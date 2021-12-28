Organic Acids Market 2021 Global Industry Insights by Global Share, Emerging Trends, Regional Analysis, Segments, Prime Players, Drivers, Growth Factor and Foreseen

Organic acids are compounds which possess acidic properties. Carboxyl acids are the most commonly used organic acids, which comprise carboxyl group with long carbon chain. Organic acids produced by replacing one hydroxyl group in sulfuric acid are sulfonic acids such as toluene sulfonic acid and methane sulfonic acid.

Carboxyl acids are weak organic acids, whereas sulfonic acids are among the strongest acids. Some of the commonly used organic acids include acetic acid, lactic acid, citric acid, ascorbic acid, and others.

The market for organic acids has considerably grown in the recent years in developing nations such as China, India, Brazil, and others, owing to increase in investments in chemicals, petrochemicals, and oil & gas industries. Moreover, organic acids such as acetic acid and formic acid are extensively deployed in oil & gas well stimulation treatments.

These acids owing to their less reactive property with metals inhibit the formation of corrosion layer between acid and pipe. Therefore, they are widely used during perforation, when acid and pipe come in contact for a long time to prevent corrosion. The aforementioned properties of organic acids are expected to drive the growth of the market. The market for renewable organic acids is also driven by the stringent environmental regulations imposed by regulatory bodies of various nations on conventional organic acid manufacturers. Furthermore, increase in production of organic acids from biomass (renewable source) as an alternative to fossil fuel-derived chemicals is another factor that fuels the market growth.

The organic acids market is segmented based on type, end-user, source, and geography. On basis of type, the market is classified into acetic acid, citric acid, lactic acid, itaconic acid, succinic acid, gluconic acid, ascorbic acid, fumaric acid, and propionic acid. The citric acid segment holds the largest share in 2016, and is expected to grow throughout the forecast years.

The pharmaceutical segment is estimated to grow at a significant CAGR of 15% during the analysis period. By source, the market is categorized into biomass, molasses, starch, chemical synthesis, and agro-industrial residue. Geographically, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. Asia-Pacific accounted for nearly half of the share of the total revenue in 2016, followed by North America and Europe.

Key market players have invested in R&D activities to develop advanced products to cater the demand in various end-user industry. The key players in the organic acids market include:

BASF SE

Cargill, Inc.

The Dow Chemical Company

Eastman Chemical Company

Myriant Corporation

Celanese Corporation

Archer Daniels Midland Company

Henan Jindan Lactic Acid Technology Co. Ltd.

Tate & Lyle Plc.

E. I. Du Pont De Nemours and Company

COVID-19 Impact

The COVID-19 pandemic in 2019 engulfed the world. It caused a worldwide halt. The entire global economy was affected. In addition, many people have also lost their lives. Around 252,297,094 cases and 5,091,465 deaths have been reported worldwide so far for COVID-19. The pandemic spread to almost every country in the world. In most industries, the pandemic resulted in some form of loss. As a result of the pandemic, the global Organic Acids Market also experienced a slowdown. Statista estimates that the chemical industry’s total worldwide revenue stood at approximately US$ 3.94 trillion in 2019. In 2014, the chemical industry generated revenues of US$ 5.4 trillion at a record high.

The degree of competition among prominent global companies has been developed by analyzing several leading Organic Acids Market, including market competition, market share, the most recent advancements in the industry, innovative product launches, partnerships, mergers, and acquisitions by leading companies.

Organic Acids Market Key Segments:

By Type

Acetic Acid

Citric Acid

Formic Acid

Lactic Acid

Itaconic Acid

Succinic Acid

Gluconic Acid

Ascorbic Acid

Fumaric Acid

Propionic Acid

By Source

Biomass

Molasses

Starch

Chemical Synthesis

Argo-Industrial Residue

By End-Users

Food & Beverage

Animal Feed

Chemicals & Industrial

Pharmaceuticals

Personal Care

Agriculture

Others

By Geography

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

France

Germany

UK

Spain

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

India

China

Japan

Korea

Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Brazil

South Africa

Argentina

Rest of LAMEA

Other players in the value chain (profiles not included in the report) include:

Carbion

BioAmber

Genomatica

Senvia Chemicals

NatureWorks LLC

SIM Chemical

Discovery Fine Chemicals

Synbra

