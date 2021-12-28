Silicone Potting Compounds Market 2021 Global Industry Insights by Global Share, Emerging Trends, Regional Analysis, Segments, Prime Players, Drivers, Growth Factor and Foreseen

Potting is the process of filling an electronics assembly or component with solid compounds to protect them from the surrounding environment. Potting compounds are widely used to insulate electronic devices and protect them from moisture. Potting process can be performed either manually or by using automated meter-mix-dispense (MMD) equipment.

Silicone, epoxy, polyurethane, and others are widely used as potting materials. Silicone polymers have a wide operating temperature range; exhibit excellent electrical properties, hardness range, good chemical, humidity, & water resistance, and offers ease-of-use. The global silicone potting compounds market is estimated to reach $1,078 million by 2022 from $802 million in 2015, registering a CAGR of 4.4% from 2016 to 2022.

The demand for silicone potting compounds is expected to increase in the near future, owing to the boom in the electronics industry. In addition, growing need to shield sensitive components from extreme environments used in end use industries such as automotive, computing, communications, and others is anticipated to fuel the market growth during the forecast period. Moreover, the demand for potting compounds is expected to increase further in the coming years on account of the associated benefits such as minimal shrinkage, high process efficiency, and cost-effectiveness.

The global silicone potting compounds market is segmented on the basis of curing technique, application, end user, and geography. On the basis of curing technique, the market is classified into UV curing, thermal curing, and room temperature curing. The application areas of the this industry are surface mount packages, beam bonded components, memory devices & microprocessors, capacitors, transformers, cable joints, industrial magnets, solenoids, and others. The end users of the market are electronics, aerospace, automotive, industrial, and others. The market is segmented based on four regions, namely North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. Asia-Pacific is expected to dominate the global silicone potting compounds market throughout the forecast period.

The major players operating in the industry have adopted product launch as their key strategy to increase their market shares. In December 2015, Henkel AG & Co. KGaA announced the development and commercialization of GAP FILLER 1400 SL-silicone-based, liquid gap filling material.

Some of the Major Players Profiled in this Report are

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA

Dow Corning Corporation

Novagard Solutions

LORD Corporation

ELANTAS GmbH

Master Bond Inc.

MG Chemicals

Dymax Corporation

COVID-19 Impact

The COVID-19 pandemic in 2019 engulfed the world. It caused a worldwide halt. The entire global economy was affected. In addition, many people have also lost their lives. Around 252,297,094 cases and 5,091,465 deaths have been reported worldwide so far for COVID-19. The pandemic spread to almost every country in the world. In most industries, the pandemic resulted in some form of loss. As a result of the pandemic, the global Silicone Potting Compounds Marketalso experienced a slowdown. Statista estimates that the chemical industry’s total worldwide revenue stood at approximately US$ 3.94 trillion in 2019. In 2014, the chemical industry generated revenues of US$ 5.4 trillion at a record high.

The degree of competition among prominent global companies has been developed by analyzing several leading Silicone Potting Compounds Market, including market competition, market share, the most recent advancements in the industry, innovative product launches, partnerships, mergers, and acquisitions by leading companies.

Silicone Potting Compounds Market Key Segments

By Curing Technique

UV Curing

Thermal Curing

Room Temperature Curing

By Application

Capacitors

Transformers

Cable Joints

Industrial Magnets

Solenoids

Others

Surface Mount Packages

Beam Bonded Components

Memory Devices & Microprocessors

Others

By End User

Electronics

Aerospace

Automotive

Industrial

Others

By Geography

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Others

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

Others

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

Korea

Australia

Others

LAMEA

Brazil

KSA

South Africa

Others

*Other players in the value chain include

Aremco Products Inc.

RBC Industries, Inc

The 3M Company

GS Polymers

Epoxies Etc.

Quantum Silicones, LLC.

Adset Materials Company

Polycast Industries, Inc.

