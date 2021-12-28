Concrete Admixtures Construction Chemical Market 2021: Global Industry Insights by Global Players, Regional Segmentation, Growth, Applications, Major Drivers, Value and Foreseen

Global concrete admixtures construction chemicals market revenue is expected to reach $16,324 million by 2023, from $11,027 million in 2016, with a CAGR of 5.7% from 2017 to 2023.

Admixtures are materials either in powder or fluid form, that are added to the concrete to give it high performance characteristics such as high workability, high compressive strength, durability, watertight, wear resistant and high finish to meet the complexities of modern structures. Fly ash, silica fume, rice husk ash, metakaolin, carbon nanofibers, plasticizers, water proofing agents, air-entraining agents, water-reducing agents, retarding agents, accelerating agents, hydration-control agents, anti-corrosion agents, coloring agents are the commonly used concrete admixtures.

Increased globalization is a key factor in restructuring the concrete admixture market. A shift in the industry trends is observed, owing to rapid economic growth in India and China. With many countries in Asia-Pacific still being largely rural, the economic growth is set to foster the ongoing urbanization. Moreover, the growth in population in these countries is expected to boost the demand for housing and commercial infrastructure, which in turn is anticipated to drive the concrete admixtures market.

The need for better infrastructure has increased, due to rising investment and high disposable income, which further fuels the demand for concrete admixtures. The penetration of concrete admixtures is moderate, due to lack of understanding of its long-term benefits in contrast to the cheaper substitutes. In addition, lack of benchmark regulations globally leads to sub-standard building guidelines, which is expected to hamper the growth of the market. Increase in government initiatives about energy conservation and sustainable infrastructure is expected to open new avenues during the forecast period.

The global concrete admixtures construction chemical market is segmented based on type, application, and geography. Based on type, it is bifurcated into mineral and chemical admixtures. Based on application, it is classified into residential, commercial, infrastructure, and repair structure. Geographically, it is categorized into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Major players profiled in this study are:

BASF SE

Arkema SA

Ashland Inc.

Fosroc International Limited

Mapie S.p.A.

Pidilite Industries

RPM International Inc.

Sika AG

The Dow Chemical Company

W.R. Grace & Company

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS:

This report provides quantitative and extensive analysis of the current and emerging market trends, estimations, dynamics, and for the key market segments from 2015 to 2023 to identify prevailing opportunities in global concrete admixtures construction chemical market.

Competitive landscaping and value chain have been considered in the study to understand the competitive environment globally.

Region- and country-wise global concrete admixtures market conditions are comprehensively analyzed.

Exhaustive analysis of the market by type helps in understanding various types of concrete admixtures material that are currently being used and the variants that is expected to gain prominence.

Porter’s Five Forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers participating in this market to make profit-oriented business decisions and to help strengthen their supplier and buyer network.

COVID-19 Impact

The COVID-19 pandemic in 2019 engulfed the world. It caused a worldwide halt. The entire global economy was affected. In addition, many people have also lost their lives. Around 252,297,094 cases and 5,091,465 deaths have been reported worldwide so far for COVID-19. The pandemic spread to almost every country in the world. In most industries, the pandemic resulted in some form of loss. As a result of the pandemic, the Concrete Admixtures Construction Chemical Market also experienced a slowdown. Statista estimates that the chemical industry’s total worldwide revenue stood at approximately US$ 3.94 trillion in 2019. In 2014, the chemical industry generated revenues of US$ 5.4 trillion at a record high.

The degree of competition among prominent global companies has been developed by analyzing several leading Concrete Admixtures Construction Chemical Market , including market competition, market share, the most recent advancements in the industry, innovative product launches, partnerships, mergers, and acquisitions by leading companies.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

By Type

Mineral Admixture

Chemical Admixture

By Application

Residential

Commercial

Infrastructure

Repair Structures

By Geography

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Russia

Germany

France

Turkey

UK

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Brazil

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest Of LAMEA

KEY PLAYERS

CEMEX S.A.B de C.V.

Conmix Ltd.

CICO Technologies Ltd.

Chryso S.A.S.

Download Free Sample Report, SPECIAL OFFER (Avail an Up-to 20% discount on this report-

