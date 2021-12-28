Biocides Market 2021 Industry Price Trend, Size Estimation, Industry Outlook, Business Growth, Report Latest Research, | by Report ocean

The Effects Of Biocides Are Based On Its Chemical Properties, Size & Characteristics Of The Organism, Biocide Concentration, Treatment/Application Process, Contact Time, And Water Quality. Biocides Are Substances Or Mixtures Consisting One Or More Active Substances To Inhibit Microbial Activities And Exert A Controlling Effect On Harmful & Undesired Organisms.

They Cover A Wide Range Of Products Such As Disinfectants, Wood Preservatives, Rodenticides, Antifouling Agents, And Preservatives, Which Are Applicable In Hospitals, Homes, Industries To Destroy And Control Viruses, Bacteria, Algae, Molds, Insects, And Mice. The Use Of Biocides For Water Treatment In Various Sectors Such As Household, Industrial, And Commercial Has Led To The Growth In Demand For Biocides.

North America Is Expected To Emerge As The Market Leader For Biocides Owing To Stringent Regulations Toward The Supply & Usage Of Toxic & Untreated Drinking Water And Rise In Demand From End-Use Sectors Such As Plastics, Food Processing, Paper & Pulp, And Personal Care.

The Market For Biocides Has Considerably Grown In The Recent Past Due To Rapid Growth Of Waste Water Treatment Applications Among Industrial And Residential Sectors. The Global Biocides Market Was Valued At $6,479 Million In 2015, And Is Projected To Reach $9,912 Million By 2022, Growing At A Cagr Of 6.3% From 2016 To 2022. This Is Attributed To Rapid Growth Of End User Industries, Increase In Demand For Biocides From Construction Industry, Rapid Growth Of The Agriculture Industry, And Rise In Investments Waste Water Treatment Industry.

Developing Countries Have Witnessed High Demand For Biocides, Owing To Rapid Industrialization And Increase In Demand From Oil & Gas Sectors Such As Oilfield, Pipeline, And Refinery. Additive Applications Such As Use Of Hydraulic Fracturing Techniques (Tight Oil And Shale Gas Formations), Which Require Biocides To Prevent Corrosion And Production Issues That May Be Caused By Bacterial Contamination Is Further Expected To Fuel Demand For Biocides.

Rise In Demand From Pulp & Paper Manufacturing And Plastics Production, And Increase In Awareness For Protection Against Growth Of Bacteria And Pathogens In Food & Beverage Industry Are Anticipated To Drive The Market Growth In Forecast Period. Moreover, It Has Become A Regulatory Trend To Replace Conventional Chemicals Such As Chlorine In Industrial Water Treatment Applications With Low-Cost Commodities To Be Further Used In Municipal Water Treatment.

Market Players Focus On Catering To The High Demand For Specialty Biocides And Its Products And Their Variability. However, Environmental Concerns About The Disposal And Impact Of Halogen-Based Compounds Is Projected To Reduce Market Penetration For These Products By 2020. This Has Resulted In Reduced Use Of Halogen-Based Biocides, Thus Hampering The Growth Of The Market.

The Global Biocides Market Is Segmented On The Basis Of Type, End Use Industry, And Geography. Based On Type, The Market Is Classified Into Metallic Compounds, Halogen-Based Derivatives, Organic Acids, Sulfones, Phenol Based, And Others. The Metallic Compounds Segment Dominated The Global Market In 2014, And Is Anticipated To Maintain Its Dominance Throughout The Forecast Period. The Halogen-Based Segment Is Estimated To Grow At A Significant Cagr Of 5.2% During The Forecast Period. By End Use Industry, The Market Is Categorized Into Food & Beverages, Construction, Agriculture, Pharmaceuticals, Personal Care, Water Treatment, Paints & Coatings, And Others. Geographically, The Market Is Analyzed Across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, And Lamea.

Leading Market Players Have Largely Invested In R&D Activities To Develop Advanced Products To Cater To The Demand Of End Users. The Major Players In The Biocides Market Include:

The Dow Chemical Company

Troy Corporation

Basf Se

Thor Group

Akzonobel N.V.

Clariant Corporation

Lanxess Ag

Solvay Sa

Kemira Oyj

Lonza Chemicals

Key Benefits for Stakeholders

The Report Provides An Extensive Analysis Of The Current And Emerging Market Trends And Opportunities In The Global Biocides Market.

The Report Includes A Detailed Qualitative And Quantitative Analyses Of The Current Market Estimations During The Forecast Period To Determine The Prevailing Market Opportunities.

Comprehensive Analysis Of Factors That Drive And Restrict The Growth Of The Market Is Provided In The Report.

Comprehensive Regional Analysis Of The Market Based On Primary As Well As Secondary Sources Is Provided.

Extensive Analysis Of The Market Is Conducted By Following Key Product Positioning And By Monitoring The Top Competitors.

The Report Provides Extensive Qualitative Insights On The Potential And Niche Segments Or Regions.

The Report Provides Key Insights On Strategic Analysis Of Various Companies And Value Chain Analysis Of The Market.

COVID-19 Impact

The COVID-19 pandemic in 2019 engulfed the world. It caused a worldwide halt. The entire global economy was affected. In addition, many people have also lost their lives. Around 252,297,094 cases and 5,091,465 deaths have been reported worldwide so far for COVID-19. The pandemic spread to almost every country in the world. In most industries, the pandemic resulted in some form of loss. As a result of the pandemic, the global Biocides Market also experienced a slowdown. Statista estimates that the chemical industry’s total worldwide revenue stood at approximately US$ 3.94 trillion in 2019. In 2014, the chemical industry generated revenues of US$ 5.4 trillion at a record high.

The degree of competition among prominent global companies has been developed by analyzing several leading Biocides Market, including market competition, market share, the most recent advancements in the industry, innovative product launches, partnerships, mergers, and acquisitions by leading companies.

Biocides Market Key Segments

By Type

Metallic Compounds

Copper Based

Mercury Based

Magnesium Based

Others (Tin, Tellurium, And Silver)

Halogen-Based Derivatives

Chlorine

Bromine

Iodine

Others (Fluorine And Astatine)

Organic Acids

Formic Acid

Lactic Acid

Others

Sulfones

Phenol Based

Others (Nitrogen Based And Inorganic Biocides)

By End User Industry

Food & Beverage

Construction

Agriculture

Pharmaceuticals

Personal Care

Water Treatment

Paints & Coatings

Others

By Geography

North America

U.S.

Canada

Others

Europe

Germany

Spain

Uk

Italy

France

Rest Of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

Korea

Rest Of Asia-Pacific

Lamea

Brazil

Ksa

South Africa

Rest Of Lamea

Other Key Players In The Value Chain Include

Ashland

Arch Chemicals

Champion Technologies

Isp Chemicals

Baker Hughes

Melzer Chemicals

Dupont

Kemira Oyj

Nalco Champion

Bio Chemical

Xingyuan Chemistry

