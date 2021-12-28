South East Asia (SEA) Powder and Liquid Coatings Market 2021 Overview by Industry Size, Market Share, Future Trends, Growth Factors and Leading Players Research Report Analysis by Report ocean

Report Ocean publicizes a new report on the South East Asia (SEA) Powder and Liquid Coatings Market report contains numerous information about factors, such as market restraints, drivers, and opportunities. In addition, the report provides an in-depth review of industry developments and trends in the market that are influencing the South East Asia (SEA) Powder and Liquid Coatings Market growth.

Powder coating is a dry finishing process in which fine particles of paint are electrostatically charged and sprayed onto a workpiece. These coatings possess properties such as prolonged durability along with resistance to abrasion, corrosion, scratching, and chemicals.

They cater to the requirements of end-user industries such as unlimited color selection; high & low gloss; metallic & clear finishes; and texture choices such as rough textures, smooth surfaces, wrinkled, and matte finishes to hide surface imperfections. Powder coatings not only maximize production but also improve coating efficiency and cut coating costs, as oversprayed powder coatings can be retrieved and reused as compared to liquid coatings.

The market growth is driven by the supportive environmental regulations, increase in demand for appliances, growth in construction industry, rise in adoption of powder coatings over liquid coatings, and rapid economic growth in emerging countries. Powder coatings offer superior finish and durability, resulting in their increased shelf life. They are highly desirable from an ecological standpoint, as they are manufactured and applied without the use of organic solvents. All these factors are expected to supplement the market growth. However, powder coatings are not compatible in thin layer coating applications, which is a major drawback.

On the basis of resin type, the powder coatings market is bifurcated into thermoset and thermoplastics. Thermoset is further subsegmented into epoxy, polyester, acrylic, and epoxy polyester hybrid, while thermoplastics include PVC, nylon, PVDF, and polyolefin. Majority of the powder coating formulations are based on thermosetting resins, mainly epoxy and polyester, owing to their better outdoor weathering and physical properties.

Based on the coating method, the market analysis is done by electrostatic spray method and fluidized bed method. Electrostatic spray is the highly adopted method by market players. Unlike liquid coatings, powder coatings do not require venting, filtering, or solvent recovery. Strict environmental regulations in the paint and coatings industry drive the powder coatings market, as it does not require solvents, and minor amounts of volatile organic compounds (VOCs) are released during the cure.

The powder and liquid coatings industry is segmented into appliances; architecture; general industrial; furniture; agriculture, construction & earthmoving equipment (ACE), automotive; and others.

Geographically, the market is segmented into Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam. Indonesia is the largest market, in terms of value for powder coatings, owing to relative rise in the consumers’ disposable income and growth in end-user industries such as automotive, appliances, and others.

The report also includes market share analysis by application segment in each of the countries such as Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore, Thailand, Philippines, and Vietnam.

The powder coatings market in South East Asia accounted for $222.7 million in 2015 and is expected to reach $295.9 million by 2022, expanding at a CAGR of 4.2% during the forecast period.

The leading suppliers of this market profiled in the report are as follows:

Jotun

Solvay

BASF SE

AkzoNobel N.V.

Kansai Nerolac Paints Limited

Axalta Coating Systems

PPG Industries

The Valspar Corporation

RPM International

The Dow Chemical Company

Berger Paints

The Sherwin Williams Company

Others

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

The report provides an extensive analysis of the current trends, drivers, and dynamics of the powder coatings market in these countries to elucidate the prevailing opportunities and the probable investment pockets.

It offers qualitative trends as well as quantitative analysis from 2014 to 2022 to assist stakeholders to understand the market scenario.

In-depth analysis of the key segments demonstrates the consumption of powder coatings in different applications across various industries.

Competitive intelligence highlights the business practices followed by key business players across geographies.

Key players and customers are profiled to understand the competitive market outlook.

COVID-19 Impact

The COVID-19 pandemic in 2019 engulfed the world. It caused a worldwide halt. The entire global economy was affected. In addition, many people have also lost their lives. Around 252,297,094 cases and 5,091,465 deaths have been reported worldwide so far for COVID-19. The pandemic spread to almost every country in the world. In most industries, the pandemic resulted in some form of loss. As a result of the pandemic, the South East Asia (SEA) Powder and Liquid Coatings Market also experienced a slowdown. Statista estimates that the chemical industry’s total worldwide revenue stood at approximately US$ 3.94 trillion in 2019. In 2014, the chemical industry generated revenues of US$ 5.4 trillion at a record high.

The degree of competition among prominent global companies has been developed by analyzing several leading South East Asia (SEA) Powder and Liquid Coatings Market, including market competition, market share, the most recent advancements in the industry, innovative product launches, partnerships, mergers, and acquisitions by leading companies.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

By Resin Type

Thermoset

Epoxy

Polyester

Epoxy Polyester Hybrid

Acrylic

Thermoplastic

Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC)

Nylon

Polyolefin

Polyvinylidene Fluoride (PVDF)

By Coating Method

Electrostatic Spray

Fluidized Bed

By Application

Appliances

Automotive

Wheels (with Liquid)

Others

Architectural

Residential

Commercial

Custom Facades

Others

Furniture

ACE (with Liquid)

General Industrial

Pipes

Rebar

Others

Others

By Country

Indonesia

Malaysia

Philippines

Singapore

Thailand

Vietnam

Others (Brunei, Cambodia, East Timor, Laos, Myanmar)

What are the aspects of this report that relate to regional analysis?

The report’s geographical regions include North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa.

The report provides a comprehensive analysis of market trends, including information on usage and consumption at the regional level.

Reports on the market include the growth rates of each region, which includes their countries, over the coming years.

How are the key players in the market assessed?

This report provides a comprehensive analysis of leading competitors in the market.

The report includes information about the key vendors in the market.

The report provides a complete overview of each company, including its profile, revenue generation, cost of goods, and products manufactured.

The report presents the facts and figures about market competitors, alongside the viewpoints of leading market players.

A market report includes details on recent market developments, mergers, and acquisitions involving the key players mentioned.

Key questions answered in the South East Asia (SEA) Powder and Liquid Coatings Market report are:

How does a global company acquire markets?

What are its core strategies and policies?

What factors will influence the chemical market over the forecast period?

What are the factors driving and restraining the market for chemicals?

What are the leading competitors in the global market?

Which region is growing at a higher pace in the global market?

What factors are taken into consideration when assessing the key market players?

The report analyzes companies across the globe in detail.

The report provides an overview of major vendors in the market, including key players.

Reports include information about each manufacturer, such as profiles, revenue, product pricing, and other pertinent information about the manufactured products.

This report includes a comparison of market competitors and a discussion of the standpoints of the major players.

Market reports provide information regarding recent developments, mergers, and acquisitions involving key players.

What are the key findings of the report?

This report provides comprehensive information on factors expected to influence the market growth and market share in the future.

The report offers the current state of the market and future prospects for various geographical regions.

This report provides both qualitative and quantitative information about the competitive landscape of the market.

Combined with Porter’s Five Forces analysis, it serves as SWOT analysis and competitive landscape analysis.

It provides an in-depth analysis of the market, highlighting its growth rates and opportunities for growth.

