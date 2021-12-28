Chitosan Market 2021 Industry Growth, Size, Share, Global Forecasts Analysis, Company Profiles, Competitive Landscape and Key Regions Analysis Research Report

Chitosan is a polysaccharide derivative of chitin that is obtained from the shells of marine animals such as shrimps, lobsters, crabs, and others. Chitin extracted from crustacean shell waste is further processed and treated with acids and alkalis to obtain chitosan.

According to the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAOSTAT), Europe produces around 750,000 tons of crustacean shell waste every year. This waste disposal in the developed countries is highly expensive, for instance, it costs around $150 per ton in Australia. In addition, the waste is high in proteins and chitin.

However, as chitin is the second most beneficial polysaccharide found in nature, other than cellulose, it makes the waste highly valuable. Chitosan is used in a variety of applications such as in agriculture as a bio-pesticide & plant growth promoter, for water treatment, and in the biomedical sector for blood clotting & weight loss. Several researches have estimated potential applications of chitosan in polyurethane paints & coatings, bioprinting of organs, and as a food preservation material.

The world chitosan market is derived by factors such as the growing waste from the seafood industry, the increasing applications of chitosan, and support from the government towards waste utilization. The shell waste is processed into chitin and other high value products. In addition, the surge in demand of bio-based cosmetic products is also expected to propel the market growth during the forecast period. However, the high cost of production may hamper the market growth. The R&D for exploring further applications and uses of chitosan has created a significant growth opportunity for the industry players.

The chitosan market is segmented based on the source, applications, and geography. On the basis of source, the market is subsegmented into shrimp, crab, krill, and squid. Based on application, the market includes water treatment, biomedical & pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, food & beverage, and others. Geographically, the market is analyzed acorss North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. The report also includes the country level analysis of each geographic region.

The major companies profiled in the report include:

Advanced Biopolymers AS

Heppe Medical Chitosan GmbH

G.T.C. Bio Corporation

Primex ehf

Kitozyme S.A.

Novamatrix

Agratech International, Inc.

Golden-Shell Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd.

Qingdao Yunzhou Biochemistry Co. Ltd.

Panvo Organics Pvt Ltd.

COVID-19 Impact

The COVID-19 pandemic in 2019 engulfed the world. It caused a worldwide halt. The entire global economy was affected. In addition, many people have also lost their lives. Around 252,297,094 cases and 5,091,465 deaths have been reported worldwide so far for COVID-19. The pandemic spread to almost every country in the world. In most industries, the pandemic resulted in some form of loss. As a result of the pandemic, the global Chitosan Market also experienced a slowdown. Statista estimates that the chemical industry’s total worldwide revenue stood at approximately US$ 3.94 trillion in 2019. In 2014, the chemical industry generated revenues of US$ 5.4 trillion at a record high.

The degree of competition among prominent global companies has been developed by analyzing several leading Chitosan Market, including market competition, market share, the most recent advancements in the industry, innovative product launches, partnerships, mergers, and acquisitions by leading companies.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

BY SOURCE

Shrimp

Crab

Krill

Squid

BY APPLICATION

Water Treatment

Biomedical & Pharmaceuticals

Cosmetics

Food & Beverage

Others

BY GEOGRAPHY

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

Italy

UK

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Brazil

South Africa

Argentina

Rest of LAMEA

Other players that are active across the value chain of chitosan include:

BioPhrame Technologies

Biothera

Dainichiseika Color & Chemicals Mfg. Co. Ltd

United Chitotechnologies Inc.

Koyo World (Hong Kong) Co. Ltd.

Kraeber & Co. GmbH

Foodchem International Corporation

FMC Corporation

Xianju Tengwang Chitosan Factory

PT Biotech Surindo

