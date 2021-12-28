Conductive Coatings Market 2021 Industry Growth, Size, Share, Global Forecasts Analysis, Company Profiles, Competitive Landscape and Key Regions Analysis Research Report

Conductive coatings help solve a variety of electromagnetic compatibility (EMC) issues, such as electrostatic discharge, electromagnetic shielding, specific absorption ration protection, ground plane, and lightning strike protection.

These are advantageous owing to their easy application to any shape, high adhesion to plastics, manual or automatic applications, scalability in production volumes, uniform coating thickness with the help of masking tools, compatibility with large range of commercially available paints, no distortion of the substrate, cost-effectiveness, and long life.

These coatings are ideal for applications that include communications equipment, mobile phones, personal digital assistants (PDAs), antennas & pagers; consumer electronics, TVs, cable boxes, receivers & entertainment systems; computer equipment, laptops & monitors; medical monitors & analyzers; industrial & automated control systems; military & weapons systems; and network/satellite systems and aerospace/avionics systems.

The global conductive coatings market is driven by the increase in demand from the optics and solar energy industry. Conductive coatings incorporated in paints that limit the emissions of volatile organic compounds (VOCs) and pollutants are gaining popularity with the rise in concern about the environmental effects. China, India, and Brazil are promising countries, due to large volume of population resulting in increase in demand for electronics and automobiles during the forecast period.

The global conductive coatings market is segmented based on material, application, and geography. Based on material, it is categorized into conductive polymers and organics, carbon nanomaterials, nanometals and related, metal compounds, metals and conventional carbon. According to applications, it is classified into ESD/antistatic coatings, EMI/RFI coatings, solid state lighting, displays, photovoltaic cells, fuel cells, capacitors and supercapacitors, and batteries. Geographically, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Major players profiled in this study include the following:

PPG Industries Inc.

Henkel

Akzonobel N. V.

Axalta Coating Systems

3M Company

Dai Nippon Printing

Abrisa Technologies

Acree Technologies Inc.

Carclo PLC.

Cima Nanotech

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

The report provides an in-depth analysis of the current trends, drivers, and dynamics of the global conductive coatings market to elucidate the prevailing opportunities and probable investment pockets.

It offers qualitative trends and quantitative analysis from 2015 to 2023 to assist the stakeholder in understanding the market scenario.

In-depth analysis of key segments demonstrates the adoption of conductive coatings across various applications.

Competitive intelligence highlights the business practices followed by key business players across geographies and the prevailing market opportunities.

Key players are profiled and their strategies and developments are listed to portray the competitive market outlook.

COVID-19 Impact

The COVID-19 pandemic in 2019 engulfed the world. It caused a worldwide halt. The entire global economy was affected. In addition, many people have also lost their lives. Around 252,297,094 cases and 5,091,465 deaths have been reported worldwide so far for COVID-19. The pandemic spread to almost every country in the world. In most industries, the pandemic resulted in some form of loss. As a result of the pandemic, the global Conductive Coatings Market also experienced a slowdown. Statista estimates that the chemical industry’s total worldwide revenue stood at approximately US$ 3.94 trillion in 2019. In 2014, the chemical industry generated revenues of US$ 5.4 trillion at a record high.

The degree of competition among prominent global companies has been developed by analyzing several leading Conductive Coatings Market, including market competition, market share, the most recent advancements in the industry, innovative product launches, partnerships, mergers, and acquisitions by leading companies.

Conductive Coatings Market Key Segments:

By Material

Conductive Polymers and Organics

Carbon Nanomaterials

Nanometals and Related

Metal Compounds

Metals and Conventional Carbon

By Application

ESD/Antistatic Coatings

EMI/RFI Coatings

Solid State Lighting

Displays

Photovoltaic Cells

Fuel Cells

Capacitors and Supercapacitors

Batteries

By Geography

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

UK

Turkey

France

Russia

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

Korea

India

Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Brazil

Argentina

UAE

Qatar

Rest of LAMEA

OTHER KEY PLAYERS

Clearjet

Gentex Corp.

Hitachi Chemical Co. Ltd.

Inktec

Intlvac Thin Film Corp.

Jtouch Corp.

JX Nippon Mining & Metals Corp.

