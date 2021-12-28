Architectural Coatings Market 2021 Industry Growth, Size, Share, Global Forecasts Analysis, Company Profiles, Competitive Landscape and Key Player | by Report ocean

The global architectural coatings market is expected to reach $57,270 million by 2022 from $81,861 million in 2015 with a CAGR of 5.6% from 2016 to 2022.

Architectural coatings are coatings that are applied on buildings and homes. Architectural coatings include a wide range of paints & coatings such as varnishes, lacquers, power coatings, primers, inks, and several others. They are applied to protect the surfaces from abrasion, moisture, and other harmful substances that can cause damage, fading of the surface.

The architectural coatings market is primarily driven by the growing demand from Asia-Pacific and LAMEA region. The market will also benefit by the rising demand of architectural coatings from residential sector due to rising disposable income of the middle class.

The major restraint hindering the growth of agricultural coatings market is the stringent government regulations against the use of toxic chemicals. However, the impact of this restraint is likely to reduce in the future with the introduction of green coatings. The development of green coatings and increasing use of nanocoating is expected to create numerous growth opportunities in the market.

On the basis of resin type, the architectural coatings market is segmented into acrylic, alkyd, epoxy, polyurethane, polyester, urethane, and others including PTFE and PVDF. Based on technology, it is bifurcated into solvent borne and water borne. According to the end-use industry, the market segmentation includes residential and non-residential. Based on function, the market is segmented into ceramics, inks, lacquers, paints, powder coatings, primers, sealers, stains, and varnishes. Geographically, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

The North American architectural coatings market has witnessed several acquisitions and agreements. The market is consolidated with maximum of the share occupied by four major market players, The Sherwin- Williams Company, PPG Industries, The Valspar Corporation, and Masco.

Top players in architectural coatings market include:

PPG Industries

Asian Paints

Nippon Paints

The Sherwin-Williams Company

Axalta Coatings

RPM International Inc.

The Valspar Corporation

Midwest Industrial Coatings Inc.

Sumter Coatings

BASF SE

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

This report entails the detailed quantitative analysis of current market and estimations from 2014 to 2022 that assist to identify the prevailing market opportunities to capitalize on the global architectural coatings market.

In-depth coverage of the market including drivers, restraints, and opportunities helps professionals to better understand the market behavior.

Detailed study of the strategies of key leaders, partnerships, and acquisitions in the market is provided.

Porter’s Five Forces analysis examines the competitive structure of the market and assists strategists in better decision-making.

Pinpoint analysis of geographical segments helps to identify opportunities for growth within the market.

COVID-19 Impact

The COVID-19 pandemic in 2019 engulfed the world. It caused a worldwide halt. The entire global economy was affected. In addition, many people have also lost their lives. Around 252,297,094 cases and 5,091,465 deaths have been reported worldwide so far for COVID-19. The pandemic spread to almost every country in the world. In most industries, the pandemic resulted in some form of loss. As a result of the pandemic, the global Architectural Coatings Market also experienced a slowdown. Statista estimates that the chemical industry’s total worldwide revenue stood at approximately US$ 3.94 trillion in 2019. In 2014, the chemical industry generated revenues of US$ 5.4 trillion at a record high.

The degree of competition among prominent global companies has been developed by analyzing several leading Architectural Coatings Market, including market competition, market share, the most recent advancements in the industry, innovative product launches, partnerships, mergers, and acquisitions by leading companies.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

By Resin Type

Acrylic

Alkyd

Epoxy

Polyurethane

Polyester

Urethane

Others (PTFE & PVDF)

By Technology

Solvent Borne

Water Borne

By End-Use Industry

Residential

Non-Residential

By Function

Ceramics

Inks

Lacquers

Paints

Powder Coatings

Primers

Sealers

Stains

Varnishes

By Geography

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

UK

Turkey

France

Russia

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

Korea

India

Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Brazil

Argentina

UAE

Qatar

Rest of LAMEA

Other prominent market players are

AzkoNobel

Prisum Coatings Canada Inc.

Helios Group

A&A Coatings

Kansai Paint Co.

RockSolid Industrial

LINE-X UK

Single Source, Inc.

Michelman, Inc.

IFS Coatings

What are the aspects of this report that relate to regional analysis?

The report’s geographical regions include North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa.

The report provides a comprehensive analysis of market trends, including information on usage and consumption at the regional level.

Reports on the market include the growth rates of each region, which includes their countries, over the coming years.

How are the key players in the market assessed?

This report provides a comprehensive analysis of leading competitors in the market.

The report includes information about the key vendors in the market.

The report provides a complete overview of each company, including its profile, revenue generation, cost of goods, and products manufactured.

The report presents the facts and figures about market competitors, alongside the viewpoints of leading market players.

A market report includes details on recent market developments, mergers, and acquisitions involving the key players mentioned.

Key questions answered in the global Architectural Coatings Market report are:

How does a global company acquire markets?

What are its core strategies and policies?

What factors will influence the chemical market over the forecast period?

What are the factors driving and restraining the market for chemicals?

What are the leading competitors in the global market?

Which region is growing at a higher pace in the global market?

What factors are taken into consideration when assessing the key market players?

The report analyzes companies across the globe in detail.

The report provides an overview of major vendors in the market, including key players.

Reports include information about each manufacturer, such as profiles, revenue, product pricing, and other pertinent information about the manufactured products.

This report includes a comparison of market competitors and a discussion of the standpoints of the major players.

Market reports provide information regarding recent developments, mergers, and acquisitions involving key players.

What are the key findings of the report?

This report provides comprehensive information on factors expected to influence the market growth and market share in the future.

The report offers the current state of the market and future prospects for various geographical regions.

This report provides both qualitative and quantitative information about the competitive landscape of the market.

Combined with Porter’s Five Forces analysis, it serves as SWOT analysis and competitive landscape analysis.

It provides an in-depth analysis of the market, highlighting its growth rates and opportunities for growth.

