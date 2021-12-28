Digital Textile Printing Market CAGR of 17.9% 2021 Growth Opportunities, Driving Factors by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast Analysis to 2030

The global digital textile printing market was valued at $1,245 million in 2015, and is projected to reach $3,943 million by 2022, growing at a CAGR of 17.9% from 2016 to 2022.

The inks used in digital printing are formulated according to type of fiber (cotton, silk, polyester, and nylon). During the printing process, the fabric is fed into the printer using rollers. Ink is then applied to the surface in the form of tiny droplets. The fabric is then finished by using heat and/or steam to increase the efficiency (some inks also require washing and drying). Digital textile printing helps in embellishing and contributing to the style of the garment. In synchronization with the rapid technological changes, the textile industry is in turn making a rapid shift toward digital prints rather than dyed fabrics.

The market has witnessed significant growth opportunities globally, owing to increase in demand for printed textiles, growth in demand for advanced technologies and better quality products. Furthermore, rise in per capita disposable income, overall economic growth, increase in population, rapid change in fashion trends, rise in purchasing capability, and upsurge in the concept of advertising through printed garments are further anticipated to boost the market growth during the forecast period. Moreover, rise in demand for apparel, clothing, home furnishings, and automotive decor is further expected to boost the market growth. However, volatile prices of raw materials and hazardous effects of digital printing inks are expected to hamper this growth.

The global digital textile printing market is segmented based on ink type, substrate, application, and geography. Based on ink type segment, it is categorized into reactive, acid, direct disperse, sublimation, pigment and others. On the basis of substrate, it is classified into cotton, silk, polyester, and others. By application, it is divided into clothing/garments, households, technical textiles, display, and others. The silk substrate segment is anticipated to register a significant CAGR during the forecast period. Geographically, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

The key players in the global digital textile printing market have adopted various market penetration and growth strategies, such as mergers & acquisitions, with the local and established players.

The key players profiled in the report include:

JV Digital Printing

AM Printex

AGS Transact Technologies

Digitex India Inc.

Fisher Textiles, Inc.

Dazian LLC.

Dickson Coatings

Glen Raven, Inc.

China Dyeing Holdings, Ltd.

Mehler Tecnologies

COVID-19 Impact

The COVID-19 pandemic in 2019 engulfed the world. It caused a worldwide halt. The entire global economy was affected. In addition, many people have also lost their lives. Around 252,297,094 cases and 5,091,465 deaths have been reported worldwide so far for COVID-19. The pandemic spread to almost every country in the world. In most industries, the pandemic resulted in some form of loss. As a result of the pandemic, the Digital Textile Printing Market also experienced a slowdown. Statista estimates that the chemical industry’s total worldwide revenue stood at approximately US$ 3.94 trillion in 2019. In 2014, the chemical industry generated revenues of US$ 5.4 trillion at a record high.

The degree of competition among prominent global companies has been developed by analyzing several leading Digital Textile Printing Market including market competition, market share, the most recent advancements in the industry, innovative product launches, partnerships, mergers, and acquisitions by leading companies.

Digital Textile Printing Market Key Segments

By Ink Type

Reactive

Acid

Direct Disperse

Sublimation

Pigment

Others

By Substrate

Cotton

Silk

Polyester

Others

By Application

Clothing/Garments

Household

Technical Textiles

Display and Others

By Geography

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

Russia

UK

France

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

India

China

Japan

Australia

Korea

Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Brazil

KSA

South Africa

Rest of LAMEA

Other players in the value chain (profiles not included in the report) include:

Brother Industries Ltd.

Hollanders Printing Systems

Mimaki Engineering Co. Ltd.

Reggiani Macchine SPA

Mutoh Industries Ltd.

Huntsman Corporation

KT Corporation

