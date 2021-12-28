Flame Retardants Market 2021 Global Industry Insights by Global Share, Emerging Trends, Regional Analysis, Segments, Prime Players, Drivers, Growth Factor and Foreseen

The global flame retardants market is expected to reach $10,212 million by 2022, from $6,558 million in 2015 registering a CAGR of 6.6% during the forecast period. Flame retardants are chemicals used in different applications by different end users.

For instance, flame retardants are added to fabrics in textile industry, such as polyester fabrics, nylon fabrics, and polypropylene fabrics to make them flame resistant. Polypropylene is utilized as flame retardants for wire and cable jacketing, small appliances, lawn and garden tools, furniture components, toys and kitchen tools.

Flame retardants are added to thermoplastic vulcanizate elastomers in less concentrations in guidance with restriction of hazardous substance (RoHS) to stimulate heat resistance of a material to ignition and reduce the rate of flame spread. In the entire process, the use of flame retardants as additives prevents a small fire from becoming a catastrophe.



At present, the global flame retardants market witnesses vivid opportunities due to the increase in demand for flame retardant chemicals in a wide number of end use industries. Moreover, rise in use of flame retardants in the electronic industry due to its property of decreasing the flammability of combustible semiconductors and substances is another key factor that augments the growth of the market.



Flammable plastic materials are used in abundance in modern vehicles, foams, cables, textiles, polymer formulations for electronic applications as well as in mechanical parts. This poses a high range of fire risk. Hence, flame retardants are added to these materials to halt fires in mechanical, structural, and decorative components, such as electrical short circuits, mechanical faults, and overheating. Automotive industry is the largest consumer of brominated flame retardant-hexabromocyclododecane (HBCDD). HBCDD is used for plastic cabinet and casings, insolation panels and automotive textiles. Furthermore, flame retardants are added to seats to ensure safety to passengers as small flames such as cigarettes and matches could prompt ignition.

The report segments the global flame retardants market on the basis of type, application, end use industry, and geography. On the basis of type, the market is segmented into alumina trihydrate, brominated flame retardants, antimony trioxide, phosphorus fire retardants, and others (chlorinated flame retardants and boron compounds).

On the basis of application, the global flame retardants market is bifurcated into unsaturated polyester resins, epoxy resins, PVC, rubber, polyolefins, and others (engineering thermoplastics and PET). On the basis of end user industry, the global flame retardants market can be segmented into construction, automotive & transportation, electronics, and others (textile, aerospace, and adhesives). Geographically, the global flame retardants market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.



Leading market players have invested huge capital in R&D activities to develop advanced products to cater to the demand of end users. The major players in the industrial explosives market are:

Lanxess AG

The Dow Chemical Company

Albemarle Corporation

BASF SE

Clariant Corporation

Dover Corporation

Nabaltec AG

Akzo Nobel N.V.

ICL Industrial Products

Broadview Technologies Inc.



KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS



The report provides an extensive analysis of the current and emerging market trends and opportunities in the global flame retardants market.

The report includes a detailed qualitative and quantitative analysis of the current market estimations during the forecast period to determine the prevailing market opportunities.

Comprehensive analysis of factors that drive and restrict the growth of the market is provided in the report.

Comprehensive regional analysis of the market based on primary as well as secondary sources are provided in this report.

Extensive analysis of the market is conducted by following key product positioning, and by monitoring the top competitors within the market framework.

The report provides extensive qualitative insights on the potential and niche segments or regions.

The report furnishes key insights on strategic analysis of various companies as well as value chain analysis of the flame retardants market.

COVID-19 Impact

The COVID-19 pandemic in 2019 engulfed the world. It caused a worldwide halt. The entire global economy was affected. In addition, many people have also lost their lives. Around 252,297,094 cases and 5,091,465 deaths have been reported worldwide so far for COVID-19. The pandemic spread to almost every country in the world. In most industries, the pandemic resulted in some form of loss. As a result of the pandemic, the global Flame Retardants Market also experienced a slowdown. Statista estimates that the chemical industry’s total worldwide revenue stood at approximately US$ 3.94 trillion in 2019. In 2014, the chemical industry generated revenues of US$ 5.4 trillion at a record high.

The degree of competition among prominent global companies has been developed by analyzing several leading Flame Retardants Market, including market competition, market share, the most recent advancements in the industry, innovative product launches, partnerships, mergers, and acquisitions by leading companies.



KEY MARKET SEGMENTS



By Type



Alumina Trihydrate

Brominated Flame Retardants

Antimony Trioxide

Phosphorus Flame Retardants

Others (Chlorinated Flame Retardants and Boron Compounds)



By Application



Unsaturated Polyester Resins

Epoxy Resins

PVC

Rubber

Polyolefins

Others (Engineering Thermoplastics and PET)



By End Use Industry



Construction

Automotive & Transportation

Electronics

Others (Textiles, Aerospace, and Adhesives)



By Geography



North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

Russia

France

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

India

China

Japan

Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Brazil

Turkey

South Africa

Rest of LAMEA



Other players in the value chain include



Turning Star Inc.

Acoustical Surfaces

Fire Retardants, Inc.

Inolex Lexolube

Flame Safe Chemical Corp.

Flamecheck International, Ltd.

JJI Technologies

Atlantic Equipment Engineers, Inc.

National Purity, LLC

