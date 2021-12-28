Aramid Fiber Reinforcement Materials Market 2021 Share, Scope, Stake, Trends, Industry Size, Sales & Revenue, Growth, Opportunities and Demand with Competitive

The Global Aramid Fiber Reinforcement Materials Market Was Valued At $2,680 Million In 2015, And Is Expected To Reach $4,813 Million By 2022, Growing At A CAGR Of 8.8% From 2016 To 2022.

Aramid Fibers Are Synthetic Fibers Known For Their Exceptional Heat & Fire Resistance And Strength Properties. These Fibers Are Used In Various Industrial Applications Ranging From Aerospace & Defense To Optical Fiber Cable System. General Characteristics Of Aramid Fibers Include Low Flammability, Non-Conductivity, And Resistance To Abrasion & Organic Solvents. Aramid Fibers Were First Developed By Du Pont In 1960s For Use In Commercial Applications, Under The Trade Name Nomex.

The Factors That Drive The Global Aramid Fiber Reinforcement Materials Market Are Upsurge In Security Concerns, Rise In Demand From Aerospace & Defense Industry, And Exceptional Properties Of Aramid Fiber Including Heat And Fire Resistance & Strength. However, High Investment Costs And Non-Biodegradable Nature Of Aramid Fiber Are Expected To Hinder The Market Growth During The Forecast Period. Growth Opportunities Exist In The Market, Owing To The Expanding Applications In The Defense Sector And Advancements In Existing Technologies.

The Global Aramid Fiber Reinforcement Materials Market Is Segmented Based On The Type, End-Use Industry, And Geography. On The Basis Of Type Segment, The Aramid Fiber Market Is Categorized Into Para-Aramid Fibers, Meta-Aramid Fibers, And Others. Based On End-Use Industry, The Market Is Segmented Into Aerospace & Defense, Automotive, Consumer Goods, Marine, And Others. Geographically, It Is Analyzed Across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, And LAMEA.

The Key Players Of Global Aramid Fiber Reinforcement Materials Market Have Adopted Product Launch And Innovation As Their Key Development Strategies To Enhance Their Product Portfolio And Strengthen Their Position In The Global Market. For Instance, In June 2016, Teijin Limited And Komatsu Seiren Launched A New Aramid Fiber To Be Used In High Visibility Protective Clothing.

Top Players Operating in the Aramid Fiber Reinforcement Materials Market Include:

E. I. Du Pont De Nemours And Company

Kolon Industries, Inc.

Teijin Limited

Honeywell International Inc.

Hyosung Corporation

Toray Industries, Inc.

SRO Aramid (Jiangsu) Co., Ltd.

Yantai Tayho Advanced Materials Co., Ltd.

Huvis Corporation

Ibiden Co., Ltd.

COVID-19 Impact

The COVID-19 pandemic in 2019 engulfed the world. It caused a worldwide halt. The entire global economy was affected. In addition, many people have also lost their lives. Around 252,297,094 cases and 5,091,465 deaths have been reported worldwide so far for COVID-19. The pandemic spread to almost every country in the world. In most industries, the pandemic resulted in some form of loss. As a result of the pandemic, the global Aramid Fiber Reinforcement Materials Market also experienced a slowdown. Statista estimates that the chemical industry’s total worldwide revenue stood at approximately US$ 3.94 trillion in 2019. In 2014, the chemical industry generated revenues of US$ 5.4 trillion at a record high.

The degree of competition among prominent global companies has been developed by analyzing several leading Aramid Fiber Reinforcement Materials Market, including market competition, market share, the most recent advancements in the industry, innovative product launches, partnerships, mergers, and acquisitions by leading companies.

Aramid Fiber Reinforcement Materials Market Key Segments

By Type

Para-Aramid Fibers

Meta-Aramid Fibers

Others

By End-Use Industry

Aerospace & Defense

Automotive

Consumer Goods

Marine

Others

By Geography

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

Rest Of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

Korea

Rest Of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Brazil

Argentina

South Africa

Rest Of LAMEA

Other Prominent Market Players Are As Follows:

Kermel

China National Bluestar (Group) Co. Ltd.

BASF SE

Guangdong Charming Co., Ltd.

JSC Kamenskvolokno

Suzhou Zhaoda Specially Fiber Technical Co., Ltd.

YF International BV

Tango Engineering Ltd.

Polymer Technologies Pte. Ltd.

Lydall Performance Materials Inc.

