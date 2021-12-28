Extruded Polystyrene Insulation Materials Market Trends Forecast Analysis by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application Revenue, Gross Margin Forecast Analysis

The global extruded polystyrene insulation materials market was valued at $2,418 million in 2016, and is expected to reach $3,827 million by 2023, registering a CAGR of 6.5% from 2017 to 2023.

Extruded polystyrene (XPS) are thermoplastic polymers manufactured through the extrusion process. These polymers are highly moisture resistant and possess excellent insulation properties due to their closed cell structure. These are also characterized by high compressive strength, easy installation & handling, and long-term thermal performance. XPS is suitable for use in both interior and exterior applications in cold storage installations, rail beds, transmission line power foundations, walkaways, under concrete floors, parking decks, underground utility lines, fountain foundations, and other load-bearing applications.

Increase in construction spending, rise in popularity of energy-efficient building systems, and demand for insulation against high temperature from the residential sector drive the insulation XPS market growth. However, the fluctuating raw material prices and concerns due to presence of toxic chemicals are expected to hinder this growth. Furthermore, rise in awareness about energy-efficient buildings and development of XPS without the use of fluorochlorohydrocarbons provide lucrative opportunities for growth in the market.

The extruded polystyrene insulation materials market is segmented on the basis of application and geography. Based on application, it is divided into residential construction and non-residential construction. Geographically, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

The major market players are actively involved in the development and launch of new XPS products to enhance their product portfolio and strengthen their position in the global market. For example, Dow Building Solutions, a part of The Dow Chemical Company, enhanced XENERGY, its XPS roofing insulation brand, by launching a complimentary insulation product, XENERGY LG for flat roof construction in June 2016. BASF SE also launched Styrodur 3000 CS to expand its Styrodur product range, with improved thermal conductivity and quick installation properties.

Top players in extruded polystyrene insulation materials market include:

BASF SE

The Dow Chemical Company

Honeywell International Inc.

Kingspan plc

Bayer Material Science

ITW Insulation Systems

Saint-Gobain S.A.

Evonik Industries AG

Knauf Insulation

E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company

COVID-19 Impact

The COVID-19 pandemic in 2019 engulfed the world. It caused a worldwide halt. The entire global economy was affected. In addition, many people have also lost their lives. Around 252,297,094 cases and 5,091,465 deaths have been reported worldwide so far for COVID-19. The pandemic spread to almost every country in the world. In most industries, the pandemic resulted in some form of loss. As a result of the pandemic, the Extruded Polystyrene Insulation Materials Market also experienced a slowdown. Statista estimates that the chemical industry’s total worldwide revenue stood at approximately US$ 3.94 trillion in 2019. In 2014, the chemical industry generated revenues of US$ 5.4 trillion at a record high.

The degree of competition among prominent global companies has been developed by analyzing several leading Extruded Polystyrene Insulation Materials Market , including market competition, market share, the most recent advancements in the industry, innovative product launches, partnerships, mergers, and acquisitions by leading companies.

Extruded Polystyrene Insulation Materials Market Key Segments

By Application

Residential Construction

Non-Residential Construction

By Geography

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Turkey

Russia

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

Korea

India

Australia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Brazil

Argentina

UAE

Saudi Arabia

Rest of LAMEA

Other prominent market players are as follows:

Delta Power Solutions

Foamex

Huntsman Corporation

Atlas Roofing Corporation

GAF Materials Corporation

Foster Engineering Pte. Ltd.

Shenzhen Mysun Insulation Materials Co Ltd.

Austrotherm

OMNIE

URSA Insulation, S.A.

