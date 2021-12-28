Water Treatment Technology Market Boosting the Growth Worldwide: 2021 Market Key Dynamics, Recent and Future Demand, Trends, Share | by Report ocean

Water treatment technology involves removal of impurities contained in water during its use or storage and its conversion into usable form. The water treatment technology market is expected to witness substantial growth owing to increase in water scarcity and its use in various industrial and household sectors.

The market for these technologies is well practiced in European and North American markets. Moreover, the demand for this technology is expected to increase in the industrial sector due to excessive wastewater generation. Comparatively, the market is booming at a greater extent in the industrial sector as compared to other sectors because industries are facing difficulty in disposing large amount of wastewater generated by them, and the cost of maintenance is high. Urbanization and economic development have created the necessity of development of water treatment technologies.

Government rules for water disposal, scarcity of water, and cost of water treatment drive the development of advanced water treatment technologies in the industrial sector. Growth in urbanization and population drives the development of waste water technologies for municipal water treatment. However, lack of expertise and awareness about these technologies, and strict government norms on wastewater disposal impede the market growth. The world water treatment technology market is anticipated to reach $192,715 million by 2022, growing at a CAGR of 4.1% between 2016 and 2022.

The improving industrialization and standard of living has increased the rate of water pollution. Owing to these factors, the primitive techniques prove to be ineffective for water treatment in the current scenario. Several government organizations have also set standards for wastewater discharge for all the segments, including municipal, industrial, commercial, and residential sectors.

These standards are the main drivers of industrial wastewater treatment programs in developing countries such as China and India. Moreover, increase in wastage of water mounts the water crisis rate worldwide. This in turn has raised the demand for advanced wastewater treatment technologies. The treated water can be further reused in industrial, municipal, and agricultural sectors.

The world water treatment technology market is segmented based on pumping systems, chemical, membrane systems, and geography. Market segmentation on the basis of pumping systems includes pumps, valves & controls, and automation systems. On the basis of chemicals, the market is divided into coagulants & flocculants, antifoamants & defoamers, corrosion & scale inhibitors, activated carbon, biocides, and others. The membrane system market is further split into reverse osmosis, ultrafiltration, microfiltration, electro-filtration, gas separation, and others. Geographically, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

The key players operating in the market include:

Veolia Water Technologies

Suez Environment

Schlumberger

GE Water & Process Technologies

Evoqua Water Technologies

Dow Water & Process Solutions

Aquatech

Aecom

Ashland Inc.

KEY BENEFITS

Comprehensive analysis of factors that drive and restrict the growth of the global water treatment technology market is provided, which gives the scenario of the technologies to be introduced in the future.

This report provides the quantitative analysis of the current market and future estimations through 2014-2022, which assist in identifying the prevailing opportunities for the upcoming products.

Key players are profiled and their strategies are analyzed thoroughly, which helps in understanding the competitive outlook of the global market.

Exhaustive analysis on the basis of composition and technology helps in understanding the precise type of technology to be developed for application on specific composition of water to be treated and which would gain prominence in future.

An in-depth analysis of current research in water treatment developments is provided with market dynamic factors to understand the behaviour of the market.

COVID-19 Impact

The COVID-19 pandemic in 2019 engulfed the world. It caused a worldwide halt. The entire global economy was affected. In addition, many people have also lost their lives. Around 252,297,094 cases and 5,091,465 deaths have been reported worldwide so far for COVID-19. The pandemic spread to almost every country in the world. In most industries, the pandemic resulted in some form of loss. As a result of the pandemic, the global Water Treatment Technology Market also experienced a slowdown. Statista estimates that the chemical industry’s total worldwide revenue stood at approximately US$ 3.94 trillion in 2019. In 2014, the chemical industry generated revenues of US$ 5.4 trillion at a record high.

The degree of competition among prominent global companies has been developed by analyzing several leading Water Treatment Technology Market, including market competition, market share, the most recent advancements in the industry, innovative product launches, partnerships, mergers, and acquisitions by leading companies.

Key market segments

BY PUMPING SYSTEM

Pumps

Valves & Controls

Automation Systems

BY CHEMICALS

Coagulants & Flocculants

Antifoamants & Defoamers

Corrosion & Scale Inhibitors

Activated Carbon

Biocides

Others

BY MEMBRANE SYSTEM

Reverse Osmosis

Ultrafiltration

Microfiltration

Electro-dialysis

Gas Separation

BY GEOGRAPHY

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

UK

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

Japan

China

Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Latin America

Middle East

Africa

Some of the other players involved in the manufacture and supply of water treatment technology include (not profiled in this report):

The 3M Company

Calgon Carbon Corporation

Danaher Corporation

Best Water Technology AG

Honeywell International Inc.

Pentair Inc.

Ashland Hercules

Flowserve Corporation

Nalco

Grundfos

ITT Corporation

Emerson

Dresser

KITZ Corporation

Kirloskar Ebara

Kemira

