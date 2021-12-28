Spandex Fiber Market 2021 Industry Growth, Size, Share, Global Forecasts Analysis, Company Profiles, Competitive Landscape and Key Player | by Report ocean

The demand for spandex fiber has witnessed a tremendous growth driven by the growing penetration in the clothing and textile industry, particularly in the sportswear and intimate wear applications.

Spandex fiber are superior to rubber having more strength, are lighter, and are more versatile. In fact, spandex fiber can be stretched to almost 500% of their length. Spandex fibers are compatible with other materials, and can be spun with other types of fibers to produce unique fabrics, which have characteristics of both fibers. They are generally mixed with synthetic and natural fiber such as polyester or cotton for clothing applications and contributes for a minimal percentage of the final fabric.

In developed regions such as North America, spandex fiber is mostly used in women clothing, and also accounts for a significant market share in clothing in economies such as the U.S. The world spandex fiber market was valued at $5,820 million in 2015 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.8% to reach $10,482 million by 2022 end.



The world demand for spandex fiber has witnessed a noticeable growth over the past few years and the trend is expected to continue over the forecast period, owing to increase in demand in numerous applications and continuous investments in R&D to find new commercial avenues. Rise in demand for comfort in sportswear and intimate wear is anticipated influence the market growth. Spandex fiber has high demand in emerging economies such as China, India, and others. However, the increase in use of substitutes is expected to hamper the market growth.



The report segments the world spandex fiber market on the basis of application, production method, and geography. On the basis of application, it is divided into apparel & clothing, home furnishing and others. Based on production type, the market is segmented into solution dry spinning, solution wet spinning and others. Solution dry spinning segment is expected to grow at the fastest rate over the forecast period owing to the ease of production and low costs. Geographically, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the largest region, both in terms of value and volume.

Major players in the world spandex fiber market focus on expanding their geographical presence and broaden their product portfolio by means of significant investments, mergers and collaborations in emerging economies. For instance, major companies such as Hyosung Corporation and Invista have made significant investments for the expansion of Spandex fiber capacity in emerging economies such as China, Singapore and Turkey to meet the rapidly growing demand for spandex fibers. Comprehensive competitive analysis and profiles of major market players in the report are:



Hyosung Corporation

Invista

Asahi Kasei Corporation

Toray Industries, Inc.

Indorama Industries Ltd.

TK Chemical Corporation

Zhejiang Huafon Spandex Co. Ltd.

Xiamen Lilong Spandex Co., Ltd.

Yantai Spandex Co., Ltd.

Taekwang Industrial Co. Ltd.

KEY MARKET BENEFITS:



The study provides an in-depth quantitative analysis of the world spandex fiber market with current trends and future estimations to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

The report provides the quantitative analysis of the current market and estimations through 2014-2022 to identify the prevailing market opportunities to capitalize on.

Extensive analysis of various production methods of Spandex fiber that can be used to produce spandex fiber of varied denier sizes.

Competitive analysis highlights the business practices followed by leading players across various regions.

An in-depth analysis of current research and clinical developments that affect the market behavior.

Comprehensive analysis of all geographic regions are provided that determines the prevailing opportunities there.

Analysis of key market players and their strategies are discussed to identify the competitive outlook.

COVID-19 Impact

The COVID-19 pandemic in 2019 engulfed the world. It caused a worldwide halt. The entire global economy was affected. In addition, many people have also lost their lives. Around 252,297,094 cases and 5,091,465 deaths have been reported worldwide so far for COVID-19. The pandemic spread to almost every country in the world. In most industries, the pandemic resulted in some form of loss. As a result of the pandemic, the global Spandex Fiber Market also experienced a slowdown. Statista estimates that the chemical industry’s total worldwide revenue stood at approximately US$ 3.94 trillion in 2019. In 2014, the chemical industry generated revenues of US$ 5.4 trillion at a record high.

The degree of competition among prominent global companies has been developed by analyzing several leading Spandex Fiber Market, including market competition, market share, the most recent advancements in the industry, innovative product launches, partnerships, mergers, and acquisitions by leading companies.



KEY MARKET SEGMENT:



The world spandex fiber market is segmented based on production method, application, and geography.



By Production Method



Solution Dry Spinning

Solution Wet Spinning

Others (Melt Extrusion and Reaction Spinning)



By Application



Apparel & Clothing

Sportswear

Casual Wear

Inner Wear

Medical & Healthcare

Others

House Furnishing

Others (Automotive, Sports Accessories, etc.)



By Geography



North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexic

Europe

Germany

UK

Netherlands

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

Japan

China

South Korea

Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Brazil

Argentina

South Africa

Rest of LAMEA



Other players in the value chain include



Xinxiang Bailu Chemical Fibre Group Co. Ltd.

Baoding Swan Spandex Co., Ltd.

Spandex Corporation Ltd.

Jiangsu Shuangliang Spandex Co., Ltd.

Highsun Group

Yantai Tayho Advanced materials Co. Ltd.

