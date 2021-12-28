Bottled Water Market 2021 | Overview by Industry Size, Market Share, Future Trends, Growth Factors and Leading Players by Report ocean

Bottled water is packaged drinking water available in plastic and glass water bottles. It is pure and free from contamination and the most convenient way for the body to fulfill its hydration needs, and is easily available in nearby retail stores and supermarkets.

The global bottled water market has witnessed increased growth in the recent past, owing to changing lifestyle patterns of consumers as they are more inclined towards bottled water and its portable and convenient nature. The market is anticipated to reach a market value of $319,860 million by 2022, growing at a CAGR of 9.5% between 2016 and 2022.

In addition, rise in health awareness about waterborne diseases such as malaria, typhoid, diarrhea, food poisoning, and others also support market growth. However, stringent regulations for the approval of bottled water and availability of tap water at a lower cost impede this growth. Furthermore, the harmful effects of using plastic bottles owing to presence of chemicals such as bisphenol A (BPA) can lead to neurological diseases and behavioral problems among children, which further hinders the market growth.

The global bottled water market is segmented on the basis of type and geography. Based on type, it is classified into still water, carbonated water, flavored water, and functional water. In 2015, the still water segment held the largest market share, accounting around two-thirds of the total market share and is expected to maintain this trend during the forecast period. In terms of geographical analysis, in 2015, Asia-Pacific dominated the market, with market share of 35.6%, followed by Europe at 27.1%. Geographically, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Top players in the market invest huge capital in R&D activities to develop enhanced products to cater to the current demand. Major players in the bottled water market are as follows:

PepsiCo Inc.

Nestle Waters

The Coca Cola Company

Hangzhou Wahaha Group Co., Ltd.

Danone

Natural Waters of Viti Ltd.

Mountain Valley Spring Company

Icelandic Glacial Inc.

Dasani

KEY BENEFITS:

This report provides an extensive analysis of the current and emerging market trends and dynamics in the global bottled water market.

The report identifies the key drivers, opportunities, and restraints that shape the market and provide an impact analysis of these factors over the forecast period.

Region- and country-wise market conditions are comprehensively analyzed in this report.

Porter’s Five Forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers. This would offer a competitive advantage to stakeholders to make profit-oriented business decisions and to help strengthen their supplier and buyer network.

Comprehensive analysis of all regions is provided, which determines the prevailing opportunities in these geographies.

COVID-19 Impact

The COVID-19 pandemic in 2019 engulfed the world. It caused a worldwide halt. The entire global economy was affected. In addition, many people have also lost their lives. Around 252,297,094 cases and 5,091,465 deaths have been reported worldwide so far for COVID-19. The pandemic spread to almost every country in the world. In most industries, the pandemic resulted in some form of loss. As a result of the pandemic, the global Bottled Water Market also experienced a slowdown. Statista estimates that the chemical industry’s total worldwide revenue stood at approximately US$ 3.94 trillion in 2019. In 2014, the chemical industry generated revenues of US$ 5.4 trillion at a record high.

The degree of competition among prominent global companies has been developed by analyzing several leading Bottled Water Market including market competition, market share, the most recent advancements in the industry, innovative product launches, partnerships, mergers, and acquisitions by leading companies.

KEY-MARKET SEGMENTS:

By Product Type

Carbonated Water

Flavored Water

Still Water

Functional Water

By Geography

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

Russia

France

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

India

China

Japan

Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Brazil

Argentina

South Africa

Rest of LAMEA

Other players in the value chain include:

Niagra Bottling

Apollinaris

Aquapura

Lithia

Nestle Waters North America

Persa

Mai Dubai

Malvern Water

Eden Springs Ltd.

Norland International Inc.

