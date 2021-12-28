Vapor Deposition Market Size and share 2021 Global Industry Growth, Players Data, Recent Trends, Latest Updates, Business Prospects, Demand, Progression Status, Regional Outlook 2030

Report Ocean publicizes a new report on the vapor deposition market. The vapor deposition market report contains numerous information about factors, such as market restrains, drivers, and opportunities. In addition, the report provides an in-depth review of industry developments and trends in the market that are influencing the vapor deposition market growth. Additionally, the database analyzes and estimates the vapor deposition market both globally and regionally.

Vacuum deposition is a series of processes used for atom-by-atom or molecule-by-molecule deposition of a single layer or multi-layers of selected materials on a solid surface of a targeted substrate. In addition to single layers of a single material, multiple layers of different types of materials can be used to manufacture a freestanding structure, for instance, optical coatings. The process can be broadly classified into two processes based on the source of vapor, namely, physical vapor deposition (PVD) and chemical vapor deposition (CVD). The PVD process uses a liquid or solid source of vapor while CVD uses a chemical vapor as a source. Vapor deposition technology serves various applications including semiconductors, LED, optics, displays, photovoltaic cells, and decorative coatings.

The global vapor deposition market is projected to reach USD 63,686.70 million by 2023, at a CAGR of 7.03% during the forecast period. The primary factors responsible for this healthy growth trajectory are the surging demand and consumption of a variety of electronic devices, equipment, and appliances across the world, the growing demand from medical devices, tools, and equipment, and stringent environmental regulations pertaining to the use of hexavalent chromium (Cr6).

The global vapor deposition market has been segmented on the basis of process, application, and end-use industry. By process, the CVD segmented has been further divided into low-pressure CVD, atmospheric pressure CVD, metalorganic, and plasma enhanced CVD (PECVD). The PVD segment has been classified into cathodic arc deposition, electronic beam PVD, and sputter deposition. The CVD segment held the largest share of 52.71% of the market in 2017. However, the PVD segment is estimated to be the fastest-growing segment during the forecast period.

Based on application, the microelectronics segment dominated the market in 2017 and is estimated to reach USD 30,789.90 million by 2023. The medical device and equipment segment is projected to register the highest CAGR of 7.28% during the forecast period on account of rising spending on healthcare by both governments and the masses with growing health concerns and awareness. On the basis of end-use industry, the electrical and electronics segment held the largest share of the market in 2017. By the end of 2023, the electrical and electronics segment is estimated to reach USD 25,254.00 million.

Regional Analysis

The global vapor deposition market has been analyzed with respect to five regions?Asia-Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. The market in Asia-Pacific dominated the global market in 2017 and is projected to register the highest CAGR of 7.39% during the forecast period. In coming years, this market is expected to maintain its dominance due to rapid industrialization and favorable government policies for the electronics and solar energy industries. The North American market was the second-largest in 2017 and is estimated to reach USD 14,552.40 million by 2023. The U.S. was a major contributor to the growth of this regional market.

Europe is another substantial vapor deposition market; the regional market accounted for 18.93% of the global market in 2017. Germany is likely to dominate the European market in terms of value and volume due to the increasing demand from the automotive industry. The markets in Latin America and the Middle East & Africa are estimated to grow at moderate CAGRs during the forecast period.

Segmentation

In this report, Reportocean offers a segmental analysis of the market based on process, application, end-use industry, and region.

By process, the market has been segmented into chemical vapor deposition (CVD) and physical vapor deposition (PVD). Furthermore, the CVD segment has been divided into low-pressure CVD, atmospheric pressure CVD, metalorganic, and plasma enhanced CVD (PECVD). The PVD segment has been divided into cathodic arc deposition, electronic beam PVD, and sputter deposition.

Based on application, the market has been classified into microelectronics, cutting tool, medical devices and equipment, decorative coatings, and others.

On the basis of end-use industry, the market has been categorized electrical and electronics, automotive, aerospace, metal industry, medical, and others.

The global vapor deposition market has been segmented, by region, into North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East & Africa, and Latin America.

Key Players

Some of the prominent players in the global vapor deposition market are IHI Ionbond AG (Switzerland), ULVAC Technologies, Inc. (U.S.), LAM RESEARCH CORPORATION (U.S.), Applied Materials Inc. (U.S.), Oerlikon Balzers Coating AG (Liechtenstein), ASM International N.V (Netherlands), JUSUNG ENGINEERING Co., Ltd. (South Korea), Kurt J. Lesker (U.S.), Plasma-Therm LLC. (U.S.), and Aurora Scientific Corp (Canada).

Key Findings

The global vapor deposition market is estimated to reach USD 63,686.70 million by 2023 at a robust CAGR of 7.03% during the forecast period. Asia-Pacific held the largest share of the market in 2017. This is mainly due to the surging demand from the major end-use industries in this region. The global vapor deposition market is highly fragmented with a few tier-1 manufacturers dominating the market. China is the largest country-wise market. The microelectronic application is used extensively in the automotive and electrical and electronics industries.

The report offers a brief analysis of the market in various regions.

> Asia-Pacific

o India

o China

o South Korea

o Japan

o Taiwan

o Rest of Asia-Pacific

> North America

o U.S.

o Canada

> Europe

o Germany

o UK

o France

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

> Middle East & Africa

o South Africa

o GCC

o Rest of the Middle East & Africa

> Latin America

o Brazil

o Mexico

o Rest of Latin America

Intended Audience

> Manufacturers and distributors of vapor deposition technology

> Suppliers and traders

> Governments, associations, and industrial bodies

> Investors and trade experts

