Photonic Crystals Market CAGR of 33.1% Share, Scope, Stake, Trends, Industry Size, Sales & Revenue, Growth, Opportunities and Demand with Competitive Landscape | by Report ocean

Photonic Crystals are attractive optical materials for controlling and manipulating the flow of light. The global market for components and modules using Photonic Crystals indicates a CAGR of 33.1% and is estimated to reach $20.4 billion in 2017.

The major drivers would be its applications having extra-ordinary growth i.e. CAGR of 61.6% in Solar and PV cells and CAGR of 39% in LED segment with forecasts value of $4.1 Billion and $7.5 billion in 2017 respectively.

The Photonic Crystals are seen as an alternative for semi-conductor fabrication; however, there would be a need for strong technological advancements to overpower the existing electronic segment. The semi-conductor foundry market has seen a 16.2% rise from 2011 to 2012 and reached $24.6 Billion value.

The key players in this market are Opalux, Corning Incorporated, Epistar, Fianium, Furukawa Electric, Luxtaltek Corporation, Palo Alto Research Center (PARC), Sandia and Lockheed Martin, L.P. (HP Labs), ICX Photonics.

COVID-19 Impact

The COVID-19 pandemic in 2019 engulfed the world. It caused a worldwide halt. The entire global economy was affected. In addition, many people have also lost their lives. Around 252,297,094 cases and 5,091,465 deaths have been reported worldwide so far for COVID-19. The pandemic spread to almost every country in the world. In most industries, the pandemic resulted in some form of loss. As a result of the pandemic, the global Photonic Crystals Market also experienced a slowdown. Statista estimates that the chemical industry’s total worldwide revenue stood at approximately US$ 3.94 trillion in 2019. In 2014, the chemical industry generated revenues of US$ 5.4 trillion at a record high.

The degree of competition among prominent global companies has been developed by analyzing several leading Photonic Crystals Market, including market competition, market share, the most recent advancements in the industry, innovative product launches, partnerships, mergers, and acquisitions by leading companies.

Photonic Crystals Market Key Segments

BY CONSTRUCTION STRATEGIES

One-dimensional Photonic Crystals

Two-dimensional Photonic Crystals

Three-dimensional Photonic Crystals

BY GEOGRAPHY

North America

Europe

Asia

ROW

BY APPLICATIONS

Displays

Optical fibers

LEDs

Discrete and Integrated optical components

Image sensors

Solar and PV cells

Lasers

Biosources

KEY AUDIENCES

Photonic Crystals providing companies, dealers and wholesalers

Potential entrants interested in entering this market

Experts and people involved in the development of components and modules

Academic and Research institutes

End-application device vendors who can use the superior attributes of Photonic Crystals in their products.

