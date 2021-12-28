Plasticizers Market 2021 Industry Research, Share, Trend, Global Industry Size, Price, Future Analysis, by Report ocean

The global plasticizers market was valued at $15,179 million in 2015, and is expected to reach $18,538 million by 2022, registering a CAGR of 2.9% from 2016 to 2022.

Plasticizers are additives incorporated in a material to increase its flexibility, workability, tear resistance, and durability. These compounds lower the second-order transition temperature of micro-molecules, elastic modulus, tensile strength, density, and hardness & melt viscosity of the material, thereby making it soft and resilient.

Plasticizers also reduce polymer-polymer chain secondary bonding by spreading them apart, increasing the free volume, which enhances flexibility, elongation at break, toughness, power factor, and dielectric constant. An effective plasticizer must contain two types of structural components: polar and non-polar. The polar component must be able to bind reversibly with the polymer, thereby softening it, while the non-polar part controls the polymer interaction to maintain its crystallinity.

Change in lifestyle and increased disposable income of consumers in Asia-Pacific, Middle East, and Latin America have led to increase in growth of consumer electronics & medical industries, leading to high market potential for plasticizers. Growth in population and urbanization in emerging economies, such as India and China, have boosted the construction activities and automobile production, thus driving the market growth. However, strict regulations, fluctuations in cost, and availability of raw materials that serve as plasticizer feedstock may cause a significant reduction in the plasticizer market revenue, thus hampering this growth.

The report segments the global plasticizers market based on type, application, and geography. By type, the market is divided into phthalates, terephthalates, trimellitates, epoxides, phosphates, sebacates, extenders, aliphatic dibasic esters, and others.

Phthalates is the dominant product segment, owing to their high-performance properties such as strong solvent, low transition temperature, low volatility, low diffusion, stability, and flame retardance. By application, the market is categorized into flooring & wall, film & sheet coverings, wires & cables, coated fabrics, consumer goods, and others. Geographically, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. In 2015, Asia-Pacific accounted for the largest share, owing to emergence of China as the key contributor in consumption of plasticizers, and it is expected to maintain its dominance during the forecast period.

Major players profiled in this study are as follows:

Arkema S.A.

BASF SE

Daelim Industrial Co. Ltd.

Dow Chemical Company

LG Chem Ltd.

Evonik Industries AG

ExxonMobil Chemical

Eastman Chemical Company

Ineos Group

UPC Group

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

This report provides an extensive analysis of the current trends and emerging estimations & dynamics in the global plasticizers market from 2014 to 2022, in terms of value and volume, which assist in identifying the prevailing opportunities.

Geographically, the market is analyzed based on various regions such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific & LAMEA, including different countries in each region.

Detailed analysis of the market by type helps to understand the various types of plasticizer products that are currently in use, along with the variants that would gain prominence in the future.

Porter’s Five Forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to offer a competitive advantage to stakeholders to make profit-oriented business decisions and help strengthen their supplier and buyer network.

Extensive analysis of the market is conducted by following key product positioning and monitoring the top competitors within the market framework.

COVID-19 Impact

The COVID-19 pandemic in 2019 engulfed the world. It caused a worldwide halt. The entire global economy was affected. In addition, many people have also lost their lives. Around 252,297,094 cases and 5,091,465 deaths have been reported worldwide so far for COVID-19. The pandemic spread to almost every country in the world. In most industries, the pandemic resulted in some form of loss. As a result of the pandemic, the global Plasticizers Market also experienced a slowdown. Statista estimates that the chemical industry’s total worldwide revenue stood at approximately US$ 3.94 trillion in 2019. In 2014, the chemical industry generated revenues of US$ 5.4 trillion at a record high.

The degree of competition among prominent global companies has been developed by analyzing several leading Plasticizers Market, including market competition, market share, the most recent advancements in the industry, innovative product launches, partnerships, mergers, and acquisitions by leading companies.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

By Type

Phthalates

Diisononyl Phthalate (DINP)

Diisodecyl Phthalate (DIDP)

Di-(2-Propyl Heptyl) Phthalate (DPHP)

Dioctyl Phthalate (DOP)

Other Phthalates

Terephthalates

Trimellitates

Epoxides

Phosphates

Sebacates

Extenders

Aliphatic Dibasic Esters

Others

By Application

Flooring & Wall

Film & Sheet Coverings

Wires & Cables

Coated Fabrics

Consumer Goods

Others

By Geography

North America

U.S.

Mexico

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Poland

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

Korea

Australia

Taiwan

Thailand

Indonesia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

UAE

Brazil

South Africa

KSA

Rest of LAMEA

OTHER KEY PLAYERS

Adeka Corporation

Aekyung Petrochemical Co. Ltd.

Blue Sail Chemical Group

Clariant International Ltd.

Grupa Azoty S.A.

Nan Ya Plastics Corporation

Orica Ltd.

Sasol Ltd.

Teknor Apex

Amines & Plasticizers ltd.

Ferro Corporation

KLJ Group

Varteco Quimica Puntana S.A.

NAPHTACHIMIE

Deza a. s.

Perstorp Company

