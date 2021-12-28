Automotive Interior Materials Market 2021 – Global Industry Research Update, Future Scope, Size Estimation, Revenue, Pricing Trends, Growth Opportunity, Regional Outlook and Forecast | by Report ocean

The global automotive interior materials market was valued at $77,553 million in 2015, and is expected to reach $124,469 million by 2022, registering a CAGR of 6.9% from 2016 to 2022.

Automotive interior materials are manufactured from a varied array of resources, such as plastics, metals, and fabrics. Automobiles in the twenty-first century feature radically improved safety and sustainability attributes. Global emphasis is being placed on greenhouse gas reduction and fuel efficiency improvement in the transportation sector. To achieve lightweight architectures, without compromising on rigidity, automakers are performing R&D activities to replace steel with plastics, composites, foams, aluminum, and magnesium.

Demand for eco-friendly materials, especially from emerging countries, and strict fuel economy norms drive the growth of the automotive interior materials market. The recycling and recovery of end-of-life vehicles, which involves recovery targets of 85%, drive the automotive industry to adopt lightweight materials to meet these recovery targets. However, high cost of pure leather due to demand-supply gap is expected to restrict the market growth in future. Technological developments in production processes of automotive interior materials are expected to reduce cost of production and lead to superior sustainability, leading to improvement in performance efficiency.

The global automotive interior materials market is segmented based on type, vehicle, and geography. The type segment is classified into plastics, metals, fabrics, leather, composites, and others. Plastics are further segmented into polypropylene (PP), acrylonitrile butadiene styrene (ABS), polycarbonate (PC), and others, whereas metals include steel, aluminum, and others.

Genuine and synthetic leather constitute the leather segment. Composites are bifurcated into glass fiber reinforced plastic (GFRP) and carbon fiber reinforced plastic (CFRP), while glass, wood, and rubber are some of the other materials utilized. Based on vehicle type, the market is divided into passenger, light commercial vehicle (LCV), and heavy commercial vehicle (HCV). By geography, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

In 2015, it occupied the largest market share, followed by North America, due to major growth in the automotive industry for a decade. Asia-Pacific is expected to dominate the global market by 2022, witnessing substantial growth in widely populated countries such as India, China, and Indonesia.

The prominent players in the global automotive interior materials market have strategically focused on product launches as their key strategy to gain significant market share.

The key players profiled in the report are as follows:

BASF SE

Benecke-Kaliko AG

Borgers SE & Co. KGaA

Dow Chemical Company

DK-Schweizer Co., Ltd.

Eagle Ottawa LLC

E.I. du Pont de Nemours & Co.

Faurecia Automotive GmBh.

Johnson Controls, Inc.

Katzkin Leather, Inc.

Lear Corporation

Sage Automotive Interiors, Inc.

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

This report provides an extensive analysis of the current trends and emerging estimations & dynamics in the automotive interior materials market.

In-depth analysis of automotive interior materials market size is conducted and estimations for key segments between 2014 and 2022 are provided.

Competitive intelligence (of leading manufacturers and distributors of automotive interior materials) helps understand the competitive scenario across the geographies.

Global automotive interior materials industry analysis for factors that drive and restrain the growth of the market are provided.

Automotive interior materials industry analysis is conducted by following key product positioning and monitoring the top competitors within the market framework.

Automotive interior materials market share for all segments with respect to each geography is detailed in the report, which helps in understanding the trends in the industry at granular level.

Key market players are profiled and their strategies are analyzed thoroughly, which provide a competitive outlook of the automotive interior materials industry trends.

COVID-19 Impact

The COVID-19 pandemic in 2019 engulfed the world. It caused a worldwide halt. The entire global economy was affected. In addition, many people have also lost their lives. Around 252,297,094 cases and 5,091,465 deaths have been reported worldwide so far for COVID-19. The pandemic spread to almost every country in the world. In most industries, the pandemic resulted in some form of loss. As a result of the pandemic, the global Automotive Interior Materials Market also experienced a slowdown. Statista estimates that the chemical industry’s total worldwide revenue stood at approximately US$ 3.94 trillion in 2019. In 2014, the chemical industry generated revenues of US$ 5.4 trillion at a record high.

The degree of competition among prominent global companies has been developed by analyzing several leading Automotive Interior Materials Market , including market competition, market share, the most recent advancements in the industry, innovative product launches, partnerships, mergers, and acquisitions by leading companies.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

By Type

Plastics

PP

ABS

PC

Others

Metals

Steel

Aluminum

Others

Fabrics

Leather

Genuine

Synthetic

Composites

GFRP

CFRP

Others

By Vehicle

Passenger

LCV

By Geography

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Brazil

Argentina

South Africa

Rest of LAMEA

Other players in the value chain include

Bayerische Motoren Werke AG

Celanese Corporation

Delphi Automotive Plc Grammer AG

Grupo Antolin-Irausa SA

Henkel Corporation

Stahl Holdings BV

Technical Textile Services Ltd.

Toyota Boshoku Corporation

Toyoda Gosei Co., Ltd.

ZF Friedrichshafen AG

What are the aspects of this report that relate to regional analysis?

The report’s geographical regions include North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa.

The report provides a comprehensive analysis of market trends, including information on usage and consumption at the regional level.

Reports on the market include the growth rates of each region, which includes their countries, over the coming years.

How are the key players in the market assessed?

This report provides a comprehensive analysis of leading competitors in the market.

The report includes information about the key vendors in the market.

The report provides a complete overview of each company, including its profile, revenue generation, cost of goods, and products manufactured.

The report presents the facts and figures about market competitors, alongside the viewpoints of leading market players.

A market report includes details on recent market developments, mergers, and acquisitions involving the key players mentioned.

Key questions answered in the global Automotive Interior Materials Market report are:

How does a global company acquire markets?

What are its core strategies and policies?

What factors will influence the chemical market over the forecast period?

What are the factors driving and restraining the market for chemicals?

What are the leading competitors in the global market?

Which region is growing at a higher pace in the global market?

What factors are taken into consideration when assessing the key market players?

The report analyzes companies across the globe in detail.

The report provides an overview of major vendors in the market, including key players.

Reports include information about each manufacturer, such as profiles, revenue, product pricing, and other pertinent information about the manufactured products.

This report includes a comparison of market competitors and a discussion of the standpoints of the major players.

Market reports provide information regarding recent developments, mergers, and acquisitions involving key players.

What are the key findings of the report?

This report provides comprehensive information on factors expected to influence the market growth and market share in the future.

The report offers the current state of the market and future prospects for various geographical regions.

This report provides both qualitative and quantitative information about the competitive landscape of the market.

Combined with Porter’s Five Forces analysis, it serves as SWOT analysis and competitive landscape analysis.

It provides an in-depth analysis of the market, highlighting its growth rates and opportunities for growth.

