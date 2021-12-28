Bioethanol Market 2021 Industry Price Trend, Size Estimation, Industry Outlook, Business Growth, Report Latest Research, | by Report ocean

The global bioethanol market was valued at $5,652 million in 2015, and is expected to reach $9,544 million by 2022, growing at a CAGR of 7.6% from 2016 to 2022.

Bioethanol is ethanol produced from plants such as corn, sugarcane, switchgrass, miscanthus, algae, and several others. It is a clean renewable source of energy and does not pose any harm to the environment, significantly contributing to the reduction of greenhouse gases.

The factors that drives the bioethanol market growth are increase in demand and production from Asia-Pacific, rise in environmental concerns, the need to lower greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions, and blending mandates posed by regulatory bodies. The major restraint that hinders the growth is the high investment and production cost of cellulosic ethanol. In addition, the food & fuel debate is expected to affect the growth of market. The development of second- & third-generation biofuels is expected to provide numerous growth opportunities for market expansion.

The global bioethanol market is segmented based on the raw material, type, blend, generation, application, and geography. On the basis of raw material, it is classified into grains, sugarcane, industrial beets, and others that include algae, wheat, sorghum, and several others. Based on type, it is categorized into corn-based (wet milling & dry milling), sugarcane-based, cellulosic ethanol, and others. On the basis of blend, it is segmented into E10, E20 & E25, E70 & E75, E85, and others. Based on generation, it is divided into first-, second-, and third generation bioethanol. Based on application, it is classified into transportation, power generation, medical, and others that include industrial applications. Geographically, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Key players operating in the bioethanol market include:

E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company

POET LLC.

Valero Renewable Fuels Company LLC.

BP plc.

CropEnergies AG

Archer Daniels Midland Company

Abengoa Bioenergy

BlueFire Ethanol Fuels Inc.

Petrobras

Royal Dutch Shell plc.

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

This report provides a detailed quantitative analysis of the current trends and future estimations from 2014 to 2022 of the global bioethanol market, which assist to identify the prevailing market opportunities.

In-depth coverage of the market, including drivers, restraints, and opportunities, aids professionals to understand the market behavior in an efficient manner.

Detailed analysis of the strategies adopted by the key leaders, such as partnerships and acquisitions, is provided.

Porter’s Five Forces analysis examines the competitive structure of the market and assists strategists in better decision-making.

Pinpoint analysis of geographical segments facilitates to identify opportunities for growth within the market.

COVID-19 Impact

The COVID-19 pandemic in 2019 engulfed the world. It caused a worldwide halt. The entire global economy was affected. In addition, many people have also lost their lives. Around 252,297,094 cases and 5,091,465 deaths have been reported worldwide so far for COVID-19. The pandemic spread to almost every country in the world. In most industries, the pandemic resulted in some form of loss. As a result of the pandemic, the global Bioethanol Market also experienced a slowdown. Statista estimates that the chemical industry’s total worldwide revenue stood at approximately US$ 3.94 trillion in 2019. In 2014, the chemical industry generated revenues of US$ 5.4 trillion at a record high.

The degree of competition among prominent global companies has been developed by analyzing several leading Bioethanol Market, including market competition, market share, the most recent advancements in the industry, innovative product launches, partnerships, mergers, and acquisitions by leading companies.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

By Raw Material

Grains

Sugarcane

Industrial Beets

Others

By Type

Corn-based Ethanol

Wet Milling

Dry Milling

Sugarcane-based Ethanol

Cellulosic Ethanol

Others

By Blend

E10

E20 & E25

E70 & E75

E85

Others

By Generation

First Generation

Second Generation

Third Generation

By Application

Transportation

Power Generation

Medical

Others

By Geography

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

UK

Turkey

France

Russia

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

Korea

India

Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Brazil

Argentina

UAE

Qatar

Rest of LAMEA

Other significant market players are as follows:

Green Plains Renewable Energy, Inc.

Absolute Energy, LLC.

Aemetis, Inc.

The Andersons, Inc.

Flint Hills Resources

Cargill Inc.

Myriant Corporation

Fulcrum BioEnergy Inc.

Cool Planet Energy Systems Inc.

BioAmber Inc.

What are the aspects of this report that relate to regional analysis?

The report’s geographical regions include North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa.

The report provides a comprehensive analysis of market trends, including information on usage and consumption at the regional level.

Reports on the market include the growth rates of each region, which includes their countries, over the coming years.

How are the key players in the market assessed?

This report provides a comprehensive analysis of leading competitors in the market.

The report includes information about the key vendors in the market.

The report provides a complete overview of each company, including its profile, revenue generation, cost of goods, and products manufactured.

The report presents the facts and figures about market competitors, alongside the viewpoints of leading market players.

A market report includes details on recent market developments, mergers, and acquisitions involving the key players mentioned.

Key questions answered in the global Bioethanol Market report are:

How does a global company acquire markets?

What are its core strategies and policies?

What factors will influence the chemical market over the forecast period?

What are the factors driving and restraining the market for chemicals?

What are the leading competitors in the global market?

Which region is growing at a higher pace in the global market?

What factors are taken into consideration when assessing the key market players?

The report analyzes companies across the globe in detail.

The report provides an overview of major vendors in the market, including key players.

Reports include information about each manufacturer, such as profiles, revenue, product pricing, and other pertinent information about the manufactured products.

This report includes a comparison of market competitors and a discussion of the standpoints of the major players.

Market reports provide information regarding recent developments, mergers, and acquisitions involving key players.

What are the key findings of the report?

This report provides comprehensive information on factors expected to influence the market growth and market share in the future.

The report offers the current state of the market and future prospects for various geographical regions.

This report provides both qualitative and quantitative information about the competitive landscape of the market.

Combined with Porter’s Five Forces analysis, it serves as SWOT analysis and competitive landscape analysis.

It provides an in-depth analysis of the market, highlighting its growth rates and opportunities for growth.

