Digital Textile Printing Inks Market CAGR of 17.2% Industry Price Trend, Size Estimation, Industry Outlook, Business Growth, Report Latest Research, Business Analysis | by Report Ocean

The global digital textile printing inks market was valued at $698 million in 2016, and is expected to reach $2,114 million by 2023, growing at a CAGR of 17.2% from 2017 to 2023.

Digital textile printing inks are tailored for clothing, garment, textile, household, and display applications for jetting reliability, durability, high color, and excellent image quality. The growth in digital textile printing owing to on demand printing, short turnaround time, and ease of image modification fuels the digital textile printing inks market which is expected to witness traction in coming years.

The rise in urbanization coupled with increase in demand for advertisements and corporate branding such as flags, retail graphics, banners, and so on is projected to generate lucrative growth opportunities for digital textile printing inks market. The sublimation ink segment has witnessed major demand owing to increase in demand for dye-sublimation printer in computer printing applications.

Furthermore, the demand for pigment-based inks is projected to witness growth owing to its excellent archival print life coupled with color stability. Based on application, the display segment has witnessed major growth in 2016 owing to increase in demand for touch panels and special effects applications. However, clothing and household segments are expected to create lucrative growth opportunities for digital printing inks market owing to increase in textile and household decorative applications.

Europe majorly drives the digital textile printing inks market owing to increase in demand in textile and technical applications. Emerging economies such as India and China have increased the demand for digital textile printing inks with significant traction in clothing and household applications. Rise in urbanization is expected to fuel the market growth opportunities in LAMEA regions.

The report on global digital textile printing inks market is segmented based on ink types, application, and geography. Based on ink type the report includes reactive, acid, direct disperse, sublimation, pigments, and others. Based on application, the market is classified into clothing/garments, household, technical textile, display, and others. Geographically, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Top market players in global digital textile printing inks market include

AnaJet

BASF SE

DuPont

Huntsman Corporation

KIIAN Group

Hongsam

SPG Prints

LANYU Digital

Sawgrass

Kornit Digital

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

The report provides extensive qualitative and quantitative analysis of the current trends and future estimations of the global digital textile printing inks market from 2015 to 2023 to determine the prevailing opportunities.

It offers comprehensive analysis of key regions, such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA, to understand the regional trends.

In-depth analysis of factors that drive and restrict the growth of the market is provided.

Extensive analysis is conducted by following key product positioning and monitoring the top competitors within the market framework.

It offers key insights on strategic analysis of various companies and the value chain analysis of digital textile printing inks.

COVID-19 Impact

The COVID-19 pandemic in 2019 engulfed the world. It caused a worldwide halt. The entire global economy was affected. In addition, many people have also lost their lives. Around 252,297,094 cases and 5,091,465 deaths have been reported worldwide so far for COVID-19. The pandemic spread to almost every country in the world. In most industries, the pandemic resulted in some form of loss. As a result of the pandemic, the global Digital Textile Printing Inks Market also experienced a slowdown. Statista estimates that the chemical industry’s total worldwide revenue stood at approximately US$ 3.94 trillion in 2019. In 2014, the chemical industry generated revenues of US$ 5.4 trillion at a record high.

The degree of competition among prominent global companies has been developed by analyzing several leading Digital Textile Printing Inks Market , including market competition, market share, the most recent advancements in the industry, innovative product launches, partnerships, mergers, and acquisitions by leading companies.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

By Ink Type

Reactive

Acid

Direct Disperse

Sublimation

Pigment

Others

By Application

Clothing/Garments

Household

Technical Textiles

Display and Others.

By Geography

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

Russia

UK

France

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

India

China

Japan

Australia

Korea

Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Brazil

KSA

South Africa

Rest of LAMEA

Other prominent market players are

Marabu

Jay Chemicals

Dystar

Sensient Colors UK Ltd

JCD Digital Inkjet Technologies

Trendvision Technology

Magellan Corporation

Print right Holdings.

