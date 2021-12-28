Super Abrasives Market, Share-Size Estimate 2021 Comprehensive Growth, Industry, Consumption Analysis by Applications, Future Demand, Top Leading Players, Emerging Trends and Forecast to 2030

Report Ocean publicizes a new report on the super abrasives market. The super abrasives market report contains numerous information about factors, such as market restrains, drivers, and opportunities. In addition, the report provides an in-depth review of industry developments and trends in the market that are influencing the super abrasives market growth. Additionally, the database analyzes and estimates the super abrasives market both globally and regionally.

The global super abrasives market was estimated to reach the valuation of USD 10,024.3 million in the year 2017 and is further anticipated to reach the value of USD 1.4 billion by the year 2023. The market is growing at a CAGR of 6.57% during the forecast period (2017-2023).

Global Super Abrasives Market Information: Product Type (Vitrified Diamond, Vitrified CBN, Resin Bond Diamond, Resin Bond CBN, Metal/ Hybrid Bond CBN), Application (Cutting Tools, Tool Industry, Machinery, Electronics/ Smartphones), Region – Forecast Till 2023

Market Scenario

One of the hardest forms of abrasives is the super abrasives that are mainly utilized for the precision grinding purpose. With properties like higher abrasive strength, high thermal conductivity, compression strength, longer service life, and better surface finishing, these super abrasives are highly used in various end-user industries.

The super abrasives market is seeing a higher development with the increasing adoption of the super abrasives over the ordinary abrasives because of the predominant properties and durability that they offer. Moreover, higher interest for super abrasives from different end-use businesses like medical, car, gadgets, and others; is another factor powering the development of the global super abrasives market. These abrasives are broadly utilized in the production of motors, brakes, suspension frameworks, steering, elastic and tires, windshield glass, and other body parts. Furthermore, the rising technological advancement in the automobile business is the reason behind the growing interest for high-performance customized engines, which is projected to drive the market development in the automotive sector.

COVID-19 Impact

The COVID-19 pandemic in 2019 engulfed the world. It caused a worldwide halt. The entire global economy was affected. In addition, many people have also lost their lives. Around 252,297,094 cases and 5,091,465 deaths have been reported worldwide so far for COVID-19. The pandemic spread to almost every country in the world. In most industries, the pandemic resulted in some form of loss. As a result of the pandemic, the super abrasives market also experienced a slowdown. Statista estimates that the super abrasives industry’s total worldwide revenue stood at approximately US$ 3.94 trillion in 2019. In 2014, the super abrasives industry generated revenues of US$ 5.4 trillion at a record high.

The degree of competition among prominent global companies has been developed by analyzing several leading competitors operating globally. In addition, specialist analysts examine various aspects of the super abrasives market, including market competition, market share, the most recent advancements in the industry, innovative product launches, partnerships, mergers, and acquisitions by leading companies.

Market Segmentation

The super abrasives market is classified on the basis of its application, product type, and regional demand. Based on its product type, the market is bifurcated into vitrified CBN, vitrified diamond, resin bond diamond, metal/ hybrid bond diamond, resin bond CBN, metal/ hybrid bond CBN, electroplated diamond, rotary dressers, electroplated CBN, and stationary dressers. On the basis of its application, the market is divided into cutting tools, machinery, tool industry, primary metal, electronics/ smartphones, powertrain, bearings, turbines, medical, gear, and others. Based on its regional demand, the super abrasives market is segmented into global regions like Asia Pacific, Latin America, North America, Europe, and the Middle East & Africa.

Key Players

Some of the major players in the global super abrasives market include companies like Saint Gobain (France), Carborundum Universal Limited (France), 3M (U.S.), Noritake (Japan), KREBA & RIEDEL (Germany), Meister Abrasives (U.S.), Tyrolit Schleifmittelwerke Swarovski K.G. (Austria), SUPER ABRASIVES (India), TOYODA VAN MOPPES LTD. (Tokyo), VSM Abrasives Corporation (Germany), Zhengzhou Hongtuo Super Abrasive Products Co., Ltd (China), and others.

