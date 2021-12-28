Chlorinated Paraffin Market 2021: Global Industry Insights by Global Players, Regional Segmentation, Growth, Applications, Major Drivers, Value and Foreseen

The global chlorinated paraffin market was valued at $1,902 million in 2015 and is expected to reach $2,426 million by 2022, registering a CAGR of 3.5% during the forecast period.

Chlorinated paraffin is defined as a complex mixture of polychlorinated n-alkanes. It is produced by the synthesis of chlorine gas with paraffin fractions at a temperature of about 100?C. The residues of chlorine and hydrochloric acid are removed using nitrogen upon attainment of the desired degree of chlorination.

Glycidyl ether, epoxidized vegetable oil, or organophosphorous compounds is added to the final product for enhanced stability at high temperatures. China is the largest producer of chlorinated paraffins. It is used in a wide range of industrial applications, such as flame retardants, plasticizers, metal working fluids, adhesives, coatings, and others.

The manufacturing cost of chlorinated paraffins is low, which in turn is expected to fuel its demand in applications, such as paints & coatings, plastic, and lubricating additives. Moreover, increase in demand for metalworking fluids in industrial applications is expected to boost the demand for chlorinated paraffin in the near future. Easy availability of raw materials is expected to fuel the demand for chlorinate paraffin in the Asia-Pacific region.

However, availability of substitutes in various applications is one of the key restraints for the market growth. In addition, stringent government regulations pertaining to the use of chlorinated paraffins and the anticipated ban on some grades in certain applications are expected to hamper the market growth in the near future.

The report segments the global chlorinated paraffin market based on product type, application, and geography. Based on product type, the market is segmented into short-chain, medium-chain, and long-chain. The application areas of the industry are broadly classified into lubricating additives, plastics, rubber, paints, metal working fluids, and adhesives. The market is analyzed based on four regions, namely North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. Asia-Pacific is expected to dominate the global chlorinated paraffin market until 2022.

The prominent players in the global chlorinated paraffin market have strategically focused on product launches as their key strategy to gain significant share in the market.

The key players profiled in the report are

INOVYN

Altair Chimica SpA

INEOS Chlor

Caffaro Industrie S.p.A.

Quimica del Cinca, S.A.

LEUNA-Tenside GmbH

Dover Chemical Corporation

Handy Chemical Corporation Ltd.

Aditya Birla Chemicals

COVID-19 Impact

The COVID-19 pandemic in 2019 engulfed the world. It caused a worldwide halt. The entire global economy was affected. In addition, many people have also lost their lives. Around 252,297,094 cases and 5,091,465 deaths have been reported worldwide so far for COVID-19. The pandemic spread to almost every country in the world. In most industries, the pandemic resulted in some form of loss. As a result of the pandemic, the Global Chlorinated Paraffin Market also experienced a slowdown. Statista estimates that the chemical industry’s total worldwide revenue stood at approximately US$ 3.94 trillion in 2019. In 2014, the chemical industry generated revenues of US$ 5.4 trillion at a record high.

The degree of competition among prominent global companies has been developed by analyzing several leading Chlorinated Paraffin Market including market competition, market share, the most recent advancements in the industry, innovative product launches, partnerships, mergers, and acquisitions by leading companies.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

By Product Type

Short-chain

Less than 40%

40%-70%

More than 70%

Medium-chain

Less than 40%

40%-70%

More than 70%

Long-chain

Less than 40%

40%-70%

More than 70%

By Application

Lubricating Additives

Plastics

Rubber

Paints

Metal Working Fluids

Adhesives

By Geography

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Others

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

Others

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

Korea

Australia

Others

LAMEA

Brazil

KSA

South Africa

Others

Other players in the value chain, include

Ajinomoto Fine-Techno Co., Inc.

United Group

NCP Chlorchem

Makwell Group

KLJ Group

Qualice, LLC.

Flow Tech Group Of Industries

Dalian JX Chem-Industrial Corp.

