Textile Chemical Market 2021 Share, Scope, Stake, Trends, Industry Size, Sales & Revenue, Growth, Opportunities and Demand with Competitive

Growing at a CAGR of 3.4% from 2016 to 2022, the global textile chemical market is expected to reach $27,560 million by 2022, from $21,770 million in 2015.

The demand for textile chemicals is increasing due to technological advancement in mechanized-produced textiles, to fulfill the clothing demands of increase in population and providing effective quality and durability of textile materials. Textile chemicals are intermediate compounds utilized for improving and optimizing fabric processing or for manufacturing processes.

These chemicals include dyes, printing agents, stabilizers, surfactants, reducers, equipment cleaners, leather tanning, bleaching agents, detergents, softeners, wetting agents, oxidizers, UV absorbers, flame retardants, colorants, brightening agents, antistatic agents, and many more. The textile chemical products are employed in clothing industries, agriculture, packaging, environmental protection, and transportation sectors. Rise in demand for textile chemical market has reduced the domestic textile industries and workshops.

The major factor that drives the market is developing apparel industries for increasing consumer demands. The other factors that fuel the market are rise in demand for home furnishing, agricultural activities, floor furnishings, technical textiles, and environmental friendly products. Apart from this, the rise of packaging industry will drive the growth of the market in the upcoming future.

However, the growth of the market is mainly restrained by unfavorable effects of chemicals on environment, thus harming biotic and abiotic components of environment. Textile chemicals are mostly discharged into local water bodies leading to water pollution and water shortage. In addition, strict regulatory norms also hamper the growth of the textile chemical market.

Familiarization with innovative ideas of anti-microbial, stain resistant, and luxurious clothing is a promising opportunity for textile chemicals market. In addition, the development of high-valued textiles approved by government will encourage usage of expensive textile chemicals, thus influencing the textile chemicals market values. An increased awareness of sterilized textiles add to other opportunities for the players operating in the market.

The global textile market is segmented based on the product type, application, and geography. Based on product type, the market is divided into coating and sizing chemicals, finishing agents, colorants and auxiliaries, surfactants, desizing agents, yarn lubricants, and bleaching agents. The coating and sizing segment holds the largest market share in the global textile chemicals market. On the basis of application, the market is categorized as home furnishing, apparels, and industrial chemicals. Amongst all applications, the home furnishing segment holds a major share in the textile chemicals market. Geographically, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Recent advancement in the industry includes acquisition of Cordtech International in 2016, by the Porcher industries Groupe, a French technical textile and composites manufacturer. Cordtech International focusses in the processing and treatment of industrial fibers for the automotive industry. This acquisition will lead to strong portfolio for Porcher with existing technical, sales and R&D synergies between the two companies.

Comprehensive competitive analysis and profiles of the major market players include:

Huntsman International LLC

Dow Chemical Company

DyStar Group

Kiri Industries Limited

Pulcra Chemicals

Archroma

OMNOVA Solutions Inc.

The Lubrizol Corporation

Covestro AG

BASF SE

KEY MARKET BENEFITS:

This report provides an extensive analysis of the current and emerging market trends in the global textile chemical market, in terms of revenue and volume.

In-depth analysis is done by constructing market estimations for the key segments between 2014 and 2022, which assists identify the prevailing market opportunities.

Comprehensive analysis of all regions is provided that determines the prevailing opportunities in these geographies.

This study evaluates the competitive landscape and value chain to understand the competitive environment across the geographies.

Extensive analysis of the market is conducted by following key product positioning and monitoring the top competitors within the market framework.

COVID-19 Impact

The COVID-19 pandemic in 2019 engulfed the world. It caused a worldwide halt. The entire global economy was affected. In addition, many people have also lost their lives. Around 252,297,094 cases and 5,091,465 deaths have been reported worldwide so far for COVID-19. The pandemic spread to almost every country in the world. In most industries, the pandemic resulted in some form of loss. As a result of the pandemic, the Textile Chemical Market also experienced a slowdown. Statista estimates that the chemical industry’s total worldwide revenue stood at approximately US$ 3.94 trillion in 2019. In 2014, the chemical industry generated revenues of US$ 5.4 trillion at a record high.

The degree of competition among prominent global companies has been developed by analyzing several leading Textile Chemical Market, including market competition, market share, the most recent advancements in the industry, innovative product launches, partnerships, mergers, and acquisitions by leading companies.

KEY MARKET SEGMENT:

By Product Type

Coating & Sizing Chemicals

Finishing Agents

Colorants & Auxiliaries

Surfactants

Desizing Agents

Yarn Lubricants

Bleaching Agents

By Application

Home Furnishing

Apparels

Industrial & Others

By Geography

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Other major players in the industry include:

CHT/BEZEMA Group

Clariant

Bayer AG

Sumitomo Chemicals

Sarex

Lonson Inc.

What are the aspects of this report that relate to regional analysis?

The report’s geographical regions include North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa.

The report provides a comprehensive analysis of market trends, including information on usage and consumption at the regional level.

Reports on the market include the growth rates of each region, which includes their countries, over the coming years.

How are the key players in the market assessed?

This report provides a comprehensive analysis of leading competitors in the market.

The report includes information about the key vendors in the market.

The report provides a complete overview of each company, including its profile, revenue generation, cost of goods, and products manufactured.

The report presents the facts and figures about market competitors, alongside the viewpoints of leading market players.

A market report includes details on recent market developments, mergers, and acquisitions involving the key players mentioned.

Key questions answered in the global Textile Chemical Market report are:

How does a global company acquire markets?

What are its core strategies and policies?

What factors will influence the chemical market over the forecast period?

What are the factors driving and restraining the market for chemicals?

What are the leading competitors in the global market?

Which region is growing at a higher pace in the global market?

What factors are taken into consideration when assessing the key market players?

The report analyzes companies across the globe in detail.

The report provides an overview of major vendors in the market, including key players.

Reports include information about each manufacturer, such as profiles, revenue, product pricing, and other pertinent information about the manufactured products.

This report includes a comparison of market competitors and a discussion of the standpoints of the major players.

Market reports provide information regarding recent developments, mergers, and acquisitions involving key players.

What are the key findings of the report?

This report provides comprehensive information on factors expected to influence the market growth and market share in the future.

The report offers the current state of the market and future prospects for various geographical regions.

This report provides both qualitative and quantitative information about the competitive landscape of the market.

Combined with Porter’s Five Forces analysis, it serves as SWOT analysis and competitive landscape analysis.

It provides an in-depth analysis of the market, highlighting its growth rates and opportunities for growth.

