Hydrazine Market 2021: Global Industry Insights by Global Players, Regional Segmentation, Growth, Applications, Major Drivers, Value and Foreseen

Hydrazine is a toxic, colorless sensitizer and irritant in its anhydrous form, which damages the central nervous system and causes seizures and tumors. It has a pungent smell and is a powerful reducing agent. It is highly explosive in an unstable state.

Hydrazine is mainly used during polymerization and for the treatment of water. It is also used as rocket fuel and for the preparation of gas precursors used in air bags in automobiles. Moreover, hydrazine is used in space vehicles in the form of propellant to reduce the overall concentration of dissolved oxygen. In addition, it finds major use in industrial boilers to control the pH of water.

The production of hydrazine involves various processes such as Raschig process, urea process, and H2O2 process. Among all these, the Raschig process is the most widely used process for the commercial production of hydrazine. The chemical majorly finds its application in the production of foaming agents, such as azodicarbonamide. When azodicarbonamide is bubbled via a liquid polymer precursor, it decomposes to nitrogen, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, and ammonia thermally. Hence, these gases further form bubbles in the hydrazine liquid and thus polymerize to leave a foamy and lightweight plastic.

At present, the global hydrazine market witnesses vivid opportunities due to rise in demand for polymer foams in the polymer industry. The global hydrazine market is expected to account for $485 million by 2022, registering a CAGR of 6.5% from 2016 to 2022.

Different applications of hydrazine in products such as foamed core pipes, food containers, structural foam, wood grain furniture, and vinyl sheets is another factor anticipated to propel the growth of the global hydrazine market during the forecast period. In addition, growth in need for agrochemicals due to rise in demand for high quality agricultural products especially for food is another key aspect that drives the global hydrazine market.

Geographically, Asia-Pacific and North America are the key regions in this market and are slated to foresee significant growth owing to increase in applications of hydrazine as a precursor to blowing agent in the polymer industry. However, extreme toxicity of hydrazine is one of the key elements anticipated to pose serious threat to the global hydrazine market. Furthermore, various environmental and industry regulations imposed by the National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health and OSHA, USA is also a major restraint in the global market.

The report segments the global hydrazine market on the basis of application and geography. On the basis of application, it is classified into pharmaceuticals, water treatment, blowing agents, agrochemicals, and others. Geographically, the global hydrazine market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Leading market players have invested huge capital in R&D activities to develop advanced products to cater to the demand of end users. The major players in the industrial explosives market are:

Arkema Inc.

Bayer AG

Fisons plc

Arrow Fine Chemicals

Arch Chemicals, Inc.

Nippon Carbide Industries Co. Inc.

Japan Finechem Company, Inc.

Lanxess AG

Lansdowne Chemicals

Hidkim.

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

The report provides an extensive analysis of the current and emerging market trends and opportunities in the global hydrazine market.

The report includes a detailed qualitative and quantitative analysis of the current market estimations during the forecast period to determine the prevailing market opportunities.

Comprehensive analysis of factors that drive and restrict the growth of the market is provided.

Comprehensive regional analysis based on primary as well as secondary sources is also offered.

Extensive analysis of the market is conducted by following key product positioning and by monitoring the top competitors within the market framework.

The report provides extensive qualitative insights on the potential and niche segments or regions.

The report furnishes key insights on strategic analysis of various companies as well as value chain analysis of the hydrazine market.

COVID-19 Impact

The COVID-19 pandemic in 2019 engulfed the world. It caused a worldwide halt. The entire global economy was affected. In addition, many people have also lost their lives. Around 252,297,094 cases and 5,091,465 deaths have been reported worldwide so far for COVID-19. The pandemic spread to almost every country in the world. In most industries, the pandemic resulted in some form of loss. As a result of the pandemic, the global Hydrazine Market also experienced a slowdown. Statista estimates that the chemical industry’s total worldwide revenue stood at approximately US$ 3.94 trillion in 2019. In 2014, the chemical industry generated revenues of US$ 5.4 trillion at a record high.

The degree of competition among prominent global companies has been developed by analyzing several leading Hydrazine Market, including market competition, market share, the most recent advancements in the industry, innovative product launches, partnerships, mergers, and acquisitions by leading companies.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

By Application

Pharmaceuticals

Water Treatment

Blowing Agents

Agrochemicals

Others

By Geography

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

UK

Italy

Spain

France

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

India

China

Japan

Australia

Korea

Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Brazil

KSA

South Africa

Rest of LAMEA

Other players in the value chain (profiles not included in the report) include

Chemtex Specialty Limited

Palm Commodities International Inc.

Seidler Chemical Company

Charkit Chemical Corporation

BOC Sciences

Spacechem LLC

GFS Chemicals Inc.

Chemicals Incorporated

Haviland Enterprises Inc.

Layson Bio, Inc.

Spectrum Chemicals and Laboratory Products

Mil-Spec Industries Corp.

What are the aspects of this report that relate to regional analysis?

The report’s geographical regions include North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa.

The report provides a comprehensive analysis of market trends, including information on usage and consumption at the regional level.

Reports on the market include the growth rates of each region, which includes their countries, over the coming years.

How are the key players in the market assessed?

This report provides a comprehensive analysis of leading competitors in the market.

The report includes information about the key vendors in the market.

The report provides a complete overview of each company, including its profile, revenue generation, cost of goods, and products manufactured.

The report presents the facts and figures about market competitors, alongside the viewpoints of leading market players.

A market report includes details on recent market developments, mergers, and acquisitions involving the key players mentioned.

Key questions answered in the global Hydrazine Market t report are:

How does a global company acquire markets?

What are its core strategies and policies?

What factors will influence the chemical market over the forecast period?

What are the factors driving and restraining the market for chemicals?

What are the leading competitors in the global market?

Which region is growing at a higher pace in the global market?

What factors are taken into consideration when assessing the key market players?

The report analyzes companies across the globe in detail.

The report provides an overview of major vendors in the market, including key players.

Reports include information about each manufacturer, such as profiles, revenue, product pricing, and other pertinent information about the manufactured products.

This report includes a comparison of market competitors and a discussion of the standpoints of the major players.

Market reports provide information regarding recent developments, mergers, and acquisitions involving key players.

What are the key findings of the report?

This report provides comprehensive information on factors expected to influence the market growth and market share in the future.

The report offers the current state of the market and future prospects for various geographical regions.

This report provides both qualitative and quantitative information about the competitive landscape of the market.

Combined with Porter’s Five Forces analysis, it serves as SWOT analysis and competitive landscape analysis.

It provides an in-depth analysis of the market, highlighting its growth rates and opportunities for growth.

