruded polystyrene rigid foam panels under its brand, Styrodur. It has a thermal conductivity of 33 mW/mK. The new production technology involves joining together several thinner panels with excellent technical properties.

Major market players are as follows:

BASF SE

Dow Chemical Company

Huntsman Corporation

Bayer Material Science

Armacell International S.A.

Evonik Industries

Aspen Aerogels

DongsungFineTec Co., Ltd.

Certain Teed Corporation

Kingspan Groups PLC.

KEY MARKET BENEFITS

This report provides an extensive analysis of the current & emerging market trends and dynamics of the global cold insulation market.

In-depth analysis of all regions is conducted by constructing market estimations for key segments between 2016 and 2023, which assist to identify the prevailing opportunities.

The report assists to understand the strategies adopted by the companies for market expansion.

This study evaluates the competitive landscape to understand the competitive environment across various regions.

Extensive analysis is conducted by following product benchmarking, positioning, and monitoring the top competitors within the global market.

COVID-19 Impact

The COVID-19 pandemic in 2019 engulfed the world. It caused a worldwide halt. The entire global economy was affected. In addition, many people have also lost their lives. Around 252,297,094 cases and 5,091,465 deaths have been reported worldwide so far for COVID-19. The pandemic spread to almost every country in the world. In most industries, the pandemic resulted in some form of loss. As a result of the pandemic, the global Cold Insulation Market also experienced a slowdown. Statista estimates that the chemical industry’s total worldwide revenue stood at approximately US$ 3.94 trillion in 2019. In 2014, the chemical industry generated revenues of US$ 5.4 trillion at a record high.

The degree of competition among prominent global companies has been developed by analyzing several leading Cold Insulation Market, including market competition, market share, the most recent advancements in the industry, innovative product launches, partnerships, mergers, and acquisitions by leading companies.

Cold Insulation Market Key Segments:

By Type

Fiber Glass

Polyurethane Foam

Polystyrene Foam

Phenolic Foam

Others

By Application

HVAC

Chemicals

Oil & Gas

Refrigeration

Others

By Geography

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

Korea

Australia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Brazil

South Africa

Saudi Arabia

Rest of LAMEA

Other major players in the industry include the following:

Novisol

Owens Corning

Thermax

Pittsburgh Corning Corporation

Combi Isolatie B.V.

Arabian Fiberglass Insulation Co. Ltd.

Fletcher Insulation Pty Ltd.

KAEFER

Mag Hard Insulators

International Corrosion Services LLC.

