Potting Compounds Market 2021 – Industry Demand, Share, Size, Future Trends Plans, Growth Opportunities, Key Players, Application, Demand, Industry | by Report Ocean

Potting is the process of filling an electronics assembly or component with solid compounds to protect it from the surrounding environment. Potting compounds are used to electrically insulate a device and to secure it from moisture. Potting process can be performed either manually or by using automated meter-mix-dispense (MMD) equipment.

Silicone rubber gels and epoxy are usually used to protect the device. Potting compounds have properties such as, vibration resistance, flame retardancy, or heat dissipation. These properties make potting compounds best suited for use in the electronics industry.

When choosing a potting formulation for any component, focus is laid on the ability to with stand the stress, dissipate heat, and attain a low outgassing performance. This is expected to drive the demand for polyurethane potting compounds in electronic applications in the near future. In 2015, the global potting compounds market was valued at $2,680 million, and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 3.8% from 2016 to 2022, to reach $3,460 million till the end of 2022.

With the growth in the electronic technology, the need for protecting the components also increases, thus driving the potting compounds market. Asia-Pacific is expected to register substantial growth in the market owing to new innovations in the electronics sector in the emerging economies, such as China and India.

The report segments potting compounds market on the basis of resin type, curing technique, application, end-user, and geography. Based on resin type, the market is segmented into epoxy, polyurethane, silicone, polyester, polyamide, polyolefin, and acrylics. On the basis of curing techniques, the market is classified as UV curing, thermal curing, and room temperature curing.

Based on applications, the potting compounds market is bifurcated as electronics and electrical. Electronics segment is sub-segmented as capacitors, transformers, cable joints, industrial magnets, solenoids, and others. The electrical segment is further divided into surface mount packages, beam bonded components, memory devices & microprocessors, and others. On the basis of end-user, the market is segmented as electronics, aerospace, automotive, industrial, and others. Geographic breakdown and deep analysis of each of the aforesaid segments is included for North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. Asia-Pacific is expected to remain dominant in the global potting compounds market throughout the forecast period.

Major players in the potting compounds market focus on product launches so as to gain significant market share. In October, 2016, Techsil launched a new range of four new optically clear encapsulants for potting LED lighting assemblies. Also, in December 2015, Henkel AG & Co. KGaA announced the development and commercialization of GAP FILLER 1400 SL-silicone-based, liquid gap filling material.

Some of the major players profiled in this report are

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA

ELANTAS GmbH

Master Bond Inc.

MG Chemicals

Dymax Corporation

Robnor Resins Ltd

LORD Corporation

Aremco Products Inc.

RBC Industries, Inc

Shanghai Sepna Chemical Technology Co. Ltd

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS:

This report provides an extensive analysis of the current trends and emerging estimations & dynamics in the potting compounds market.

In-depth analysis is conducted by potting compounds market estimations for key segments during the forecast period.

Competitive intelligence (of leading manufacturers and distributors of potting compounds) assists in understanding the competitive scenario across the geographies.

Comprehensive analysis of factors that drive and restrain the growth of the global potting compounds market is provided.

Extensive analysis of the potting compounds market is conducted by following key product positioning and monitoring the top competitors within the market framework.

Key market players are profiled and their strategies are analyzed thoroughly, which provide a competitive outlook of the market.

COVID-19 Impact

The COVID-19 pandemic in 2019 engulfed the world. It caused a worldwide halt. The entire global economy was affected. In addition, many people have also lost their lives. Around 252,297,094 cases and 5,091,465 deaths have been reported worldwide so far for COVID-19. The pandemic spread to almost every country in the world. In most industries, the pandemic resulted in some form of loss. As a result of the pandemic, the global Potting Compounds Market also experienced a slowdown. Statista estimates that the chemical industry’s total worldwide revenue stood at approximately US$ 3.94 trillion in 2019. In 2014, the chemical industry generated revenues of US$ 5.4 trillion at a record high.

The degree of competition among prominent global companies has been developed by analyzing several leading Potting Compounds Market, including market competition, market share, the most recent advancements in the industry, innovative product launches, partnerships, mergers, and acquisitions by leading companies.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS:

By Resin Type

Epoxy

Polyurethane

Silicone

Polyester

Polyamide

Polyolefin

Acrylics

By Curing Technique

UV Curing

Thermal Curing

Room Temperature Curing

By Application

Electronics

Capacitors

Transformers

Cable Joints

Industrial Magnets

Solenoids

Others

Electrical

Surface Mount Packages

Beam Bonded Components

Memory Devices & Microprocessors

Others

By End-user

Electronics

Aerospace

Automotive

Industrial

Others

By Geography

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Others

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

Others

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

Korea

Australia

Others

LAMEA

Brazil

KSA

South Africa

Others

*Other players in the value chain include

The 3M Company

EFI Polymers

Cytec Solvay Group

GS Polymers

EMS Adhesives

Epoxies Etc.

Miracon (M) Sdn. Bhd.

Elite Chemical Industries

Innovative Polymers, Inc.

Download Free Sample Report

