Antireflective Coatings Market 2021 Growth Opportunities, Driving Factors by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast Analysis to 2030

The global antireflective coatings market is expected to reach $4,858 million by 2022 from $2,818 million in 2015, registering a CAGR of 8.2% from 2016 to 2022. Antireflective coatings are optical coatings designed to reduce reflection through optical surfaces.

These coatings provide enhanced vision and contrast when used in typical imaging systems or complex systems such as telescopes or solar panels. In addition, they efficiently boost transmission through lens surface. When used in eyewear, antireflective coatings provide clear & sharp vision and provide resistance to scratches, water, and dust. Antireflective glasses protect eyes from glare when working on computers for long hours and prevent eye strain and fatigue.

The growth of the antireflective coatings market is driven by rise in demand for antireflective coatings from the eyewear & photovoltaics industry rise in adoption from the construction industry. However, high cost associated with the products and lack of awareness among consumers & service providers restrain the market growth. Moreover, ongoing advancements in the antireflective coatings market, such as development of improved coatings that provide better power output in solar panels, self-cleaning coatings, or coatings with improved durability, is anticipated to provide lucrative opportunities for its growth.

Recent advancements in the antireflective coatings market include the development of antireflective coatings to be used in glasses having lenses made of plastics. Plastic is gradually replacing glass as a lens material, and thus R&D activities focused on producing antireflective coatings for plastic lenses have also increased. Researchers from the Fraunhofer Society exhibited these new coatings at the K 2016 Trade Fair, held in Dusseldorf.

The global antireflective coatings market is segmented on the basis of application, technology, and geography. Based on technology, the market is categorized into vacuum deposition, electronic beam evaporation, sputtering, and others. Applications covered in the study include eyewear, electronics, solar panels, automobile, and others. Geographically, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Key Market Players

Essilor International

Carl Zeiss AG

E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company

Koninklijke DSM N.V.

Honeywell International

PPG Industries

Hoya Corporation

Viavi Solutions, Inc.

Optical Coatings Japan

Rodenstock GmbH

COVID-19 Impact

The COVID-19 pandemic in 2019 engulfed the world. It caused a worldwide halt. The entire global economy was affected. In addition, many people have also lost their lives. Around 252,297,094 cases and 5,091,465 deaths have been reported worldwide so far for COVID-19. The pandemic spread to almost every country in the world. In most industries, the pandemic resulted in some form of loss. As a result of the pandemic, the global Antireflective Coatings Market also experienced a slowdown. Statista estimates that the chemical industry’s total worldwide revenue stood at approximately US$ 3.94 trillion in 2019. In 2014, the chemical industry generated revenues of US$ 5.4 trillion at a record high.

The degree of competition among prominent global companies has been developed by analyzing several leading Antireflective Coatings Market , including market competition, market share, the most recent advancements in the industry, innovative product launches, partnerships, mergers, and acquisitions by leading companies.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

By Technology

Vacuum Deposition

Electron Beam Evaporation

Sputtering

Others

By Application

Eyewear

Electronics

Solar Panels

Automobile

Others

By Geography

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

UK

Turkey

France

Russia

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Brazil

Argentina

UAE

Qatar

Rest of LAMEA

Other prominent market players are

Eksma Optics

Evaporated Coatings, Inc.

Torr Scientific Limited

Optics Balzers

Enki Technology

Zygo Corporation

Spectrum Direct Ltd.

Quantum Coating

Lumentum Operations LLC

Majestic Optical Coatings

Optimum RX Lens Specialists

